NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire for the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott, Reds: Abbott was called up after seven starts at Triple-A Louisville, and finished 8-6 with a 3.87 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 120:44 K:BB over 109.1 big-league innings as a rookie. While he doesn't offer great velocity averaging just under 93 MPH on his fastball, he throws four different pitches - including a sweeper featured heavily against lefties. Abbott has gotten off to a strong start in 2024 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 17.1 frames. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Ben Brown, Cubs: Brown was profiled when he was promoted with Justin Steele landing on the injured list with a Grade 1 strained hamstring, and he's gone on to perform well during his last two appearances after getting clobbered in his ML debut. The 24-year-old right-hander turned in a 5.33 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 72.2 innings with Triple-A Iowa last yet, but his impressive spring with only one run allowed and a 12:5 K:BB across 14 innings inspired enough confidence from the Cubs to slot him into the rotation as Steele's replacement. Brown allowed three hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings in his first start Tuesday after tossing four shoutout frames out of the pen. Brown should remain in the rotation until Steele returns, which is expected to be sometime in early May. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jose Butto, Mets: Butto was profiled last week when he made a spot start, and is set to be promoted to join the Mets' rotation. He operated as the 27th man in a doubleheader on Apr. 4, where he gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Tigers. Butto was sent down after the Mets signed Julio Teheran, though the latter allowed four runs in 2.2 innings and opted to be released after he was DFA'd and passed through waivers. With Kodai Senga (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (shoulder) on theIL, Butto could wind up staying in the rotation for multiple turns. If he falters and Christian Scott - who was also mentioned last week and continues to pitch well - could force him up to the bigs sooner than expected. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid, based on him sticking in the rotation)

Edward Cabrera/Braxton Garrett, Marlins: Cabrera and Garrett were each discussed the last two weeks and get another mention as they continue their rehab and inch closer to rejoining the Marlins' rotation. Cabrera, sidelined since Mar. 10 due to a right shoulder impingement he suffered while warming up for a Grapefruit League game, made his third rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville. He gave up one unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine across 5.1 innings. Injuries and command issues plagued Cabrera last season, though he is scheduled to remain in the rotation when he comes back. Garrett, diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement early in spring training, made a second rehab start Friday with Triple-A Jacksonville. He threw 66 pitchers over 4.1 frames during Sunday's rehab outing and was slated to throw 80 pitches. Garrett allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts while tossing 86 pitches. Like Cabrera, he will require one more appearances before also rejoining Miami. The club already lost Eury Perez (Tommy John surgery) for the season and A.J. Puk has struggled in his three starts, so they desperately need Cabrera and Garrett to return and be effective. Cabrera - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped spec return bid); Garrett - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same bid)

Dylan Dodd/Darius Vines, Braves: Last week, I profiled Bryce Elder as a possible fifth starter for the Braves with Spencer Strider sidelined. Dodd originally looked to be the primary candidate to fill that role and start Thursday. He endured a tough start for Triple-A Gwinnett where he gave up five earned runs across 4.2 innings with six hits and two walks alongside five strikeouts. However, Dodd had done well in two prior outings with Gwinnett to put himself in the conversation for a promotion as he's projected to fill the vacancy in the Atlanta rotation. Vines and Bryce Elder were vying for the job and they were scheduled to pitch Friday and Saturday at Triple-A. Vines was scratched and got the call, but could end up being used out of the bullpen. And if not, he'll start. Dodd, a 2021 third-round pick, struggled in his first major-league exposure last season by posting a 7.60 ERA and 15:12 K:BB over 34.1 innings (seven starts) and didn't fare much better at Gwinnett with a 6.03 ERA in 16 outings. Vines, a seventh-rounder from 2019, made five solid appearances to close out last year with the Braves. He pitched well in his first starts at Triple-A to receive the promotion. Vines also offers an excellent changeup that allows his low-90s fastball and average slider to play up. Dodd - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (spec future call up bid); Vines - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (based on him starting)

Max Meyer, Marlins: Meyer missed all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2022, and has been brilliant his first three starts of the season where he's only conceded one run on six hits over six innings while recording seven strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA. The Marlins will get Edward Cabrera (shoulder) and Braxton Garrett (shoulder) back soon and Meyer faces workload restrictions this season after he didn't pitch at all last year, though his rotation spot is secure. Meyer offers excellent movement on his mid-90s fastball and one of the best sliders in pro ball plus a solid changeup. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

Wade Miley, Brewers: Miley, on the injured list to start the season due to shoulder impingement, made his first major-league start of the season Wednesday. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks across four innings and 52 pitches, albeit with no strikeouts. It's not surprising Miley only managed a lighter workload as he had only completed one rehab start before rejoining the Brew Crew. The veteran southpaw is coming off a strong showing for Milwaukee in 2023 where he collected a 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 79:38 K:BB over 120.1 innings. He wound up re-signing won a one-year, $8.5 million contract with a $12 million mutual option for 2025 and slots into the middle of their rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped return bid)

Jameson Taillon, Cubs: Taillon, on the 15-day IL after sustaining a lower-back injury in spring training, kicked off a rehab stint at Double-A Tennessee last Sunday. He threw 52 pitches over 2.2 innings and gave up four runs on six hits and a walk. Taillon joined Triple-A Iowa Tuesday to continue his assignment, where he went 3.2 innings and 68 pitches in his what was his final prep start Friday. He was expected to make three total appearances, but will rejoin the Cubs' rotation this week. His first year in Chicago after signing a four-year, $68 million contract couldn't have gone any worse. Taillon maintained a low walk rate, but his .292 BABIP was the highest since 2018. His 1.57 HR/9 was a new career-low. Granted Taillon's 4.84 ERA was about half a run higher than expected, that's still far from ideal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (return bid)

Spencer Turnbull/Taijuan Walker, Phillies: The Phillies' rotation to begin the campaign was to be the same five that ended last season. Turnbull was slated to either work out of the bullpen or begin the season at Triple-A. Taijuan Walker reported shoulder discomfort while getting loose for a bullpen session late in camp and landed in the 15-day IL, resulting in Turnbull opening the year as a starter. He's struggled in the past in that role, though not this year as he's tossed 11 scoreless innings with a 13:1 K:BB over his first two starts before allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts through four innings Saturday. Walker made his first of four rehab starts Thursday, where he gave up two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out four across four innings with Single-A Clearwater on Thursday. He should be back off the IL in early May, at which point Philly will have to decide if Turnbull goes back to his swing role or the team deploys a six-man rotation. Turnbull - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Walker - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Aroldis Chapman, Pirates: The Pirates signed Chapman with the idea of him being the setup man for David Bednar. That's still his role, though Bednar has gotten off to a slow start after missing much of the spring with a lat injury. Pittsburgh could opt to have Chapman close in the short-term to provide Bednar more time to regain form. No change is imminent and one is dependent if Bednar continues to struggle. If not, Chapman will cover the same responsibilities for the Pirates - at least until the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jeff Hoffman/Orion Kerkering, Phillies: Jose Alvarado is still Philly's primary closer, but Hoffman has worked his way into the ninth-inning mix. Hoffman excelled after joining from the Twins last season while flashing significantly improved velocity on all three of his pitches, and especially his slider. He finished the year with a career-high 33.2 percent strikeout rate alongside personal-best ratios (2.41 ERA, 0.92 WHIP). Hoffman has carried over that success into 2024 and notched his first save Wednesday and first win Saturday. Kerkering began the year on the IL after missing time during the spring with the flu and then with a strained forearm. He advanced through four levels last season to end the year with the Phillies while mixing a 98 MPH sinker with a 17-inch breaking slider to retire hitters. Kerkering pitched Tuesday and Thursday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, paving the way for his activation Sunday. Even if he doesn't close as Alvarado and Hoffman are covering that role, he should rack up strikeouts and holds. Hoffman - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Kerkering - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (up if you think he closes)

CATCHER

Brett Sullivan, Padres: Sullivan lost the battle for a backup catcher spot this spring to Kyle Higashioka and landed at Triple-A Reno. He got off to a great start there by slashing .472/.500/.722 in 38 plate appearances to earn a promotion with Graham Pauley being optioned. Sullivan has always raked in the minors, yet has failed to carry that production forward to the majors. He'll operate as the Friars' third catcher. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

DESIGNATED HITTER

DJ Stewart, Mets: Stewart started the season 0-for-10, but has recently found his form at the plate with hits in each of his last four starts while driving in six runs. He's keeping the DH spot warm until J.D. Martinez is ready to join the Mets. Martinez is dealing with tightness in his lower back and received an injection for the injury, which could mean he won't be part of the parent club for another week or so. In the interim, Stewart - who crushed 11 home runs in 58 games with New York - should start at DH against all righties. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up if you still Martinez will be sidelined longer than two more weeks)

FIRST BASE

Jake Bauers, Brewers: Bauers has started nearly half of the Brewers' games to date aided by Gary Sanchez's slow start. He's received most of his action at first while also logging one outing at DH as Rhys Hoskins is getting most of his action there. As Hoskins gets further from the surgery, the Brewers might deploy him at first to limit Bauers' playing time unless he starts to show signs of life at the plate. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Michael Toglia, Rockies: Toglia is making the most of his playing time and carrying forward his power surge from spring training by blasting three homers in 10 games. He could be working his way into a small-side platoon role, as two of his last three starts have come in right field with Charlie Blackmon sitting against a lefty. Toglia qualifies at first after logging 26 games last season, but will need improve his batting and on-base averages to maintain significant playing time. But with Colorado playing for the future, they can run him out almost daily to gain more experience. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $11 (due to power potential)

SECOND BASE

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae, sidelined with a left hip flexor injury, began a rehab assignment last Sunday. He's already progressed to Triple-A and should return shortly. Bae offers speed, but no power to speak of and struggles at the plate. Once healthy, he's pegged for a utility role while working at second and in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty held off Mark Vientos this spring to open as the Mets' starting third baseman. And he's more than held his own defensively at the hot corner - which was an issue last season - while displaying improved patience and plate coverage. Baty is benefitting from a high BABIP and hasn't yet driven the ball as expected, though he's done a better job of going the other way and looks way more comfortable in all situations than as a rookie. As of Saturday night, he was only rostered in 38 percent of CBS leagues. 12-team Mixed: $8 15-team Mixed: $15; 12-team-NL: Rostered

SHORTSTOP

Tyler Fitzgerald, Giants: Fitzgerald was profiled in the opening column of the season and is back as he might be carving out a super-utility role for the Giants as his defensive flexibility earned him the final bench spot. He did go 34-for-37 on steal attempts across all levels in 2023 and slash .292/.365/.511 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI over 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A, so there is clear offensive ability. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7

Kevin Newman, Diamondbacks: Newman was promoted last Sunday with Geraldo Perdomo landing on the 10-day injured list after tearing his right meniscus and requiring surgery. He provides the Diamondbacks with added depth in the middle infield. Newman was 8-for-22 at Triple-A Reno and looks to be getting starts against lefties at both shortstop and second, as was the case when he was promoted. Blaze Alexander and Jace Peterson are also in the mix, with the former likely starting almost daily. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle stayed hot on Saturday by launching his third homer of the season. The key for him is to limit his strikeouts as that's made up nearly a third of the his at-bats. The lack of consistent contact has been an issue over Doyle's career, but the combination of speed, power and his solid center field defense mean he will stay in the lineup, especially in Colorado. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (power/speed)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar was also brought up the last two weeks and was activated Thursday. He worked his way back from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage and joined the Cards after wrapping up a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. Nootbaar missed time with three injuries last season and will start in left field to create a lineup logjam. Nootbaar - 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (same as last two weeks)

Blake Perkins, Brewers: Perkins, the Brewers' fourth outfielder, started three of Milwaukee's last four games this week and had hit safely in all four contests. A switch-hitter, he'll likely remain the fourth outfielder until Garrett Mitchell (hand) is ready to return from the IL - which is targeted for the start of June. As long as Perkins remains hot and gets on base while stealing bases, manager Pat Murphy will continue to include him in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9