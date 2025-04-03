Brett Harris News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A
The Athletics reinstated Harris (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Harris landed on the injured list ahead of the season due to a strained left oblique that's been bothering him since the start of March. He began playing in rehab games at Las Vegas on Sunday, going 3-for-9 with two RBI and two stolen bases, and he'll officially remain in the minors now that he's fully healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now