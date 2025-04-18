Fantasy Baseball
Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt Injury: Scratched with side tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Schmitt was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game versus the Angels due to left side tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants haven't provided any details on the severity of Schmitt's injury, but it's apparently enough to warrant a day off Friday to recover. His absence will put LaMonte Wade at first base, batting ninth against a left-handed starter.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

