Colin Holderman headshot

Colin Holderman Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Holderman (knee) has progressed to live batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, MLB.com reports.

Holderman has been on the injured list since April 6 but has made progress toward a return. He struggled in high-leverage spots to begin the season by allowing at least one earned run in four of his five appearances before the injury. However, with the Pirates' bullpen still in flux, Holderman could mix in for saves if his performance stabilizes.

