Christian Vazquez headshot

Christian Vazquez Injury: Avoids fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

X-rays on Vazquez's right hand came back negative Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Vazquez suffered an injury to his right hand during Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a foul tip, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. The club will likely re-evaluate the backstop Tuesday morning to determine his availability moving forward.

Christian Vazquez
Minnesota Twins
