RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300, January Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
A full 13 players in our top-300 remain unsigned — ranging from Pete Alonso (38) to Jeff Hoffman (290) — but a lot has happened since our previous Roundtable update back in late November. Action picked up at the Winter Meetings, and the busy period continued through the end of December, helped by the fact that some of the biggest dominoes fell early this year.
The biggest of them all, Juan Soto, signed a 15-year, $765 million dollar with the Mets, a landing spot which has our rankers discouraged. Playing half his games pitcher-friendly Citi Field means Soto has fallen from fourth to seventh in our latest update. Elsewhere, Blake Snell moves up slightly (from 52 to 50) after landing with the Dodgers, while Willy Adames fell five spots (from 58 to 63) after signing in San Francisco. Perhaps the biggest winner, though, is Matt Shaw, who went from unranked to 218th after the Cubs dealt away Isaac Paredes, seemingly setting Shaw up to start the year at the hot corner. Paredes himself was a big winner as well, with the Crawford Boxes in left field in Houston looking perfect for his swinging, causing him to jump from 252 to 174.
If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is
A full 13 players in our top-300 remain unsigned — ranging from Pete Alonso (38) to Jeff Hoffman (290) — but a lot has happened since our previous Roundtable update back in late November. Action picked up at the Winter Meetings, and the busy period continued through the end of December, helped by the fact that some of the biggest dominoes fell early this year.
The biggest of them all, Juan Soto, signed a 15-year, $765 million dollar with the Mets, a landing spot which has our rankers discouraged. Playing half his games pitcher-friendly Citi Field means Soto has fallen from fourth to seventh in our latest update. Elsewhere, Blake Snell moves up slightly (from 52 to 50) after landing with the Dodgers, while Willy Adames fell five spots (from 58 to 63) after signing in San Francisco. Perhaps the biggest winner, though, is Matt Shaw, who went from unranked to 218th after the Cubs dealt away Isaac Paredes, seemingly setting Shaw up to start the year at the hot corner. Paredes himself was a big winner as well, with the Crawford Boxes in left field in Houston looking perfect for his swinging, causing him to jump from 252 to 174.
If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate differing opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Which players deserve more love? Which ones are we way too high on? Let us know in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.8
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2.0
|2
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.3
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5.3
|4.5
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|4
|8
|5
|4
|5
|5.8
|5.5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|6
|4
|8
|6
|5.8
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|7
|4
|7
|5
|7
|7.5
|6.5
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|6
|7
|11
|6
|8
|7.8
|7.5
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|8
|10
|6
|7
|9
|10.0
|9.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|10
|9
|8
|13
|10
|11.3
|10.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|9
|5
|19
|12
|11
|11.0
|11
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|11
|12
|10
|11
|12
|15.0
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|21
|11
|14
|14
|13
|14.3
|14.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|12
|13
|16
|16
|14
|14.0
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|13
|17
|9
|17
|15
|15.0
|15
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|18
|12
|15
|16
|14.8
|15.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|18
|16
|15
|10
|17
|15.8
|15.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|23
|14
|17
|9
|18
|17.5
|17.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|17
|15
|20
|18
|19
|17.8
|17.5
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|14
|23
|13
|21
|20
|20.3
|19.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|16
|19
|26
|20
|21
|22.0
|20
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|20
|20
|18
|30
|22
|24.0
|23
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|31
|21
|25
|19
|23
|25.3
|24.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|19
|33
|22
|27
|24
|26.0
|26
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|24
|28
|30
|22
|25
|27.5
|26
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|36
|22
|29
|23
|26
|28.8
|27.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|30
|25
|36
|24
|27
|30.0
|27.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|41
|30
|24
|25
|28
|29.0
|28
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|25
|24
|31
|36
|29
|33.0
|29.5
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|22
|31
|51
|28
|30
|33.8
|32
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|45
|26
|35
|29
|31
|34.3
|32.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|32
|29
|43
|33
|32
|34.8
|33
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|34
|32
|28
|45
|33
|33.5
|34.5
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|26
|36
|33
|39
|34
|36.3
|35.5
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|29
|45
|40
|31
|35
|35.3
|36.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|33
|27
|41
|40
|36
|44.8
|38.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|27
|76
|50
|26
|37
|37.5
|40.5
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|40
|41
|23
|46
|38
|39.3
|40
|Pete Alonso
|FA
|1B
|42
|43
|34
|38
|39
|46.3
|43.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|38
|35
|49
|63
|40
|47.3
|45
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|35
|46
|44
|64
|41
|45.3
|46
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|47
|42
|45
|47
|42
|42.8
|46
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|43
|49
|21
|58
|43
|50.0
|48.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|55
|69
|42
|34
|44
|49.8
|49
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|54
|44
|69
|32
|45
|49.8
|49.5
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|37
|34
|66
|62
|46
|50.0
|49.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|63
|38
|56
|43
|47
|47.3
|51
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|46
|60
|27
|56
|48
|52.0
|52
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|69
|37
|67
|35
|49
|53.0
|52.5
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|44
|61
|32
|75
|50
|55.3
|54
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|65
|48
|58
|50
|51
|58.5
|55.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|56
|85
|38
|55
|52
|56.8
|55.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|61
|50
|46
|70
|53
|57.5
|56
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|67
|53
|59
|51
|54
|52.5
|56.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|28
|59
|54
|69
|55
|53.5
|57
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|39
|57
|61
|57
|56
|64.8
|56.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|66
|47
|105
|41
|57
|65.5
|56.5
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|59
|54
|96
|53
|58
|61.0
|58.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|51
|51
|76
|66
|59
|65.8
|60.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|98
|66
|55
|44
|60
|63.5
|64
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|60
|68
|84
|42
|61
|68.8
|64
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|110
|39
|89
|37
|62
|65.3
|64.5
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|77
|84
|52
|48
|63
|68.5
|67
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|72
|62
|60
|80
|64
|73.0
|67
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|48
|86
|48
|110
|65
|71.5
|68
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|57
|79
|37
|113
|66
|71.5
|73
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|75
|83
|57
|71
|67
|77.5
|73
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|79
|58
|106
|67
|68
|75.8
|73.5
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|58
|98
|63
|84
|69
|77.0
|73.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|74
|73
|100
|61
|70
|77.8
|74.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|50
|56
|93
|112
|71
|75.5
|75
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|53
|65
|85
|99
|72
|80.3
|76
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|81
|71
|104
|65
|73
|90.5
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|136
|77
|75
|74
|74
|79.3
|79.5
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|118
|40
|107
|52
|75
|80.3
|80.5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|64
|52
|108
|97
|76
|94.0
|81
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|84
|63
|151
|78
|77
|80.8
|81.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|85
|64
|78
|96
|78
|84.0
|82
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|87
|74
|77
|98
|79
|81.8
|83.5
|Anthony Santander
|FA
|OF
|95
|75
|65
|92
|80
|78.0
|84
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|49
|87
|81
|95
|81
|79.3
|84.5
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|89
|80
|99
|49
|82
|83.3
|84.5
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|62
|96
|73
|102
|83
|82.8
|85
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|107
|67
|103
|54
|84
|90.8
|85.5
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|88
|72
|120
|83
|85
|87.5
|86
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|99
|81
|79
|91
|86
|92.5
|87
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|52
|144
|97
|77
|87
|86.0
|87.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|105
|102
|64
|73
|88
|93.5
|90
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|112
|82
|92
|88
|89
|82.8
|90.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|80
|111
|39
|101
|90
|93.3
|90.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|70
|122
|95
|86
|91
|89.8
|92
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|68
|90
|94
|107
|92
|91.3
|92
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|92
|92
|87
|94
|93
|129.3
|95.5
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|86
|55
|271
|105
|94
|106.8
|96.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|148
|103
|86
|90
|95
|116.8
|97
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|94
|100
|214
|59
|96
|98.0
|97.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|104
|94
|101
|93
|97
|110.5
|99.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|93
|91
|152
|106
|98
|104.8
|100.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|73
|125
|145
|76
|99
|102.0
|104.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|100
|119
|80
|109
|100
|119.0
|104.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|76
|133
|70
|197
|101
|108.0
|105
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|109
|101
|122
|100
|102
|102.5
|106.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|103
|110
|72
|125
|103
|104.8
|107
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|78
|95
|119
|127
|104
|114.8
|107.5
|Alex Bregman
|FA
|3B
|108
|107
|88
|156
|105
|121.5
|109
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|83
|129
|185
|89
|106
|120.0
|109.5
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|164
|97
|115
|104
|107
|111.0
|110
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|150
|70
|156
|68
|108
|108.0
|110.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|139
|104
|117
|72
|109
|110.0
|110.5
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|111
|140
|110
|79
|110
|129.5
|112
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|96
|112
|112
|198
|111
|101.3
|115
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|117
|113
|53
|122
|112
|108.3
|115.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|134
|99
|68
|132
|113
|117.8
|115.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|123
|108
|158
|82
|114
|106.3
|117
|Jack Flaherty
|FA
|P
|128
|106
|131
|60
|115
|121.0
|119
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|102
|109
|144
|129
|116
|128.3
|121.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|167
|115
|128
|103
|117
|124.5
|123.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|106
|145
|130
|117
|118
|123.0
|124
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|131
|117
|157
|87
|119
|131.8
|124.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|126
|162
|123
|116
|120
|138.3
|124.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|116
|121
|188
|128
|121
|133.8
|125.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|140
|175
|109
|111
|122
|121.5
|126.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|119
|150
|83
|134
|123
|123.5
|127
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|133
|105
|135
|121
|124
|125.3
|127.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|91
|164
|47
|199
|125
|156.5
|129
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|125
|123
|245
|133
|126
|132.0
|129.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|114
|141
|155
|118
|127
|126.8
|134.5
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|160
|78
|146
|123
|128
|155.8
|135
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|240
|156
|113
|114
|129
|133.8
|136.5
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|90
|172
|138
|135
|130
|144.8
|136.5
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|153
|93
|213
|120
|131
|146.0
|138
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|137
|135
|173
|139
|132
|148.3
|138
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|135
|182
|139
|137
|133
|148.5
|138
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|191
|127
|134
|142
|134
|136.3
|140
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|113
|88
|167
|177
|135
|157.8
|140
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|143
|137
|132
|219
|136
|140.8
|141.5
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|154
|126
|137
|146
|137
|146.0
|141.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|159
|124
|182
|119
|138
|142.8
|145.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|189
|138
|91
|153
|139
|154.5
|147
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|198
|131
|126
|163
|140
|140.5
|147.5
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|186
|136
|159
|81
|141
|145.3
|147.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|161
|134
|162
|124
|142
|140.0
|148
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|141
|166
|98
|155
|143
|148.8
|148
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|97
|199
|82
|217
|144
|157.3
|149
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|162
|210
|121
|136
|145
|147.0
|150
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|168
|120
|133
|167
|146
|137.8
|151
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|71
|148
|154
|178
|147
|155.5
|151.5
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|176
|118
|127
|201
|148
|152.3
|152
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|156
|167
|148
|138
|149
|153.5
|152
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|151
|153
|202
|108
|150
|175.5
|152.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|155
|149
|248
|150
|151
|143.5
|153
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|163
|143
|102
|166
|152
|152.0
|153.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|145
|165
|136
|162
|153
|164.8
|153.5
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|124
|116
|236
|183
|154
|155.0
|156
|Roki Sasaki
|FA
|P
|181
|89
|219
|131
|155
|158.8
|157
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|82
|161
|153
|239
|156
|161.8
|157
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|205
|128
|184
|130
|157
|150.0
|157.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|157
|158
|71
|214
|158
|146.0
|159
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|101
|160
|165
|158
|159
|172.5
|159
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|P
|129
|159
|243
|159
|160
|144.0
|160.5
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|170
|181
|74
|151
|161
|163.5
|160.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|132
|189
|118
|215
|162
|175.3
|161
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|120
|173
|149
|259
|163
|165.0
|161.5
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|187
|171
|150
|152
|164
|156.8
|162
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|171
|132
|170
|154
|165
|166.8
|162
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|175
|139
|204
|149
|166
|185.3
|162.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|271
|151
|174
|145
|167
|160.8
|163
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|122
|154
|172
|195
|168
|159.5
|163.5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|144
|185
|183
|126
|169
|174.8
|163.5
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|127
|130
|197
|245
|170
|164.0
|165
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|183
|147
|241
|85
|171
|168.0
|172.5
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|146
|180
|181
|165
|172
|177.8
|175
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|204
|184
|166
|157
|173
|177.5
|176
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|215
|157
|195
|143
|174
|195.8
|177
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|174
|260
|180
|169
|175
|184.3
|178.5
|Kirby Yates
|FA
|C
|130
|114
|266
|227
|176
|175.3
|179
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|188
|170
|125
|218
|177
|182.5
|179.5
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|P
|207
|178
|164
|181
|178
|179.8
|183.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|197
|155
|194
|173
|179
|181.8
|184
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|147
|169
|199
|212
|180
|206.5
|184
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|222
|146
|343
|115
|181
|179.8
|184.5
|Nick Pivetta
|FA
|P
|178
|191
|203
|147
|182
|202.5
|185.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|192
|163
|276
|179
|183
|187.5
|188.5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|232
|202
|175
|141
|184
|222.5
|189
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|149
|229
|364
|148
|185
|183.0
|190
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|203
|177
|208
|144
|186
|186.5
|192
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|272
|197
|90
|187
|187
|189.8
|193
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|173
|194
|200
|192
|188
|171.3
|195
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|158
|233
|62
|232
|189
|204.5
|196
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|196
|258
|168
|196
|190
|206.3
|196
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|169
|142
|223
|291
|191
|202.3
|197
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|184
|231
|189
|205
|192
|223.8
|198.5
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|201
|196
|307
|191
|193
|201.0
|199
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|P
|177
|168
|238
|221
|194
|221.3
|200
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|152
|248
|147
|338
|195
|207.0
|200.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|185
|216
|255
|172
|196
|196.8
|202
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|214
|222
|161
|190
|197
|195.5
|202.5
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|P
|237
|212
|193
|140
|198
|218.3
|202.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|284
|207
|198
|184
|199
|205.8
|203
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|254
|193
|163
|213
|200
|185.5
|204
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|220
|223
|111
|188
|201
|193.5
|204
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|190
|218
|129
|237
|202
|201.5
|204.5
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|236
|179
|230
|161
|203
|204.0
|205.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|217
|188
|211
|200
|204
|208.8
|207
|Porter Hodge
|CHC
|P
|224
|190
|239
|182
|205
|191.5
|207.5
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|138
|213
|209
|206
|206
|222.0
|210.5
|Jurickson Profar
|FA
|OF
|216
|205
|192
|275
|207
|211.8
|211.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|208
|152
|215
|272
|208
|222.8
|212
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|299
|253
|171
|168
|209
|212.5
|213
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|200
|238
|226
|186
|210
|207.8
|213.5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|206
|244
|221
|160
|211
|242.3
|215.5
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|330
|208
|220
|211
|212
|206.0
|216
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|249
|183
|114
|278
|213
|198.0
|218.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|213
|224
|124
|231
|214
|234.8
|219
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|223
|215
|212
|289
|215
|213.5
|220.5
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|234
|242
|207
|171
|216
|224.3
|220.5
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|264
|192
|217
|224
|217
|207.3
|221
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|212
|230
|140
|247
|218
|219.8
|224.5
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|245
|217
|232
|185
|219
|252.0
|225
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|241
|209
|378
|180
|220
|224.3
|225.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|246
|200
|205
|246
|221
|226.5
|226
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|260
|219
|233
|194
|222
|235.0
|227
|Ha-Seong Kim
|FA
|SS
|202
|308
|178
|252
|223
|226.8
|227.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|242
|220
|235
|210
|224
|207.8
|230
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|121
|225
|250
|235
|225
|220.5
|230.5
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|233
|257
|228
|164
|226
|219.8
|231
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|166
|226
|251
|236
|227
|220.5
|231.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|243
|221
|242
|176
|228
|237.5
|231.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|199
|211
|252
|288
|229
|234.5
|232.5
|Michael Kopech
|LAD
|P
|286
|187
|263
|202
|230
|243.8
|233
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|230
|236
|196
|313
|231
|245.8
|233.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|235
|232
|229
|287
|232
|222.3
|234.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|218
|251
|141
|279
|233
|235.3
|234.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|298
|174
|253
|216
|234
|250.5
|234.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|332
|201
|260
|209
|235
|224.3
|236
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|115
|214
|258
|310
|236
|231.5
|236.5
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|229
|249
|244
|204
|237
|230.5
|237.5
|Tanner Scott
|FA
|P
|142
|305
|247
|228
|238
|246.0
|238
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|231
|245
|222
|286
|239
|231.0
|240.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|179
|264
|240
|241
|240
|244.5
|241
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|228
|186
|310
|254
|241
|250.5
|241.5
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|221
|262
|216
|303
|242
|255.0
|241.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|362
|252
|231
|175
|243
|232.8
|245
|Jose Caballero
|TB
|2B, 3B, SS
|252
|255
|186
|238
|244
|250.0
|245.5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|194
|273
|218
|315
|245
|262.0
|250
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|301
|247
|249
|251
|246
|235.8
|252
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|277
|227
|143
|296
|247
|257.5
|252.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|219
|206
|286
|319
|248
|252.5
|253.5
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|310
|261
|246
|193
|249
|256.0
|254.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|275
|281
|234
|234
|250
|255.3
|255
|Kenley Jansen
|FA
|P
|239
|195
|316
|271
|251
|268.3
|255.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|278
|337
|225
|233
|252
|288.3
|256.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|270
|243
|400
|240
|253
|244.3
|258
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|257
|259
|272
|189
|254
|264.8
|258
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|373
|289
|227
|170
|255
|249.5
|259
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|172
|268
|308
|250
|256
|252.8
|259.5
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|280
|239
|169
|323
|257
|263.5
|260
|Carlos Estevez
|FA
|P
|225
|309
|291
|229
|258
|246.3
|260.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|263
|176
|288
|258
|259
|261.5
|261
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|209
|315
|278
|244
|260
|240.8
|263
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|321
|246
|116
|280
|261
|258.8
|263
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|261
|301
|265
|208
|262
|266.5
|264
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|294
|234
|318
|220
|263
|244.0
|266
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|302
|272
|142
|260
|264
|254.5
|269
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|193
|287
|281
|257
|265
|257.3
|269.5
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|255
|330
|160
|284
|266
|263.5
|269.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|165
|237
|350
|302
|267
|296.5
|274.5
|Griffin Jax
|MIN
|P
|375
|275
|262
|274
|268
|289.3
|277
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|238
|285
|269
|365
|269
|274.0
|278.5
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|308
|348
|191
|249
|270
|277.8
|278.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|274
|283
|190
|364
|271
|292.8
|279
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|227
|276
|282
|386
|272
|480.3
|279
|Chad Green
|TOR
|P
|226
|1137
|292
|266
|273
|321.3
|279.5
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|253
|265
|473
|294
|274
|453.0
|279.5
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|283
|269
|984
|276
|275
|286.8
|280
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|256
|331
|270
|290
|276
|274.8
|281
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|P
|268
|294
|294
|243
|277
|287.3
|281.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|307
|256
|333
|253
|278
|282.8
|283
|Ben Joyce
|LAA
|P
|367
|198
|363
|203
|279
|288.5
|283
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|291
|235
|275
|353
|280
|284.3
|283.5
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|248
|274
|322
|293
|281
|289.8
|283.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|282
|267
|285
|325
|282
|275.8
|284
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|285
|250
|283
|285
|283
|297.3
|284.5
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|372
|266
|303
|248
|284
|306.8
|286.5
|Jason Foley
|DET
|P
|417
|300
|237
|273
|285
|299.8
|289.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|251
|302
|277
|369
|286
|296.0
|290.5
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|250
|286
|353
|295
|287
|298.8
|291
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|281
|277
|336
|301
|288
|284.0
|293
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|247
|203
|339
|347
|289
|289.0
|293.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|211
|319
|268
|358
|290
|297.8
|293.5
|Jeff Hoffman
|FA
|P
|374
|326
|261
|230
|291
|328.8
|293.5
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|269
|318
|465
|263
|292
|313.0
|295
|Orion Kerkering
|PHI
|P
|398
|297
|293
|264
|293
|290.8
|297.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|293
|307
|302
|261
|294
|298.3
|299.5
|Matt Vierling
|DET
|3B, OF
|340
|299
|254
|300
|295
|300.8
|299.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|273
|316
|331
|283
|296
|308.3
|299.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|394
|240
|300
|299
|297
|299.3
|300
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|258
|296
|304
|339
|298
|283.5
|301
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|320
|204
|328
|282
|299
|302.8
|301
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|335
|254
|267
|355
|300
|325.3
|301
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|P
|476
|288
|314
|223