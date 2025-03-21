This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
This time next week, the regular season will be fully underway. Technically, the season has already started with the two-game Tokyo Series played earlier this week, but there's still one final major fantasy draft weekend coming up this weekend before stateside Opening Day on Thursday, so the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back for one more update.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
There haven't been too many major changes since our last update one week ago, but there's movement as early as round one, with Corbin Carroll leapfrogging Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal to jump into ninth while Mookie Betts slipped from 12th to 17th. That leaves a spot open at the back of the first round (in 15-team leagues), which has been filled by 21-year-old Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Did we get the first round right? Did we show enough love to your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Players
|Rk
|AVG
This time next week, the regular season will be fully underway. Technically, the season has already started with the two-game Tokyo Series played earlier this week, but there's still one final major fantasy draft weekend coming up this weekend before stateside Opening Day on Thursday, so the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back for one more update.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
There haven't been too many major changes since our last update one week ago, but there's movement as early as round one, with Corbin Carroll leapfrogging Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal to jump into ninth while Mookie Betts slipped from 12th to 17th. That leaves a spot open at the back of the first round (in 15-team leagues), which has been filled by 21-year-old Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Did we get the first round right? Did we show enough love to your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Players
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.5
|1.5
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1.8
|1.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.8
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|4.3
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5.3
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|5
|4
|7
|6
|7.3
|6.5
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|7
|6
|10
|6
|7
|7.0
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|8
|9
|6
|5
|8
|9.0
|9
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|11
|10
|7
|8
|9
|10.5
|9.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|6
|8
|17
|11
|10
|11.3
|9.5
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|10
|7
|19
|9
|11
|10.8
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|12
|12
|9
|10
|12
|12.3
|11.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|9
|18
|8
|14
|13
|12.8
|13
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|14
|14
|11
|12
|14
|14.5
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|17
|13
|15
|13
|15
|15.0
|14
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|13
|15
|13
|19
|16
|14.3
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|16
|11
|14
|16
|17
|15.5
|15.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|19
|16
|12
|15
|18
|16.8
|17
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|17
|18
|17
|19
|19.3
|18.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|18
|19
|22
|18
|20
|20.5
|20.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|20
|21
|16
|25
|21
|22.8
|22.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|26
|20
|24
|21
|22
|24.8
|24
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|22
|31
|20
|26
|23
|26.0
|25.5
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|21
|33
|30
|20
|24
|30.0
|25.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|24
|24
|45
|27
|25
|30.3
|25.5
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|23
|22
|48
|28
|26
|26.8
|27
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|30
|29
|25
|23
|27
|28.0
|28
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|33
|23
|34
|22
|28
|31.0
|30.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|27
|28
|33
|36
|29
|33.0
|30.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|28
|25
|46
|33
|30
|38.0
|31.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|34
|63
|26
|29
|31
|33.3
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|41
|27
|35
|30
|32
|33.8
|33.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|37
|30
|27
|41
|33
|41.3
|33.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|25
|74
|42
|24
|34
|33.3
|35
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|32
|38
|21
|42
|35
|36.8
|36.5
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|29
|34
|39
|45
|36
|36.8
|37.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|44
|26
|31
|46
|37
|41.8
|39
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|40
|54
|38
|35
|38
|41.5
|41.5
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|52
|39
|44
|31
|39
|46.3
|42
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|49
|35
|69
|32
|40
|42.5
|42.5
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|53
|37
|32
|48
|41
|52.8
|42.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|38
|47
|89
|37
|42
|47.0
|43
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|46
|40
|68
|34
|43
|58.5
|43
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|42
|41
|107
|44
|44
|42.8
|44
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|51
|32
|50
|38
|45
|45.0
|46
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|31
|49
|57
|43
|46
|48.5
|47
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|43
|42
|58
|51
|47
|49.5
|47.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|47
|48
|43
|60
|48
|63.8
|48
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|35
|44
|124
|52
|49
|47.3
|48.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|45
|52
|53
|39
|50
|53.5
|50.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|55
|46
|40
|73
|51
|51.3
|51
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|48
|36
|67
|54
|52
|61.5
|52.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|36
|43
|105
|62
|53
|47.8
|54
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|60
|50
|23
|58
|54
|53.8
|54
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|39
|56
|52
|68
|55
|58.5
|54.5
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|58
|51
|76
|49
|56
|64.8
|55
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|57
|45
|104
|53
|57
|55.5
|56
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|56
|53
|56
|57
|58
|51.0
|56.5
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|63
|57
|28
|56
|59
|54.5
|58.5
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|59
|58
|29
|72
|60
|71.3
|63
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|50
|65
|109
|61
|61
|62.5
|63.5
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|72
|86
|37
|55
|62
|69.5
|65
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|65
|61
|87
|65
|63
|73.8
|65
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|66
|55
|110
|64
|64
|63.8
|65.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|84
|76
|55
|40
|65
|66.5
|66
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|82
|85
|49
|50
|66
|68.3
|68
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|76
|59
|60
|78
|67
|73.8
|69.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|69
|70
|97
|59
|68
|70.0
|71
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|54
|88
|91
|47
|69
|77.5
|71
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|61
|81
|47
|121
|70
|76.8
|75
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|62
|95
|71
|79
|71
|81.5
|76.5
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|101
|73
|72
|80
|72
|73.0
|77
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|80
|84
|54
|74
|73
|79.3
|77.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|99
|78
|63
|77
|74
|90.0
|77.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|67
|68
|138
|87
|75
|89.3
|78
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|81
|75
|74
|127
|76
|82.8
|78.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|90
|67
|111
|63
|77
|80.3
|79
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|68
|80
|78
|95
|78
|81.0
|80
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|64
|64
|96
|100
|79
|86.5
|83.5
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|98
|82
|81
|85
|80
|83.3
|84
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|71
|62
|103
|97
|81
|81.8
|85.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|94
|60
|77
|96
|82
|79.8
|86.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|87
|110
|36
|86
|83
|86.0
|87
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|95
|72
|79
|98
|84
|91.8
|87.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|75
|117
|93
|82
|85
|93.3
|89
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|112
|83
|95
|83
|86
|87.8
|90
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|109
|104
|62
|76
|87
|86.0
|90.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|102
|79
|41
|122
|88
|112.3
|91.5
|Tanner Scott
|LAD
|P
|91
|87
|179
|92
|89
|103.8
|92
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|77
|71
|160
|107
|90
|97.5
|92.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|88
|97
|134
|71
|91
|89.0
|93
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|85
|109
|61
|101
|92
|97.3
|93
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|92
|91
|112
|94
|93
|102.5
|93.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|139
|99
|88
|84
|94
|105.0
|93.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|86
|101
|164
|69
|95
|94.8
|94
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|73
|94
|94
|118
|96
|93.0
|95
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|97
|69
|113
|93
|97
|123.0
|95.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|70
|77
|231
|114
|98
|102.0
|97
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|79
|115
|144
|70
|99
|102.3
|99.5
|Alex Bregman
|BOS
|3B
|110
|89
|84
|126
|100
|95.5
|100.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|105
|96
|70
|111
|101
|102.8
|102.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|116
|103
|90
|102
|102
|113.5
|103.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|89
|90
|158
|117
|103
|107.3
|104
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|141
|66
|155
|67
|104
|107.8
|105
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|111
|98
|123
|99
|105
|104.5
|108
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|127
|100
|116
|75
|106
|112.3
|108
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|74
|125
|159
|91
|107
|114.8
|109.5
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|83
|107
|157
|112
|108
|100.5
|111.5
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|115
|108
|51
|128
|109
|116.8
|113
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|104
|111
|115
|137
|110
|111.8
|113.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|107
|140
|80
|120
|111
|131.8
|114
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|103
|93
|206
|125
|112
|113.5
|114.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|78
|147
|141
|88
|113
|116.3
|116
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|96
|136
|143
|90
|114
|148.0
|116.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|120
|106
|253
|113
|115
|117.0
|119
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|164
|113
|125
|66
|116
|123.8
|122
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|128
|145
|106
|116
|117
|135.0
|122.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|114
|114
|181
|131
|118
|123.8
|123
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|157
|92
|136
|110
|119
|125.0
|124
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|149
|126
|122
|103
|120
|125.8
|124
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|143
|112
|133
|115
|121
|176.0
|128.5
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|122
|135
|339
|108
|122
|127.0
|129
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|156
|102
|92
|158
|123
|120.0
|129.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|136
|123
|66
|155
|124
|136.8
|129.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|129
|120
|168
|130
|125
|128.3
|130
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|108
|128
|145
|132
|126
|130.0
|130.5
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|130
|131
|153
|106
|127
|131.5
|132
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|100
|162
|131
|133
|128
|137.8
|132
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|117
|205
|82
|147
|129
|133.5
|133
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|123
|121
|147
|143
|130
|137.3
|133
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|154
|129
|137
|129
|131
|147.0
|133
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|221
|143
|101
|123
|132
|135.8
|133.5
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|137
|116
|130
|160
|133
|133.5
|134.5
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|146
|119
|128
|141
|134
|140.0
|137
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|113
|105
|161
|181
|135
|148.0
|137.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|133
|132
|142
|185
|136
|143.8
|138.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|153
|118
|180
|124
|137
|139.0
|139.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|177
|141
|100
|138
|138
|145.8
|140.5
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|182
|124
|120
|157
|139
|135.0
|141.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|172
|133
|85
|150
|140
|127.0
|143.5
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|135
|152
|65
|156
|141
|137.8
|144
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|131
|157
|99
|164
|142
|146.3
|144.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|106
|183
|83
|213
|143
|147.0
|145.5
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|155
|195
|102
|136
|144
|158.3
|146.5
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|93
|200
|251
|89
|145
|134.3
|147.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|151
|144
|75
|167
|146
|146.0
|148
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|150
|153
|146
|135
|147
|158.8
|149
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|144
|154
|218
|119
|148
|154.0
|150
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|134
|137
|163
|182
|149
|149.8
|150.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|159
|127
|171
|142
|150
|146.5
|151.5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|132
|175
|108
|171
|151
|175.5
|152.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|259
|138
|165
|140
|152
|137.0
|153
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|158
|169
|73
|148
|153
|151.5
|153
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|124
|130
|176
|176
|154
|171.8
|153
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|142
|150
|156
|239
|155
|154.8
|153.5
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|180
|173
|132
|134
|156
|161.5
|154.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|163
|139
|198
|146
|157
|154.3
|156
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|118
|163
|149
|187
|158
|157.8
|156
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|170
|161
|151
|149
|159
|158.0
|158.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|119
|142
|175
|196
|160
|158.5
|159.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|168
|151
|234
|81
|161
|156.3
|161.5
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|125
|155
|177
|168
|162
|168.8
|165.5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|171
|160
|129
|215
|163
|179.3
|165.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|148
|122
|264
|183
|164
|184.5
|167
|Ryan Pressly
|CHC
|P
|185
|149
|299
|105
|165
|169.3
|167.5
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|165
|180
|162
|170
|166
|155.0
|170.5
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|152
|220
|59
|189
|167
|166.8
|174
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|121
|179
|169
|198
|168
|193.3
|175.5
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|187
|164
|313
|109
|169
|191.8
|178.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|169
|184
|241
|173
|170
|155.8
|179
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|201
|158
|64
|200
|171
|204.8
|179
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|176
|182
|302
|159
|172
|178.0
|180
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|233
|186
|119
|174
|173
|180.8
|180
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|211
|188
|172
|152
|174
|192.5
|180
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|162
|248
|174
|186
|175
|176.5
|181
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|184
|190
|178
|154
|176
|211.0
|181
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|140
|217
|342
|145
|177
|195.5
|181.5
|Kenley Jansen
|LAA
|P
|215
|148
|315
|104
|178
|189.5
|184.5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|236
|176
|193
|153
|179
|193.8
|184.5
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|240
|168
|166
|201
|180
|185.0
|185
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|138
|159
|232
|211
|181
|182.5
|185.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|160
|178
|199
|193
|182
|192.3
|189
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|237
|181
|154
|197
|183
|184.3
|190
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|173
|207
|121
|236
|184
|191.3
|192
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|198
|242
|186
|139
|185
|188.5
|192.5
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|218
|198
|187
|151
|186
|192.8
|193.5
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|217
|167
|212
|175
|187
|205.3
|193.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|145
|235
|152
|289
|188
|183.0
|194.5
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|212
|245
|98
|177
|189
|182.8
|195
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|199
|191
|127
|214
|190
|192.5
|196
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|234
|202
|190
|144
|191
|209.0
|197.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|192
|203
|192
|249
|192
|181.8
|198
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|126
|199
|197
|205
|193
|186.0
|198
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|231
|165
|117
|231
|194
|196.5
|200
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|216
|225
|184
|161
|195
|201.8
|200
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|197
|237
|170
|203
|196
|182.0
|201
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|203
|212
|114
|199
|197
|211.8
|202
|Kyle Finnegan
|FA
|P
|238
|166
|278
|165
|198
|201.3
|202.5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|186
|231
|219
|169
|199
|211.5
|202.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|250
|192
|213
|191
|200
|205.3
|204
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|161
|170
|252
|238
|201
|191.3
|204.5
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|196
|213
|126
|230
|202
|208.0
|204.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|205
|204
|202
|221
|203
|200.3
|206
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|194
|218
|139
|250
|204
|208.3
|206.5
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|258
|206
|207
|162
|205
|204.5
|208
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|213
|230
|203
|172
|206
|205.5
|208
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|183
|196
|223
|220
|207
|246.8
|208
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|222
|194
|387
|184
|208
|271.5
|208.5
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|P
|167
|174
|502
|243
|209
|212.8
|211
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|244
|185
|227
|195
|210
|195.8
|211.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|260
|274
|86
|163
|211
|196.8
|211.5
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|224
|219
|140
|204
|212
|207.5
|211.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|188
|146
|235
|261
|213
|220.8
|212.5
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|261
|197
|215
|210
|214
|215.8
|214
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|147
|288
|236
|192
|215
|215.5
|215.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|223
|208
|222
|209
|216
|226.3
|215.5
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|208
|223
|194
|280
|217
|222.8
|216.5
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|189
|201
|269
|232
|218
|236.3
|216.5
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|209
|189
|323
|224
|219
|211.3
|217.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|226
|209
|230
|180
|220
|220.8
|218.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|229
|187
|259
|208
|221
|213.5
|219
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|200
|238
|150
|266
|222
|276.0
|220.5
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|214
|227
|473
|190
|223
|233.0
|224
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|210
|232
|216
|274
|224
|217.3
|228
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|257
|156
|244
|212
|225
|229.5
|229
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|289
|171
|229
|229
|226
|235.3
|230
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|255
|226
|226
|234
|227
|233.5
|230.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|256
|295
|205
|178
|228
|239.8
|230.5
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|284
|214
|228
|233
|229
|234.3
|232.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|193
|240
|279
|225
|230
|237.0
|234.5
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|204
|255
|214
|275
|231
|234.8
|235
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|248
|252
|217
|222
|232
|230.8
|236
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|268
|285
|204
|166
|233
|223.0
|236.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|166
|253
|233
|240
|234
|230.8
|237.5
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|207
|236
|239
|241
|235
|251.3
|239.5
|Willi Castro
|MIN
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|195
|338
|188
|284
|236
|249.0
|240.5
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|300
|215
|246
|235
|237
|228.8
|241
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|266
|216
|148
|285
|238
|233.0
|242
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|330
|233
|118
|251
|239
|231.8
|243
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|306
|267
|135
|219
|240
|244.8
|243.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|175
|292
|195
|317
|241
|243.0
|244
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|179
|268
|220
|305
|242
|244.3
|244
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|295
|250
|238
|194
|243
|235.3
|244.5
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|242
|247
|250
|202
|244
|238.5
|246.5
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|276
|228
|185
|265
|245
|241.8
|246.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|228
|265
|201
|273
|246
|257.0
|246.5
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|270
|221
|314
|223
|247
|268.5
|248
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|370
|241
|208
|255
|248
|274.0
|248.5
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|P
|252
|210
|389
|245
|249
|237.3
|249
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|249
|263
|249
|188
|250
|249.3
|250
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|245
|290
|255
|207
|251
|259.8
|250
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|305
|234
|247
|253
|252
|229.0
|251
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|246
|134
|280
|256
|253
|258.8
|251
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|219
|254
|248
|314
|254
|237.5
|252.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|247
|172
|273
|258
|255
|239.8
|254
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|174
|251
|257
|277
|256
|251.3
|254
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|239
|330
|167
|269
|257
|251.5
|255.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|202
|259
|293
|252
|258
|248.0
|256
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|206
|270
|274
|242
|259
|262.0
|256
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|190
|224
|346
|288
|260
|264.3
|256
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|269
|243
|329
|216
|261
|244.5
|259
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|264
|258
|196
|260
|262
|252.5
|262
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|191
|278
|295
|246
|263
|260.0
|262
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|278
|246
|225
|291
|264
|253.8
|266
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|265
|273
|210
|267
|265
|248.3
|267
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|178
|281
|277
|257
|266
|263.3
|267
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|280
|239
|263
|271
|267
|285.0
|271
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|380
|256
|286
|218
|268
|279.3
|272.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|241
|331
|267
|278
|269
|274.0
|273
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|292
|244
|306
|254
|270
|272.0
|275
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|230
|269
|308
|281
|271
|272.3
|276
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|243
|294
|288
|264
|272
|284.0
|277
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|267
|287
|266
|316
|273
|283.3
|277.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|271
|257
|284
|321
|274
|270.0
|279
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|279
|279
|305
|217
|275
|286.3
|281.5
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|235
|280
|347
|283
|276
|278.0
|282
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|272
|337
|211
|292
|277
|293.5
|283
|Kirby Yates
|LAD
|P
|282
|284
|345
|263
|278
|287.5
|283.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|277
|271
|312
|290
|279
|280.0
|284
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|P
|232
|298
|320
|270
|280
|290.0
|284.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|299
|222
|270
|369
|281
|298.3
|288.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|405
|211
|290
|287
|282
|289.3
|289
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|263
|316
|310
|268
|283
|346.8
|289.5
|Cam Smith
|HOU
|3B
|251
|261
|557
|318
|284
|295.5
|292
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|227
|319
|265
|371
|285
|297.8
|292.5
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|P
|324
|359
|261
|247
|286
|300.5
|292.5
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|281
|260
|304
|357
|287
|366.3
|295
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|P
|294
|249
|626
|296
|288
|282.5
|296.5
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|311
|348
|189
|282
|289
|314.0
|298
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|374
|304
|292
|286
|290
|487.3
|298
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|P
|286
|1067
|296
|300
|291
|304.3
|298.5
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|P
|288
|362
|258
|309
|292
|310.8
|303.5
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|P
|378
|229
|409
|227
|293
|321.5
|304
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|389
|307
|289
|301
|294
|317.0
|306.5
|Nolan Schanuel
|LAA
|1B
|384
|275
|271
|338
|295
|291.8
|308
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|372
|282
|334
|179
|296
|306.5
|309
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TB
|SS
|310
|308
|349
|259
|297
|339.5
|313
|Jonathan Aranda
|TB
|1B
|296
|523
|209
|330
|298
|310.8
|313.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|341
|286
|242
|374
|299
|319.5
|314.5
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|298
|425
|224
|331
|300
|324.8
|314.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|327
|302
|276
|394