Chris Paddack

Chris Paddack Injury: Exits with head contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 11:44am

Paddack left Saturday's spring start with a head contusion after a line drive deflected off his glove and hit his head, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. He is not in the concussion protocol.

Paddack was pitching well before he left and was able to leave under his own power. He threw 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts before he departed. If this isn't a serious injury or causes him to miss time, he's seen as the leading candidates for the No. 4 starter role but is having an uneven spring (three strikeouts and two homers allowed in 5.2 innings).

Chris Paddack
Minnesota Twins
