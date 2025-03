Marsh (knee) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marsh had to be removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles with a bruised left knee, but he'll be back in there after a day of rest Monday. The 27-year-old is slated to open the 2025 campaign as the Phillies' primary center fielder.