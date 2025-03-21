This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

This time next week, the regular season will be fully underway. Technically, the season has already started with the two-game Tokyo Series played earlier this week, but there's still one final major fantasy draft weekend coming up this weekend before stateside Opening Day on Thursday, so the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back for one more update.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

There haven't been too many major changes since our last update one week ago, but there's movement as early as round one, with Corbin Carroll leapfrogging Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal to jump into ninth while Mookie Betts slipped from 12th to 17th. That leaves a spot open at the back of the first round (in 15-team leagues), which has been filled by 21-year-old Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Did we get the first round right? Did we show enough love to your favorite sleeper?

Intro by Erik Halterman

2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Players