RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300, January Update

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
Published on January 3, 2025

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

A full 13 players in our top-300 remain unsigned — ranging from Pete Alonso (38) to Jeff Hoffman (290) — but a lot has happened since our previous Roundtable update back in late November. Action picked up at the Winter Meetings, and the busy period continued through the end of December, helped by the fact that some of the biggest dominoes fell early this year. 

The biggest of them all, Juan Soto, signed a 15-year, $765 million dollar with the Mets, a landing spot which has our rankers discouraged. Playing half his games pitcher-friendly Citi Field means Soto has fallen from fourth to seventh in our latest update. Elsewhere, Blake Snell moves up slightly (from 52 to 50) after landing with the Dodgers, while Willy Adames fell five spots (from 58 to 63) after signing in San Francisco. Perhaps the biggest winner, though, is Matt Shaw, who went from unranked to 218th after the Cubs dealt away Isaac Paredes, seemingly setting Shaw up to start the year at the hot corner. Paredes himself was a big winner as well, with the Crawford Boxes in left field in Houston looking perfect for his swinging, causing him to jump from 252 to 174.

If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is

If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate differing opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Which players deserve more love? Which ones are we way too high on? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.81.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1132
22.02Aaron JudgeNYYOF3311
32.32Bobby WittKCSS2223
45.34.5Elly De La CruzCINSS4854
55.85.5Jose RamirezCLE3B5648
65.86Gunnar HendersonBALSS7475
77.56.5Juan SotoNYMOF67116
87.87.5Kyle TuckerCHCOF81067
910.09.5Tarik SkubalDETP109813
1011.310.5Paul SkenesPITP951912
1111.011Mookie BettsLADSS, OF11121011
1215.014Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B21111414
1314.314.5Corbin CarrollARIOF12131616
1414.015Francisco LindorNYMSS1317917
1515.015Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15181215
1614.815.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF18161510
1715.815.5Fernando TatisSDOF2314179
1817.517.5Zack WheelerPHIP17152018
1917.817.5Jackson ChourioMILOF14231321
2020.319.5Freddie FreemanLAD1B16192620
2122.020Trea TurnerPHISS20201830
2224.023Bryce HarperPHI1B31212519
2325.324.5Jarren DuranBOSOF19332227
2426.026Jackson MerrillSDOF24283022
2527.526Rafael DeversBOS3B36222923
2628.827.5Austin RileyATL3B30253624
2730.027.5Logan GilbertSEAP41302425
2829.028Matt OlsonATL1B25243136
2933.029.5William ContrerasMILC22315128
3033.832Ketel MarteARI2B45263529
3134.332.5Chris SaleATLP32294333
3234.833Corey SeagerTEXSS34322845
3333.534.5Ronald AcunaATLOF26363339
3436.335.5Dylan CeaseSDP29454031
3535.336.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP33274140
3644.838.5Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF27765026
3737.540.5Manny MachadoSD3B40412346
3839.340Pete AlonsoFA1B42433438
3946.343.5George KirbySEAP38354963
4047.345Framber ValdezHOUP35464464
4145.346Michael HarrisATLOF47424547
4242.846Jose AltuveHOU2B43492158
4350.048.5Garrett CrochetBOSP55694234
4449.849Cole RagansKCP54446932
4549.849.5Corbin BurnesARIP37346662
4650.049.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF63385643
4747.351Marcell OzunaATLDH46602756
4852.052Jacob deGromTEXP69376735
4953.052.5Brent RookerATHDH44613275
5055.354Blake SnellLADP65485850
5158.555.5Kyle SchwarberPHIDH56853855
5256.855.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF61504670
5357.556Devin WilliamsNYYP67535951
5452.556.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP28595469
5553.557Ozzie AlbiesATL2B39576157
5664.856.5Josh HaderHOUP664710541
5765.556.5Ryan HelsleySTLP59549653
5861.058.5Gerrit ColeNYYP51517666
5965.860.5CJ AbramsWASSS98665544
6063.564James WoodWASOF60688442
6168.864Oneil CruzPITSS, OF110398937
6265.364.5Brenton DoyleCOLOF77845248
6368.567Willy AdamesSFSS72626080
6473.067Max FriedNYYP488648110
6571.568Marcus SemienTEX2B577937113
6671.573Bryan ReynoldsPITOF75835771
6777.573Michael KingSDP795810667
6875.873.5Yainer DiazHOUC58986384
6977.073.5Adley RutschmanBALC747310061
7077.874.5Luis CastilloSEAP505693112
7175.575Pablo LopezMINP53658599
7280.376Hunter GreeneCINP817110465
7390.576Seiya SuzukiCHCOF136777574
7479.379.5Mason MillerATHP1184010752
7580.380.5Aaron NolaPHIP645210897
7694.081Felix BautistaBALP846315178
7780.881.5Bryce MillerSEAP85647896
7884.082Shota ImanagaCHCP87747798
7981.883.5Anthony SantanderFAOF95756592
8078.084Logan WebbSFP49878195
8179.384.5Lawrence ButlerATHOF89809949
8283.384.5Josh NaylorARI1B629673102
8382.885Edwin DiazNYMP1076710354
8490.885.5Will Smith (LAD)LADC887212083
8587.586Bailey OberMINP99817991
8692.587Raisel IglesiasATLP521449777
8786.087.5Ian HappCHCOF1051026473
8893.590Tanner BibeeCLEP112829288
8982.890.5Christian WalkerHOU1B8011139101
9093.390.5Sonny GraySTLP701229586
9189.892Zac GallenARIP689094107
9291.392Randy ArozarenaSEAOF92928794
93129.395.5Royce LewisMIN3B8655271105
94106.896.5Joe RyanMINP1481038690
95116.897Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B9410021459
9698.097.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF1049410193
97110.599.5Hunter BrownHOUP9391152106
98104.8100.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7312514576
99102.0104.5Justin SteeleCHCP10011980109
100119.0104.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF7613370197
101108.0105Spencer SchwellenbachATLP109101122100
102102.5106.5Matt McLainCINSS10311072125
103104.8107Cal RaleighSEAC7895119127
104114.8107.5Alex BregmanFA3B10810788156
105121.5109Reynaldo LopezATLP8312918589
106120.0109.5Triston CasasBOS1B16497115104
107111.0110Freddy PeraltaMILP1507015668
108108.0110.5Riley GreeneDETOF13910411772
109110.0110.5Robert SuarezSDP11114011079
110129.5112Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF96112112198
111101.3115Christian YelichMILOF11711353122
112108.3115.5Tyler GlasnowLADP1349968132
113117.8115.5Willson ContrerasSTLC12310815882
114106.3117Jack FlahertyFAP12810613160
115121.0119Logan O'HoppeLAAC102109144129
116128.3121.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B167115128103
117124.5123.5Jhoan DuranMINP106145130117
118123.0124Grayson RodriguezBALP13111715787
119131.8124.5Ryan WalkerSFP126162123116
120138.3124.5Shea LangeliersATHC116121188128
121133.8125.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP140175109111
122121.5126.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS11915083134
123123.5127Junior CamineroTB3B133105135121
124125.3127.5Nico HoernerCHC2B9116447199
125156.5129Shane McClanahanTBP125123245133
126132.0129.5Andres MunozSEAP114141155118
127126.8134.5Luis RobertCHWOF16078146123
128155.8135Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS240156113114
129133.8136.5Xavier EdwardsMIASS90172138135
130144.8136.5Mark VientosNYM3B15393213120
131146.0138Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF137135173139
132148.3138Andres GimenezTOR2B135182139137
133148.5138Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B191127134142
134136.3140Bryan WooSEAP11388167177
135157.8140Kodai SengaNYMP143137132219
136140.8141.5Dylan CrewsWASOF154126137146
137146.0141.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC159124182119
138142.8145.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS18913891153
139154.5147Josh LoweTBOF198131126163
140140.5147.5Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B18613615981
141145.3147.5Mike TroutLAAOF161134162124
142140.0148Alec BohmPHI3B14116698155
143148.8148Nick CastellanosPHIOF9719982217
144157.3149Brice TurangMIL2B162210121136
145147.0150Bo BichetteTORSS168120133167
146137.8151Kevin GausmanTORP71148154178
147155.5151.5Zach NetoLAASS176118127201
148152.3152Bryson StottPHI2B156167148138
149153.5152Ryan PepiotTBP151153202108
150175.5152.5Spencer StriderATLP155149248150
151143.5153Ezequiel TovarCOLSS163143102166
152152.0153.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF145165136162
153164.8153.5Alexis DiazCINP124116236183
154155.0156Roki SasakiFAP18189219131
155158.8157Zach EflinBALP82161153239
156161.8157Jared JonesPITP205128184130
157150.0157.5Steven KwanCLEOF15715871214
158146.0159Seth LugoKCP101160165158
159172.5159Sean ManaeaNYMP129159243159
160144.0160.5Jeremy PenaHOUSS17018174151
161163.5160.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF132189118215
162175.3161Eugenio SuarezARI3B120173149259
163165.0161.5Masyn WinnSTLSS187171150152
164156.8162Matt ChapmanSF3B171132170154
165166.8162Carlos RodonNYYP175139204149
166185.3162.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF271151174145
167160.8163Colton CowserBALOF122154172195
168159.5163.5Tanner HouckBOSP144185183126
169174.8163.5Shane BazTBP127130197245
170164.0165Yusei KikuchiLAAP18314724185
171168.0172.5Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF146180181165
172177.8175Brandon PfaadtARIP204184166157
173177.5176Lane ThomasCLEOF215157195143
174195.8177Isaac ParedesHOU3B174260180169
175184.3178.5Kirby YatesFAC130114266227
176175.3179Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B188170125218
177182.5179.5Lucas ErcegKCP207178164181
178179.8183.5Tyler StephensonCINC197155194173
179181.8184Taj BradleyTBP147169199212
180206.5184Trevor MegillMILP222146343115
181179.8184.5Nick PivettaFAP178191203147
182202.5185.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP192163276179
183187.5188.5Tommy EdmanLADOF232202175141
184222.5189Robbie RaySFP149229364148
185183.0190Parker MeadowsDETOF203177208144
186186.5192Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B27219790187
187189.8193Nathan EovaldiTEXP173194200192
188171.3195Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15823362232
189204.5196Wilyer AbreuBOSOF196258168196
190206.3196Francisco AlvarezNYMC169142223291
191202.3197Jake McCarthyARIOF184231189205
192223.8198.5Michael TogliaCOL1B201196307191
193201.0199Luis GilNYYP177168238221
194221.3200George SpringerTOROF152248147338
195207.0200.5Austin WellsNYYC185216255172
196196.8202Max MuncyLAD3B214222161190
197195.5202.5Victor RoblesSEAP237212193140
198218.3202.5David BednarPITP284207198184
199205.8203Taylor WardLAAOF254193163213
200185.5204Nolan ArenadoSTL3B220223111188
201193.5204Gleyber TorresDET2B190218129237
202201.5204.5Heliot RamosSFOF236179230161
203204.0205.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B217188211200
204208.8207Porter HodgeCHCP224190239182
205191.5207.5Cedric MullinsBALOF138213209206
206222.0210.5Jurickson ProfarFAOF216205192275
207211.8211.5Pete FairbanksTBP208152215272
208222.8212Carlos CorreaMINSS299253171168
209212.5213Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS200238226186
210207.8213.5Ranger SuarezPHIP206244221160
211242.3215.5Clarke SchmidtNYYP330208220211
212206.0216Alec BurlesonSTLOF249183114278
213198.0218.5Yandy DiazTB1B213224124231
214234.8219Keibert RuizWASC223215212289
215213.5220.5Ryan JeffersMINC234242207171
216224.3220.5Bowden FrancisTORP264192217224
217207.3221Lourdes GurrielARIOF212230140247
218219.8224.5Matt ShawCHC3B245217232185
219252.0225Walker BuehlerBOSP241209378180
220224.3225.5Brandon WoodruffMILP246200205246
221226.5226Jorge SolerLAAOF260219233194
222235.0227Ha-Seong KimFASS202308178252
223226.8227.5Ronel BlancoHOUP242220235210
224207.8230Zack GelofATH2B121225250235
225220.5230.5Garrett MitchellMILOF233257228164
226219.8231Colt KeithDET2B166226251236
227220.5231.5Nick LodoloCINP243221242176
228237.5231.5Gabriel MorenoARIC199211252288
229234.5232.5Michael KopechLADP286187263202
230243.8233Connor WongBOSC230236196313
231245.8233.5Sean MurphyATLC235232229287
232222.3234.5Nathaniel LoweWAS1B218251141279
233235.3234.5Tyler O'NeillBALOF298174253216
234250.5234.5MacKenzie GoreWASP332201260209
235224.3236Jose BerriosTORP115214258310
236231.5236.5Justin MartinezARIP229249244204
237230.5237.5Tanner ScottFAP142305247228
238246.0238Michael WachaKCP231245222286
239231.0240.5Mitch KellerPITP179264240241
240244.5241Yu DarvishSDP228186310254
241250.5241.5Erick FeddeSTLP221262216303
242255.0241.5Jesus SanchezMIAOF362252231175
243232.8245Jose CaballeroTB2B, 3B, SS252255186238
244250.0245.5Merrill KellyARIP194273218315
245262.0250Byron BuxtonMINOF301247249251
246235.8252Connor NorbyMIA3B277227143296
247257.5252.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B219206286319
248252.5253.5Reese OlsonDETP310261246193
249256.0254.5Andrew VaughnCHW1B275281234234
250255.3255Kenley JansenFAP239195316271
251268.3255.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B278337225233
252288.3256.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP270243400240
253244.3258Ryan McMahonCOL3B257259272189
254264.8258Ivan HerreraSTLC373289227170
255249.5259Matt WallnerMINOF172268308250
256252.8259.5Michael BuschCHC1B280239169323
257263.5260Carlos EstevezFAP225309291229
258246.3260.5Josh JungTEX3B263176288258
259261.5261Nestor CortesMILP209315278244
260240.8263Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF321246116280
261258.8263Brady SingerCINP261301265208
262266.5264Jeffrey SpringsATHP294234318220
263244.0266Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B302272142260
264254.5269Nick MartinezCINP193287281257
265257.3269.5Jonathan IndiaKC2B255330160284
266263.5269.5Nolan JonesCOLOF165237350302
267296.5274.5Griffin JaxMINP375275262274
268289.3277Rhys HoskinsMIL1B238285269365
269274.0278.5Joc PedersonTEXDH308348191249
270277.8278.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B274283190364
271292.8279A.J. PukARIP227276282386
272480.3279Chad GreenTORP2261137292266
273321.3279.5Noelvi MarteCIN3B253265473294
274453.0279.5Roman AnthonyBOSOF283269984276
275286.8280Alejandro KirkTORC256331270290
276274.8281Tobias MyersMILP268294294243
277287.3281.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF307256333253
278282.8283Ben JoyceLAAP367198363203
279288.5283Trevor StoryBOSSS291235275353
280284.3283.5Joey BartPITC248274322293
281289.8283.5Evan CarterTEXOF282267285325
282275.8284Luis SeverinoATHP285250283285
283297.3284.5Jung Hoo LeeSFOF372266303248
284306.8286.5Jason FoleyDETP417300237273
285299.8289.5Chris BassittTORP251302277369
286296.0290.5Joey OrtizMIL3B250286353295
287298.8291Jordan WalkerSTLOF281277336301
288284.0293Spencer ArrighettiHOUP247203339347
289289.0293.5Jonah HeimTEXC211319268358
290297.8293.5Jeff HoffmanFAP374326261230
291328.8293.5Jordan RomanoPHIP269318465263
292313.0295Orion KerkeringPHIP398297293264
293290.8297.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B293307302261
294298.3299.5Matt VierlingDET3B, OF340299254300
295300.8299.5Brandon LoweTB2B273316331283
296308.3299.5JJ BledayATHOF394240300299
297299.3300Brandon MarshPHIOF258296304339
298283.5301Jackson HollidayBAL2B320204328282
299302.8301TJ FriedlCINOF335254267355
300325.3301DJ HerzWASP476288314223

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
