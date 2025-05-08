Chad Green News: Records first save Thursday

Green picked up the save in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Angels after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Closer Jeff Hoffman, who had worked each of the past two days and gave up six runs across those outings, unsurprisingly didn't get the call in Thursday's save situation, and it was Green who recorded his first save of the year. Setup man Yimi Garcia has also struggled lately, having yielded seven runs over his last two appearances, but Green is still unlikely to see more than the occasional save opportunity while Toronto's top two bullpen arms work to get back on track. Through 17.1 innings in 2025, Green holds a 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB.