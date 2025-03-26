Brett Harris Injury: Lands on IL

The Athletics placed Harris (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Harris strained his left oblique in early March and hadn't appeared in a spring training game since then. The Athletics haven't offered up a timetable for his return, but he'll most likely be sidelined for much of April. Harris hit .146 with three home runs and 12 RBI over 123 plate appearances over 36 games with the Athletics in 2024.