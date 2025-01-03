RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300, January Update

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

A full 13 players in our top-300 remain unsigned — ranging from Pete Alonso (38) to Jeff Hoffman (290) — but a lot has happened since our previous Roundtable update back in late November. Action picked up at the Winter Meetings, and the busy period continued through the end of December, helped by the fact that some of the biggest dominoes fell early this year. The biggest of them all, Juan Soto, signed a 15-year, $765 million dollar with the Mets, a landing spot which has our rankers discouraged. Playing half his games pitcher-friendly Citi Field means Soto has fallen from fourth to seventh in our latest update. Elsewhere, Blake Snell moves up slightly (from 52 to 50) after landing with the Dodgers, while Willy Adames fell five spots (from 58 to 63) after signing in San Francisco. Perhaps the biggest winner, though, is Matt Shaw, who went from unranked to 218th after the Cubs dealt away Isaac Paredes, seemingly setting Shaw up to start the year at the hot corner. Paredes himself was a big winner as well, with the Crawford Boxes in left field in Houston looking perfect for his swinging, causing him to jump from 252 to 174. If you're new to these rankings, or if you need a quick refresher, this page combines four individual sets of rankings — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median rank. The goal here is