The Z Files: Generic MLB Playoff Ranks by Position

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

The Monday doubleheader is wreaking havoc with private playoff leagues. since there won't be much time between the conclusion of the twin bill and onset of the Wild Card Round on Tuesday. Nonetheless, there are creative ways to pull it off, including getting together live Monday night.

Below are rankings by position for every starting player in the postseason. For now, players from Atlanta, Arizona and the NY Mets are included. They're based on an average of several common points formats (ESPN, CBS and Yahoo). Platoon adjustments are considered, but there is no accounting for the likelihood the player's team advances from one round to the next. Those are alterations you need to incorporate based on strategy and format. Position eligibility is their initial 2024 spots, plus anything they picked up in season.

CATCHER

FIRST BASE