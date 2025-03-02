Byron Buxton News: Blistering start to spring

Buxton went 1-for-2 with a home run and stole third base in Sunday's spring training tie with Tampa Bay. He's hitting .556 (5-for-9) with two stolen bases and a home run in five games this spring.

Buxton enters 2025 coming off a rare season where he finished the year healthy and didn't have any offseason surgeries or rehabilitations. An uncommon steal of third base shows he and the Twins are feeling very confident about his health this spring. While he's played over 100 games just twice in ten seasons, perhaps this is the year he finally puts it all together.