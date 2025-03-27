Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Perkins headshot

Blake Perkins Injury: Lands on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Milwaukee placed Perkins (shin) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Perkins fractured his right shin early in spring training and plans to continue his rehab program at the Brewers' complex in Arizona rather than traveling north with the big club for the start of the regular season, per MLB.com. Milwaukee is hopeful that Perkins will be ready to make his season debut at some point in May, but a more definitive date is unlikely to be established until he resumes playing in rehab games.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now