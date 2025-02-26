Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Harper Injury: Exits after hit-by-pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 12:25pm

Harper was removed from Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays after being hit on the right biceps by a pitch, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Harper was making his third plate appearance of the day when he was struck by a Richard Lovelady offering in the top of the sixth inning, so his day was likely going to be over, anyway. The Phillies should provide an update on Harper's condition shortly.

