Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh News: Inks $105M contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

The Mariners signed Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million contract extension Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal begins this season and buys out Raleigh's final years of arbitration eligibility as well as his first three years of free agency. Raleigh has become baseball's preeminent power bat at catcher, easily leading the position with 76 home runs over the past three seasons. The 28-year-old also captured his first Gold Glove in 2024.

