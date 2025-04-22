Chris Bassitt News: Stumbles for first time this season

Bassitt (2-1) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday after allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Although Bassitt had allowed just two runs through his first four starts of the year, it was a struggle for him Tuesday. The veteran right-hander matched a season low with three punchouts, and most of the damage was done during a three-run first inning by the Astros. Bassitt still sports a 1.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a sparkling 34:6 K:BB over 28.2 frames ahead of a tough matchup at home against Boston in his next scheduled outing. However, the righty does have a strong 2.27 ERA and 35:18 K:BB in seven appearances (43.2 innings) versus the Red Sox as a member of the Blue Jays since 2023.