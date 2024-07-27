Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Crazy Eights for the O's

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Crazy Eights for the O's

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on July 27, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Not only does a Monday doubleheader give the Baltimore Orioles a chance to show off their new Zach Eflin toy, but it also gives the club eight games this period, split equally home and away.

Fantasy managers with Orioles enjoy a big advantage this week since only five teams have seven games. Nineteen clubs play six games, leaving five squads with only five games.

The left-handed Orioles batters are in especially good shape with seven right-handed starters slated to be the opposition. Atlanta is also ticketed to face seven righties.

The Cardinals and Angels are each earmarked to see four southpaws.

As is tradition, individual player hitting rankings will be added with Sunday night's refresh.

Week of July 29 - August 4

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ642339082112102102104999899
2ATL7074310610411710199113119118118
3BAL8174411895107100102141143141141
4BOS60633105105969892100979494
5CHC71643112111110104

Not only does a Monday doubleheader give the Baltimore Orioles a chance to show off their new Zach Eflin toy, but it also gives the club eight games this period, split equally home and away.

Fantasy managers with Orioles enjoy a big advantage this week since only five teams have seven games. Nineteen clubs play six games, leaving five squads with only five games.

The left-handed Orioles batters are in especially good shape with seven right-handed starters slated to be the opposition. Atlanta is also ticketed to face seven righties.

The Cardinals and Angels are each earmarked to see four southpaws.

As is tradition, individual player hitting rankings will be added with Sunday night's refresh.

Week of July 29 - August 4

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ642339082112102102104999899
2ATL7074310610411710199113119118118
3BAL8174411895107100102141143141141
4BOS60633105105969892100979494
5CHC71643112111110104100121122120120
6CHW6063311910292999998989797
7CIN63360130126116979991101101101
8CLE6154210010077949997949696
9COL6060611210192105104102999898
10DET61560819179979890939595
11HOU62460112112107102101106102102102
12KC72507103102104100104125118119119
13LAA6426012810899107110110106105106
14LAD5050590878010010085767676
15MIA6240610099103999686959394
16MIL63333112110120999810210099100
17MIN6333310190115101100104999899
18NYM61533112100110999898999797
19NYY615331111061009997101989797
20OAK5233281818410310380777777
21PHI6153310110894949394949494
22PIT615331049714710210394101100100
23SD5325097937810410687808080
24SF523231071077510210185797979
25SEA6243395106881019896969696
26STL7343491961239898112116117117
27TB52323106105881009978787878
28TEX615339796919897102969696
29TOR7250712192859399105113112112
30WSH61533989810810110498989999

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZParker LCorbin LGore L @Gonzales L@Keller R@Skenes R
ATL@Rea R@Ross R@Peralta RBellozo RMeyer RTyler RCabrera R
BALRodriguez R/Francis RBassitt RKikuchi L@Lively R@Carrasco R@Curry R@Bibee R
BOSGilbert RCastillo RKirby R @Lorenzen R@Gray R@Eovaldi R
CHC@Montas R@Spiers R@Lodolo LGibson RMikolas RPallante RLynn R
CHWMarsh RWacha RSinger R @Ryan R@Ober R@Woods Richardson R
CINTaillon RSteele LHendricks R Webb RHarrison LSnell L
CLE@Flaherty R@Wentz L Kremer RSuarez REflin RBurnes R
COL @Canning R@Daniel R@Fulmer R@Mazur R@King R@Vasquez R
DETBibee RWilliams R Lugo RRagans LMarsh RWacha R
HOUSkenes RPerez LOrtiz R Baz RLittell RAlexander L
KC@Flexen R@Cannon R@Thorpe R@Montero R@Skubal L@Flaherty R@Wentz L
LAA Blach LQuantrill RFreeland LLucchesi LMegill RPeterson L
LAD @Waldron R@Cease R @Blackburn R@Spence R@Bido R
MIA @Springs L@Bradley R@Schwellenbach R@Lopez R@Vines R@Sale L
MILVines RSale LMorton R @Irvin R@Herz L@Parker L
MIN@Quintana L@Manaea L@Severino R Fedde RCrochet LClevinger R
NYMWoods Richardson RFesta RLopez R @Anderson L@Soriano R@Canning R
NYY@Wheeler R@Nola R@Sanchez L Gausman RBerrios RRodriguez R
OAK @Ray L@Cobb R Stone RWrobleski LRyan R
PHIGil RCole RCortes L @Woo R@Miller R@Gilbert R
PIT@Bloss R@Brown R@Verlander R Pfaadt RDiaz RMontgomery L
SD Glasnow RKershaw L Feltner RGomber LBlach L
SEA@Paxton L@Pivetta R@Bello R Phillips RSuarez LWheeler R
SF Sears LStripling R @Abbott L@Greene R@Montas R
STLEovaldi RScherzer RHeaney L@Imanaga L@Assad R@Taillon R@Steele L
TB Cabrera RRogers L @Valdez L@Blanco R@Arrighetti R
TEX@Pallante R@Lynn R@Gray R Crawford RHouck RPaxton L
TOR@Povich L/Eflin R@Burnes R@Rodriguez R @Stroman R@Rodon L@Gil R
WSH@Montgomery L@Nelson R@Gallen R Civale RMyers RRea R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Have a Trade
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: We Have a Trade
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 27
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 27
MLB Best Bets Today: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
MLB Best Bets Today: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Saturday, July 27
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Picks and Strategy for Saturday, July 27