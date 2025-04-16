Brooks Baldwin News: Accounts for team's only run

Baldwin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Baldwin gave the White Sox an early lead with his solo shot in the third inning, but that was the only run the team ended up scoring. It was the second long ball and eighth RBI of the season through 15 games for Baldwin, tying his total in each category across 33 contests last season. Baldwin has also shown improvement with a .267 batting average so far after hitting just .211 last season, though he continues to be averse to walks with just one free pass on the campaign.