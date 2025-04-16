Brett Sullivan News: Traded to Pittsburgh

The Pirates acquired Sullivan from the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for Bryce Johnson and cash considerations, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

With Endy Rodriguez (finger) on the 10-day injured list and Joey Bart (back) banged up, the Pirates were looking to supplement their catching depth. Sullivan has a career .542 OPS over parts of two big-league seasons. He is not on the 40-man roster and should report to Triple-A Indianapolis for the time being.