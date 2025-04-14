Blake Perkins Injury: Running on ultra-gravity treadmill

Perkins (shin) has been running at 70 percent of his body weight on an ultra-gravity treadmill and will be re-evaluated Friday, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Assuming he checks out well Friday, Perkins should be cleared to advance to the next step in his rehab, although it's not clear exactly what that would be. Out since late February with a fractured right shin, Perkins is still tentatively expected to be ready for his season debut sometime in May.