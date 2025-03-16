Brandon Marsh Injury: Managing knee bruise
Marsh was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to a left knee bruise, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Marsh sustained the injury during the opening frame of Sunday's contest when he fell on the warning track, and Philadelphia has labeled his exit as precautionary. The 27-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day.
