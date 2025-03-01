Casey Schmitt News: Competing for utility role

Schmitt went 2-for-3 in Saturday's spring game and is hitting .222 with a .722 OPS in six games. He's battling Brett Wisely, Osleivis Basabe, Jake Lamb and Christian Koss for a utility role this spring, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt is likely the favorite and the Giants could keep two backup infielders on the roster. Schmitt hit .252 with six homers and a .760 OPS with the Giants last season. Schmitt may have the best glove of the group at third base which could help his case.