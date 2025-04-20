Byron Buxton News: Homers in loss

Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

Buxton doubled in the fifth inning and then launched a 434-foot blast in the seventh. Over his last 10 games, the 31-year-old has tallied six extra-base hits and five multi-hit efforts. For the season, he's slashing .244/.277/.474 with four homers, 10 RBI, 17 runs scored and five steals across 83 plate appearances.