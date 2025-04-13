Carson Kelly Injury: Exits early after HBP

Kelly exited Sunday's contest against the Dodgers in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kelly was hit in the left hand by a 93.6 mph sinker from Tyler Glasnow, remaining in the game for another inning before exiting. Considering he was able to briefly play through the injury, it appears as if Kelly avoided any catastrophic injury, but more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future. In the meantime, Miguel Amaya replaced him behind the plate, batting eighth against the Dodgers on Sunday.