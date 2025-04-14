Fantasy Baseball
Cal Raleigh News: Another homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Raleigh got the Mariners on the board quickly with a two-run blast off Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning. The switch-hitting catcher has now slugged a home run in three straight games and is up to five on the season. The batting average remains low, but fantasy managers are able to look past that as long as Raleigh continues to produce in the power department.

