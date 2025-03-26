Bobby Miller News: Ready to pitch at Triple-A

Miller (concussion) is listed as a projected starter for Triple-A Oklahoma City's third game of the season Sunday versus Sugar Land.

Miller was unable to make a push for a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster after he took a comebacker to the head in his Cactus League debut Feb. 20, resulting in him being placed in concussion protocol. Though he didn't make any other appearances in spring training, Miller was cleared to resume throwing a few days after suffering the injury and was able to get stretched out through simulated games and minor-league games on the back fields of camp. Miller should make regular turns through the Oklahoma City rotation as he keeps himself ready for a potential starting opportunity with the Dodgers later on in the season.