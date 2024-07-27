Weekly Hitter Rankings: Crazy Eights for the O's

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Not only does a Monday doubleheader give the Baltimore Orioles a chance to show off their new Zach Eflin toy, but it also gives the club eight games this period, split equally home and away.

Fantasy managers with Orioles enjoy a big advantage this week since only five teams have seven games. Nineteen clubs play six games, leaving five squads with only five games.

The left-handed Orioles batters are in especially good shape with seven right-handed starters slated to be the opposition. Atlanta is also ticketed to face seven righties.

The Cardinals and Angels are each earmarked to see four southpaws.

As is tradition, individual player hitting rankings will be added with Sunday night's refresh.

Week of July 29 - August 4

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index