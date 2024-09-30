The Z Files: Generic MLB Playoff Ranks by Position

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
The Monday doubleheader is wreaking havoc with private playoff leagues. since there won't be much time between the conclusion of the twin bill and onset of the Wild Card Round on Tuesday. Nonetheless, there are creative ways to pull it off, including getting together live Monday night.
Below are rankings by position for every starting player in the postseason. For now, players from Atlanta, Arizona and the NY Mets are included. They're based on an average of several common points formats (ESPN, CBS and Yahoo). Platoon adjustments are considered, but there is no accounting for the likelihood the player's team advances from one round to the next. Those are alterations you need to incorporate based on strategy and format. Position eligibility is their initial 2024 spots, plus anything they picked up in season.
CATCHER
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|William Contreras
|MIL
|2
|Will Smith
|LAD
|3
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|4
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|6
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|7
|Gabriel Moreno
|AZ
|8
|Kyle Higashioka
|SD
|9
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|10
|Victor Caratini
|HOU
|11
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|12
|Travis d'Arnaud
|ATL
|13
|Jake Rogers
|DET
|14
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|15
|David Fry
|CLE
|16
|Jose Trevino
|NYY
|17
|Freddy Fermin
|KC
|18
|Gary Sanchez
|MIL
|19
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|20
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|21
|Austin Hedges
|CLE
FIRST BASE
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|2
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|3
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|4
|Christian Walker
|AZ
|5
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|6
|Luis Arraez
|SD
SECOND BASE
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|2
|Ketel Marte
|AZ
|3
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|4
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|6
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|7
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|8
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|9
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|10
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|11
|Geraldo Perdomo
|AZ
|12
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|13
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|14
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|15
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|16
|Jose Iglesias
|NYM
|17
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|18
|Colt Keith
|DET
|19
|Ramon Urias
|BAL
|20
|Donovan Solano
|SD
|21
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|22
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|23
|Michael Massey
|KC
|24
|Wenceel Perez
|DET
|25
|Gavin Lux
|LAD
|26
|Adam Frazier
|KC
|27
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|28
|Mauricio Dubon
|HOU
|29
|Andy Ibanez
|DET
|30
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
THIRD BASE
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|2
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|3
|Manny Machado
|SD
|4
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|5
|Alex Bregman
|HOU
|6
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|7
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|8
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|9
|Eugenio Suarez
|AZ
|10
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|11
|Matt Vierling
|DET
|12
|Jose Iglesias
|NYM
|13
|Colt Keith
|DET
|14
|Ramon Urias
|BAL
|15
|Donovan Solano
|SD
|16
|Gio Urshela
|ATL
|17
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|18
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|19
|Paul DeJong
|KC
|20
|Zach Dezenzo
|HOU
|21
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|DET
|22
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
|23
|Emmanuel Rivera
|BAL
SHORTSTOP
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|2
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|3
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|4
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|6
|Willy Adames
|MIL
|7
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|8
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|9
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|10
|Geraldo Perdomo
|AZ
|11
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|12
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|13
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|14
|Miguel Rojas
|LAD
|15
|Orlando Arcia
|ATL
|16
|Trey Sweeney
|DET
|17
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|18
|Brayan Rocchio
|CLE
|19
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|20
|Paul DeJong
|KC
|21
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
OUTFIELD
DESIGNATED HITTER
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|2
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|3
|J.D. Martinez
|NYM
|4
|Jesse Winker
|NYM
STARTING PITCHER
RELIEF PITCHER
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|2
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|3
|Devin Williams
|MIL
|4
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|6
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|7
|Luke Weaver
|NYY
|8
|Jason Foley
|DET
|9
|Carlos Estevez
|PHI
|10
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|11
|Michael Kopech
|LAD
|12
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|13
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|14
|Seranthony Dominguez
|BAL
|15
|Jeff Hoffman
|PHI