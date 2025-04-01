Fantasy Baseball
Colin Holderman headshot

Colin Holderman News: Potential to garner save chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Holderman could see some save opportunities for the Pirates after the team demoted David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Holderman is high on the Pirates' bullpen hierarchy, but he's struggled in all three of his appearances this season, permitting three runs on four hits and three walks. As such, Dennis Santana might be a better bet to get the first crack at the closer job for Pittsburgh.

