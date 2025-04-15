Carlos Correa Injury: Set for MRI on wrist

Correa, who left Tuesday's game with a sore left wrist, is set for an MRI, MLB.com reports. "The wrist is something I've been working on since spring," Correa said. "Just strengthening it, and I just felt a tweak on the swing and miss and then when I hit the foul ball, I felt pain in the area. But [I'll] get it checked out, get an MRI tomorrow. It shouldn't be anything too serious."

Correa appears unlikely to play in Wednesday's day game due to the injury. It's also worrisome that he said his wrist has bothered him since last season. However, more will be known about his status after the MRI results are disclosed.