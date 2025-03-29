Fantasy Baseball
Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox will give Rafaela a day to recollect himself Saturday after starting the season 0-for-8 with an RBI and a pair of strikeouts. His absence will shift Jarren Duran to center field and put Kristian Campbell in left, opening up second base for David Hamilton.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
