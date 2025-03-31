Cade Povich News: Fans eight in shaky outing
Povich allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during a no-decision against Boston on Monday. He struck out eight in the win.
Povich allowed all three runs in the first three frames, including two in the second inning on a Jarren Duran triple. Povich needed 94 pitches (59 strikes) to record 13 outs and found himself in several jams. He earned a spot in the Opening Day rotation with a 3.07 ERA and 15:4 K:BB through 14.2 frames during spring training. Povich will look to be a bit more efficient in his next start, which is currently lined up to be in Kansas City this weekend.
