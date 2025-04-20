Fantasy Baseball
Brent Suter headshot

Brent Suter News: Fills in admirably against Orioles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 3:08pm

Suter took a no-decision Sunday at Baltimore. He struck out one over three scoreless innings while yielding three hits and no walks.

The veteran southpaw was called upon to sub for Carson Spiers (shoulder), who hit the injured list before this game. Suter was solid, generating six whiffs out of his 63 total pitches. With this effort, the 35-year-old now sports a 1.86 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 9.2 innings. Suter probably will not make another start as Nick Lodolo (paternity) should return soon to fill the empty rotation spot.

