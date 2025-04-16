Carlos Correa Injury: Could be available off bench

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that Correa (wrist) could be available off the bench Wednesday versus the Mets, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

There's no word yet on the results of the MRI on Correa's left wrist, but the fact that he might be available to enter mid-game suggests Baldelli isn't overly concerned about his shortstop's health. Correa was lifted for a pinch hitter in Tuesday's contest with soreness in his wrist after fouling off a pitch. Consider him day-to-day.