Brooks Lee Injury: Moved to IL
The Twins placed Lee (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Lee's back began to tighten up on him toward the very end of spring training, and he won't be able to make it back for Opening Day. Third base reps will likely be handed down to Jose Miranda and Willi Castro while Lee and Royce Lewis (hamstring) are out, but Lee should be able to take over at the hot corner once he returns.
