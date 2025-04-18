Fantasy Baseball
Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Strong start goes to waste

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Paddack allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Friday.

Paddack gave up just a solo home run to Jarred Kelenic in the fifth inning and left the game with Minnesota ahead 4-1. The bullpen couldn't keep the lead, as Griffin Jax and Cole Sands combined for an eighth-inning meltdown that cost Paddack what would have been his first win this season. He remains at 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 17.1 innings. His last two starts have at least been serviceable, with a total of three runs allowed (two earned) over 10 innings. The right-hander's next start will be at home, either versus the White Sox or the Angels, depending on when Pablo Lopez (hamstring) is activated from the injured list.

Chris Paddack
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
