Carlos Narvaez

Carlos Narvaez News: In line for more opportunities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Narvaez is expected to serve as the team's starting catcher after it was announced Monday that Connor Wong (finger) will require a stint on the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez saw his four-game hitting streak snapped Monday after entering the game for Wong, though he's still off to a strong start to the 2025 campaign, now 6-for-18 with four RBI and two runs scored in five games. Narvaez is expected to handle the majority of the catching duties while Wong recovers from a fractured left pinky finger, while Blake Sabol is in line to serve as the backup catcher.

