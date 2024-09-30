Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
The Z Files: Generic MLB Playoff Ranks by Position

The Z Files: Generic MLB Playoff Ranks by Position

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on September 30, 2024

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

The Monday doubleheader is wreaking havoc with private playoff leagues. since there won't be much time between the conclusion of the twin bill and onset of the Wild Card Round on Tuesday. Nonetheless, there are creative ways to pull it off, including getting together live Monday night.

Below are rankings by position for every starting player in the postseason. For now, players from Atlanta, Arizona and the NY Mets are included. They're based on an average of several common points formats (ESPN, CBS and Yahoo). Platoon adjustments are considered, but there is no accounting for the likelihood the player's team advances from one round to the next. Those are alterations you need to incorporate based on strategy and format. Position eligibility is their initial 2024 spots, plus anything they picked up in season.

CATCHER

RankPlayerTeam
1William ContrerasMIL
2Will SmithLAD
3Salvador PerezKC
4Yainer DiazHOU
5Adley RutschmanBAL
6J.T. RealmutoPHI
7Gabriel MorenoAZ
8Kyle HigashiokaSD
9Francisco AlvarezNYM
10Victor CaratiniHOU
11Austin WellsNYY
12Travis d'ArnaudATL
13Jake RogersDET
14Bo NaylorCLE
15David FryCLE
16Jose TrevinoNYY
17Freddy FerminKC
18Gary SanchezMIL
19Sean MurphyATL
20Dillon DinglerDET
21Austin HedgesCLE

FIRST BASE

RankPlayerTeam
1Bryce HarperPHI
2Josh NaylorCLE
3Alec BohmPHI
4Christian WalkerAZ
5Pete AlonsoNYM
6Luis ArraezSD

The Monday doubleheader is wreaking havoc with private playoff leagues. since there won't be much time between the conclusion of the twin bill and onset of the Wild Card Round on Tuesday. Nonetheless, there are creative ways to pull it off, including getting together live Monday night.

Below are rankings by position for every starting player in the postseason. For now, players from Atlanta, Arizona and the NY Mets are included. They're based on an average of several common points formats (ESPN, CBS and Yahoo). Platoon adjustments are considered, but there is no accounting for the likelihood the player's team advances from one round to the next. Those are alterations you need to incorporate based on strategy and format. Position eligibility is their initial 2024 spots, plus anything they picked up in season.

CATCHER

RankPlayerTeam
1William ContrerasMIL
2Will SmithLAD
3Salvador PerezKC
4Yainer DiazHOU
5Adley RutschmanBAL
6J.T. RealmutoPHI
7Gabriel MorenoAZ
8Kyle HigashiokaSD
9Francisco AlvarezNYM
10Victor CaratiniHOU
11Austin WellsNYY
12Travis d'ArnaudATL
13Jake RogersDET
14Bo NaylorCLE
15David FryCLE
16Jose TrevinoNYY
17Freddy FerminKC
18Gary SanchezMIL
19Sean MurphyATL
20Dillon DinglerDET
21Austin HedgesCLE

FIRST BASE

RankPlayerTeam
1Bryce HarperPHI
2Josh NaylorCLE
3Alec BohmPHI
4Christian WalkerAZ
5Pete AlonsoNYM
6Luis ArraezSD
7Matt OlsonATL
8Jake CronenworthSD
9Rhys HoskinsMIL
10Ryan MountcastleBAL
11Spencer TorkelsonDET
12Donovan SolanoSD
13Gio UrshelaATL
14Yuli GurrielKC
15Ryan O'HearnBAL
16Anthony RizzoNYY
17Jon SingletonHOU
18Jake BauersMIL
19Kyle ManzardoCLE
20Josh BellAZ
21Jhonkensy NoelCLE
22Mauricio DubonHOU
23Zach DezenzoHOU
24Emmanuel RiveraBAL

SECOND BASE

RankPlayerTeam
1Mookie BettsLAD
2Ketel MarteAZ
3Jose AltuveHOU
4Jordan WestburgBAL
5Tommy EdmanLAD
6Tommy EdmanLAD
7Luis ArraezSD
8Ozzie AlbiesATL
9Brice TurangMIL
10Jake CronenworthSD
11Geraldo PerdomoAZ
12Maikel GarciaKC
13Xander BogaertsSD
14Gleyber TorresNYY
15Andres GimenezCLE
16Jose IglesiasNYM
17Joey OrtizMIL
18Colt KeithDET
19Ramon UriasBAL
20Donovan SolanoSD
21Bryson StottPHI
22Enrique HernandezLAD
23Michael MasseyKC
24Wenceel PerezDET
25Gavin LuxLAD
26Adam FrazierKC
27Edmundo SosaPHI
28Mauricio DubonHOU
29Andy IbanezDET
30Chris TaylorLAD

THIRD BASE

RankPlayerTeam
1Jose RamirezCLE
2Gunnar HendersonBAL
3Manny MachadoSD
4Max MuncyLAD
5Alex BregmanHOU
6Alec BohmPHI
7Jordan WestburgBAL
8Mark VientosNYM
9Eugenio SuarezAZ
10Maikel GarciaKC
11Matt VierlingDET
12Jose IglesiasNYM
13Colt KeithDET
14Ramon UriasBAL
15Donovan SolanoSD
16Gio UrshelaATL
17Enrique HernandezLAD
18Edmundo SosaPHI
19Paul DeJongKC
20Zach DezenzoHOU
21Justyn-Henry MalloyDET
22Chris TaylorLAD
23Emmanuel RiveraBAL

SHORTSTOP

RankPlayerTeam
1Bobby WittKC
2Mookie BettsLAD
3Gunnar HendersonBAL
4Francisco LindorNYM
5Trea TurnerPHI
6Willy AdamesMIL
7Jackson MerrillSD
8Tommy EdmanLAD
9Brice TurangMIL
10Geraldo PerdomoAZ
11Jeremy PenaHOU
12Anthony VolpeNYY
13Xander BogaertsSD
14Miguel RojasLAD
15Orlando ArciaATL
16Trey SweeneyDET
17Enrique HernandezLAD
18Brayan RocchioCLE
19Edmundo SosaPHI
20Paul DeJongKC
21Chris TaylorLAD

OUTFIELD

RankPlayerTeam
1Aaron JudgeNYY
2Juan SotoNYY
3Kyle TuckerHOU
4Mookie BettsLAD
5Kyle SchwarberPHI
6Corbin CarrollAZ
7Anthony SantanderBAL
8Steven KwanCLE
9Jurickson ProfarSD
10Fernando TatisSD
11Teoscar HernandezLAD
12Jazz ChisholmNYY
13Jackson MerrillSD
14Riley GreeneDET
15Jackson ChourioMIL
16Tommy EdmanLAD
17Lourdes GurrielAZ
18Lane ThomasCLE
19Jorge SolerATL
20Michael HarrisATL
21Nick CastellanosPHI
22Giancarlo StantonNYY
23Starling MarteNYM
24Matt VierlingDET
25Cedric MullinsBAL
26Colton CowserBAL
27Parker MeadowsDET
28Jasson DominguezNYY
29Tommy PhamKC
30Brandon NimmoNYM
31Sal FrelickMIL
32Kerry CarpenterDET
33Jake MeyersHOU
34Joc PedersonAZ
35Kyle IsbelKC
36Ramon LaureanoATL
37Jake McCarthyAZ
38Enrique HernandezLAD
39Ryan O'HearnBAL
40Tyrone TaylorNYM
41Garrett MitchellMIL
42Brandon MarshPHI
43Wenceel PerezDET
44Austin HaysPHI
45Jason HeywardHOU
46MJ MelendezKC
47Will BrennanCLE
48Jake BauersMIL
49Adam FrazierKC
50Randal GrichukAZ
51Hunter RenfroeKC
52Blake PerkinsMIL
53Harrison BaderNYM
54Oswaldo CabreraNYY
55Johan RojasPHI
56Mauricio DubonHOU
57Justyn-Henry MalloyDET
58Andy IbanezDET
59Chris TaylorLAD

DESIGNATED HITTER

RankPlayerTeam
1Shohei OhtaniLAD
2Marcell OzunaATL
3J.D. MartinezNYM
4Jesse WinkerNYM

STARTING PITCHER

RankPlayerTeam
1Tarik SkubalDET
2Chris SaleATL
3Zack WheelerPHI
4Jack FlahertyLAD
5Framber ValdezHOU
6Corbin BurnesBAL
7Cole RagansKC
8Dylan CeaseSD
9Aaron NolaPHI
10Gerrit ColeNYY
11Tanner BibeeCLE
12Max FriedATL
13Zac GallenARI
14Zach EflinBAL
15Reynaldo LopezATL
16Michael KingSD
17Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD
18Luis GilNYY
19Ronel BlancoHOU
20Seth LugoKC
21Sean ManaeaNYM
22Luis SeverinoNYM
23Joe MusgroveSD
24Carlos RodonNYY
25Ryne NelsonARI
26Spencer SchwellenbachATL
27Yu DarvishSD
28David PetersonNYM
29Michael WachaKC
30Ranger SuarezPHI
31Clarke SchmidtNYY
32Freddy PeraltaMIL
33Yusei KikuchiHOU
34Alex CobbCLE
35Matthew BoydCLE
36Hunter BrownHOU
37Cristopher SanchezPHI
38Justin VerlanderHOU
39Merrill KellyARI
40Tobias MyersMIL
41Brandon PfaadtARI
42Brady SingerKC
43Eduardo RodriguezARI
44Tylor MegillNYM
45Landon KnackLAD
46Brant HurterDET
47Dean KremerBAL
48Walker BuehlerLAD
49Charlie MortonATL
50Reese OlsonDET
51Jose QuintanaNYM
52Ben LivelyCLE
53Colin ReaMIL
54Albert SuarezBAL
55Aaron CivaleMIL
56Spencer ArrighettiHOU
57Keider MonteroDET
58Frankie MontasMIL
59Joey CantilloCLE
60Martin PerezSD
61Gavin WilliamsCLE
62Casey MizeDET
63Clayton KershawLAD
64Cade PovichBAL
65Jordan MontgomeryARI

RELIEF PITCHER

RankPlayerTeam
1Emmanuel ClaseCLE
2Robert SuarezSD
3Devin WilliamsMIL
4Edwin DiazNYM
5Josh HaderHOU
6Raisel IglesiasATL
7Luke WeaverNYY
8Jason FoleyDET
9Carlos EstevezPHI
10Justin MartinezARI
11Michael KopechLAD
12Lucas ErcegKC
13Evan PhillipsLAD
14Seranthony DominguezBAL
15Jeff HoffmanPHI

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 30
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 30
MLB Expert Picks and Props for Braves vs. Mets
MLB Expert Picks and Props for Braves vs. Mets
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 30
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 30
MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, September 29
MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, September 29