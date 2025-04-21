Fantasy Baseball
Casey Schmitt Injury: Expected to miss one month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Schmitt has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain and is expected to miss one month, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, though the extent of the injury wasn't truly known until Monday when he underwent an MRI. This news confirms that he'll miss more than the 10-day minimum and is looking at a potential return in mid-to-late May.

