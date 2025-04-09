Brant Hurter News: Another three-inning save Tuesday

Hurter picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Yankees, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Hurter entered in the seventh protecting a 5-0 lead and went on to blank the Yankees for another three innings. He now has two multi-inning saves in his last two appearances, though those came over a week apart. Hurter owns a 3.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB in 7.1 innings.