Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Norby headshot

Connor Norby News: One hit, two Ks in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Norby went 1-for-5 in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Seeing his first MLB game action of the year after beginning the season on the IL due to an oblique strain, Norby struck out twice but did bang a single into left field in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old third baseman hit second Thursday against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, and he's likely to have a prominent spot in the order against right-handers as well as the Marlins search for offense. Norby slashed .247/.315/.445 with seven homers over 36 games for Miami last season after being acquired from Baltimore.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now