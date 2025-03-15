Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello Injury: Set for bullpen Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 9:06am

Bello (shoulder) is set to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bello, who has yet to throw this spring, will not be ready for Opening Day and begin the 2025 regular season on the injured list. With Bello, Kutter Crawford (knee) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) expected to open on the IL, Quinn Priester, Richard Fitts and Cooper Criswell are candidates to be part of the rotation in the early weeks of the regular season.

