Brett Harris News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

The Athletics reinstated Harris (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Harris landed on the injured list ahead of the season due to a strained left oblique that's been bothering him since the start of March. He began playing in rehab games at Las Vegas on Sunday, going 3-for-9 with two RBI and two stolen bases, and he'll officially remain in the minors now that he's fully healthy.