Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Perkins headshot

Blake Perkins Injury: Running on ultra-gravity treadmill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Perkins (shin) has been running at 70 percent of his body weight on an ultra-gravity treadmill and will be re-evaluated Friday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Assuming he checks out well Friday, Perkins should be cleared to advance to the next step in his rehab, although it's not clear exactly what that would be. Out since late February with a fractured right shin, Perkins is still tentatively expected to be ready for his season debut sometime in May.

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now