Brayan Bello Injury: Confirmed for season debut Tuesday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday that Bello (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut Tuesday against the Mariners, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It's been the target date for Bello for a while and can now be written down in ink. The right-hander posted a 7.07 ERA in four rehab starts but posted a much more encouraging 21:4 K:BB over 14 innings. Bello didn't pitch in any games this spring and had a high pitch count of 71 during his rehab assignment, so his workload will be limited a bit initially.