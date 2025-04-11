Byron Buxton News: Returns to lineup Friday
Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Tigers.
Buxton did a little of everything after returning from a personal absence that kept him out of action for the last two days. The oft-injured outfielder has struggled to hit much early in 2025, batting just .178 (8-for-45) over 12 contests. He's made up for it partially with two homers, three steals, six RBI and 10 runs scored, though he's also posted a 2:17 BB:K. Plate discipline isn't a particularly strong part of Buxton's style, but he has a bit of power and speed if he can stay in the lineup. Early in the season, he's been the Twins' starting center fielder.
