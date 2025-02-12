Ben Rice News: Getting exposure to catcher in camp

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Rice will work out with the team's catchers in camp in addition to taking reps at first base, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Rice has nearly 1,000 innings of catching experience under his belt in the minors, but his defense behind the plate likely isn't strong enough for him to profile as anything more than a backup option at the position in the majors. Still, if Rice can acquit himself well in his catching opportunities during the spring, it could be his ticket to a spot on the Opening Day roster, as the Yankees already have Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton locked in as regulars at first base and designated hitter, respectively. Meanwhile, Austin Wells appears secure as the Yankees' No. 1 catcher, but J.C. Escarra and Jesus Rodriguez -- neither of whom has made his MLB debut -- are the only other backstops on the 40-man roster. Rice hit just .171 and struck out in 27 percent of his plate appearances in his first taste of the majors last season, but he flashed power (seven home runs, six doubles) and drew walks at a 11.6 percent rate.