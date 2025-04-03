Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Harris headshot

Brett Harris News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

The Athletics reinstated Harris (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Harris landed on the injured list ahead of the season due to a strained left oblique that's been bothering him since the start of March. He began playing in rehab games at Las Vegas on Sunday, going 3-for-9 with two RBI and two stolen bases, and he'll officially remain in the minors now that he's fully healthy.

Brett Harris
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now