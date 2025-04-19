Fantasy Baseball
Blake Snell Injury: Tosses first bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Snell (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It was Snell's first bullpen session since landing on the 15-day injured list April 6 due to left shoulder inflammation. The veteran southpaw noted afterwards that he feels "way better" throwing now than when he attempted to pitch through the injury, and he added that he'll need at least one more bullpen and a simulated game before there's a discussion on being activated from the IL.

