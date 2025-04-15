Bobby Miller News: Set for start Wednesday with LAD
Miller is expected to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and start Wednesday's contest against the Rockies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Miller was rumored to be in consideration to draw a start with with big-league club in the near future and it appears as if his chance will come Wednesday. The right-hander has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings in three appearances, including two starts, with Oklahoma City so far this season. Miller struggled to a 8.52 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 56 innings in 13 starts with the Dodgers in 2024 and he'll look to get off on the right foot in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now