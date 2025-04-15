Fantasy Baseball
Bobby Miller News: Set for start Wednesday with LAD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Miller is expected to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and start Wednesday's contest against the Rockies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller was rumored to be in consideration to draw a start with with big-league club in the near future and it appears as if his chance will come Wednesday. The right-hander has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings in three appearances, including two starts, with Oklahoma City so far this season. Miller struggled to a 8.52 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 56 innings in 13 starts with the Dodgers in 2024 and he'll look to get off on the right foot in 2025.

