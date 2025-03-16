Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Marsh Injury: Managing knee bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Marsh was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles due to a left knee bruise, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marsh sustained the injury during the opening frame of Sunday's contest when he fell on the warning track, and Philadelphia has labeled his exit as precautionary. The 27-year-old doesn't appear to be dealing with a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
