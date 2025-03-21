Fantasy Baseball
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
Updated on March 21, 2025 5:44PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

This time next week, the regular season will be fully underway. Technically, the season has already started with the two-game Tokyo Series played earlier this week, but there's still one final major fantasy draft weekend coming up this weekend before stateside Opening Day on Thursday, so the RotoWire Roundtable crew is back for one more update.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

There haven't been too many major changes since our last update one week ago, but there's movement as early as round one, with Corbin Carroll leapfrogging Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal to jump into ninth while Mookie Betts slipped from 12th to 17th. That leaves a spot open at the back of the first round (in 15-team leagues), which has been filled by 21-year-old Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio.

Did we get the first round right? Did we show enough love to your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Players

RkAVG

2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 300 Players

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.51.5Bobby WittKCSS1122
21.81.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF2311
32.83Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P3233
44.34Elly De La CruzCINSS4454
55.35Jose RamirezCLE3B5547
67.36.5Juan SotoNYMOF76106
77.07Kyle TuckerCHCOF8965
89.09Gunnar HendersonBALSS111078
910.59.5Corbin CarrollARIOF681711
1011.39.5Paul SkenesPITP107199
1110.811Tarik SkubalDETP1212910
1212.311.5Francisco LindorNYMSS918814
1312.813Julio RodriguezSEAOF14141112
1414.514Fernando TatisSDOF17131513
1515.014Jackson ChourioMILOF13151319
1614.315Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B16111416
1715.515.5Mookie BettsLADSS, OF19161215
1816.817Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15171817
1919.318.5Zack WheelerPHIP18192218
2020.520.5Trea TurnerPHISS20211625
2122.822.5Bryce HarperPHI1B26202421
2224.824Jarren DuranBOSOF22312026
2326.025.5Jackson MerrillSDOF21333020
2430.025.5Garrett CrochetBOSP24244527
2530.325.5William ContrerasMILC23224828
2626.827Logan GilbertSEAP30292523
2728.028Austin RileyATL3B33233422
2831.030.5Matt OlsonATL1B27283336
2933.030.5Chris SaleATLP28254633
3038.031.5Freddie FreemanLAD1B34632629
3133.332.5Ketel MarteARI2B41273530
3233.833.5Corey SeagerTEXSS37302741
3341.333.5Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF25744224
3433.335Manny MachadoSD3B32382142
3536.836.5Emmanuel ClaseCLEP29343945
3636.837.5Rafael DeversBOS3B44263146
3741.839Pete AlonsoNYM1B40543835
3841.541.5Dylan CeaseSDP52394431
3946.342Cole RagansKCP49356932
4042.542.5Ronald AcunaATLOF53373248
4152.842.5Oneil CruzPITSS, OF38478937
4247.043Jacob deGromTEXP46406834
4358.543Josh HaderHOUP424110744
4442.844Michael HarrisATLOF51325038
4545.046Blake SnellLADP31495743
4648.547Devin WilliamsNYYP43425851
4749.547.5Framber ValdezHOUP47484360
4863.848Mason MillerATHP354412452
4947.348.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF45525339
5053.550.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF55464073
5151.351Corbin BurnesARIP48366754
5261.552.5Raisel IglesiasATLP364310562
5347.854Jose AltuveHOU2B60502358
5453.854Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP39565268
5558.554.5James WoodWASOF58517649
5664.855Ryan HelsleySTLP574510453
5755.556Ozzie AlbiesATL2B56535657
5851.056.5Marcell OzunaATLDH63572856
5954.558.5Brent RookerATHDH59582972
6071.363Edwin DiazNYMP506510961
6162.563.5Kyle SchwarberPHIDH72863755
6269.565Pablo LopezMINP65618765
6373.865Michael KingSDP665511064
6463.865.5CJ AbramsWASSS84765540
6566.566Brenton DoyleCOLOF82854950
6668.368Willy AdamesSFSS76596078
6773.869.5Adley RutschmanBALC69709759
6870.071Lawrence ButlerATHOF54889147
6977.571Max FriedNYYP618147121
7076.875Yainer DiazHOUC62957179
7181.576.5Anthony SantanderTOROF101737280
7273.077Bryan ReynoldsPITOF80845474
7379.377.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF99786377
7490.077.5Junior CamineroTB3B676813887
7589.378Matt McLainCINSS817574127
7682.878.5Hunter GreeneCINP906711163
7780.379Logan WebbSFP68807895
7881.080Luis CastilloSEAP646496100
7986.583.5Bailey OberMINP98828185
8083.384Aaron NolaPHIP716210397
8181.885.5Bryce MillerSEAP94607796
8279.886.5Christian WalkerHOU1B871103686
8386.087Shota ImanagaCHCP95727998
8491.887.5Sonny GraySTLP751179382
8593.389Tanner BibeeCLEP112839583
8687.890Ian HappCHCOF1091046276
8786.090.5Marcus SemienTEX2B1027941122
88112.391.5Tanner ScottLADP918717992
89103.892Felix BautistaBALP7771160107
9097.592.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B889713471
9189.093Josh NaylorARI1B8510961101
9297.393Cal RaleighSEAC929111294
93102.593.5Joe RyanMINP139998884
94105.093.5Willson ContrerasSTLC8610116469
9594.894Zac GallenARIP739494118
9693.095Will Smith (LAD)LADC976911393
97123.095.5Spencer StriderATLP7077231114
98102.097Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7911514470
99102.399.5Alex BregmanBOS3B1108984126
10095.5100.5Tyler GlasnowLADP1059670111
101102.8102.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF11610390102
102113.5103.5Hunter BrownHOUP8990158117
103107.3104Freddy PeraltaMILP1416615567
104107.8105Spencer SchwellenbachATLP1119812399
105104.5108Riley GreeneDETOF12710011675
106112.3108Andres MunozSEAP7412515991
107114.8109.5Roki SasakiLADP83107157112
108100.5111.5Christian YelichMILOF11510851128
109116.8113Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF104111115137
110111.8113.5Justin SteeleCHCP10714080120
111131.8114Mark VientosNYM3B10393206125
112113.5114.5Ryan WalkerSFP7814714188
113116.3116Jhoan DuranMINP9613614390
114148.0116.5Shane McClanahanTBP120106253113
115117.0119Jack FlahertyDETP16411312566
116123.8122Cristopher SanchezPHIP128145106116
117135.0122.5Shea LangeliersATHC114114181131
118123.8123Triston CasasBOS1B15792136110
119125.0124Robert SuarezSDP149126122103
120125.8124Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B143112133115
121176.0128.5Trevor MegillMILP122135339108
122127.0129Ezequiel TovarCOLSS15610292158
123120.0129.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF13612366155
124136.8129.5Mike TroutLAAOF129120168130
125128.3130Logan O'HoppeLAAC108128145132
126130.0130.5Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B130131153106
127131.5132Xavier EdwardsMIASS100162131133
128137.8132Dansby SwansonCHCSS11720582147
129133.5133Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B123121147143
130137.3133Luis RobertCHWOF154129137129
131147.0133Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS221143101123
132135.8133.5Bo BichetteTORSS137116130160
133133.5134.5Dylan CrewsWASOF146119128141
134140.0137Bryan WooSEAP113105161181
135148.0137.5Kodai SengaNYMP133132142185
136143.8138.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC153118180124
137139.0139.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF177141100138
138145.8140.5Josh LoweTBOF182124120157
139135.0141.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS17213385150
140127.0143.5Kerry CarpenterDETOF13515265156
141137.8144Alec BohmPHI3B13115799164
142146.3144.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF10618383213
143147.0145.5Brice TurangMIL2B155195102136
144158.3146.5Jeff HoffmanTORP9320025189
145134.3147.5Steven KwanCLEOF15114475167
146146.0148Bryson StottPHI2B150153146135
147158.8149Ryan PepiotTBP144154218119
148154.0150Kevin GausmanTORP134137163182
149149.8150.5Matt ChapmanSF3B159127171142
150146.5151.5George KirbySEAP132175108171
151175.5152.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF259138165140
152137.0153Jeremy PenaHOUSS15816973148
153151.5153Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF124130176176
154171.8153Zach EflinBALP142150156239
155154.8153.5Andres GimenezTOR2B180173132134
156161.5154.5Carlos RodonNYYP163139198146
157154.3156Eugenio SuarezARI3B118163149187
158157.8156Masyn WinnSTLSS170161151149
159158.0158.5Colton CowserBALOF119142175196
160158.5159.5Yusei KikuchiLAAP16815123481
161156.3161.5Seth LugoKCP125155177168
162168.8165.5Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B171160129215
163179.3165.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP148122264183
164184.5167Ryan PresslyCHCP185149299105
165169.3167.5Nick PivettaSDP165180162170
166155.0170.5Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15222059189
167166.8174Brandon NimmoNYMOF121179169198
168193.3175.5Carlos EstevezKCP187164313109
169191.8178.5Austin WellsNYYC169184241173
170155.8179Nico HoernerCHC2B20115864200
171204.8179Michael TogliaCOL1B176182302159
172178.0180Zach NetoLAASS233186119174
173180.8180Tommy EdmanLADOF211188172152
174192.5180Isaac ParedesHOU3B162248174186
175176.5181Brandon PfaadtARIP184190178154
176211.0181Robbie RaySFP140217342145
177195.5181.5Kenley JansenLAAP215148315104
178189.5184.5Tanner HouckBOSP236176193153
179193.8184.5Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF240168166201
180185.0185Taj BradleyTBP138159232211
181182.5185.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP160178199193
182192.3189Taylor WardLAAOF237181154197
183184.3190Gleyber TorresDET2B173207121236
184191.3192Lane ThomasCLEOF198242186139
185188.5192.5Victor RoblesSEAOF218198187151
186192.8193.5Heliot RamosSFOF217167212175
187205.3193.5George SpringerTOROF145235152289
188183.0194.5Garrett MitchellMILOF21224598177
189182.8195Jurickson ProfarATLOF199191127214
190192.5196Reynaldo LopezATLP234202190144
191209.0197.5Grayson RodriguezBALP192203192249
192181.8198Cedric MullinsBALOF126199197205
193186.0198Alec BurlesonSTLOF231165117231
194196.5200Carlos CorreaMINSS216225184161
195201.8200Max MuncyLAD3B197237170203
196182.0201Nolan ArenadoSTL3B203212114199
197211.8202Kyle FinneganFAP238166278165
198201.3202.5Ranger SuarezPHIP186231219169
199211.5202.5David BednarPITP250192213191
200205.3204Shane BazTBP161170252238
201191.3204.5Yandy DiazTB1B196213126230
202208.0204.5Keibert RuizWASC205204202221
203200.3206Lourdes GurrielARIOF194218139250
204208.3206.5Matt ShawCHC3B258206207162
205204.5208Ryan JeffersMINC213230203172
206205.5208Gabriel MorenoARIC183196223220
207246.8208Walker BuehlerBOSP222194387184
208271.5208.5Clay HolmesNYMP167174502243
209212.8211Jorge SolerLAAOF244185227195
210195.8211.5Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B26027486163
211196.8211.5Jake McCarthyARIOF224219140204
212207.5211.5Pete FairbanksTBP188146235261
213220.8212.5Clarke SchmidtNYYP261197215210
214215.8214Alexis DiazCINP147288236192
215215.5215.5Ronel BlancoHOUP223208222209
216226.3215.5Connor WongBOSC208223194280
217222.8216.5Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B189201269232
218236.3216.5Spencer ArrighettiHOUP209189323224
219211.3217.5Nick LodoloCINP226209230180
220220.8218.5MacKenzie GoreWASP229187259208
221213.5219Nathaniel LoweWAS1B200238150266
222276.0220.5Jordan RomanoPHIP214227473190
223233.0224Michael WachaKCP210232216274
224217.3228Tyler O'NeillBALOF257156244212
225229.5229Parker MeadowsDETOF289171229229
226235.3230Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS255226226234
227233.5230.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B256295205178
228239.8230.5Zack GelofATH2B284214228233
229234.3232.5Jesus LuzardoPHIP193240279225
230237.0234.5Erick FeddeSTLP204255214275
231234.8235Bowden FrancisTORP248252217222
232230.8236Ivan HerreraSTLC268285204166
233223.0236.5Mitch KellerPITP166253233240
234230.8237.5Justin MartinezARIP207236239241
235251.3239.5Willi CastroMIN2B, 3B, SS, OF195338188284
236249.0240.5Colt KeithDET2B300215246235
237228.8241Connor NorbyMIA3B266216148285
238233.0242Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF330233118251
239231.8243Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B306267135219
240244.8243.5Tyler StephensonCINC175292195317
241243.0244Merrill KellyARIP179268220305
242244.3244Reese OlsonDETP295250238194
243235.3244.5Ryan McMahonCOL3B242247250202
244238.5246.5Michael BuschCHC1B276228185265
245241.8246.5Brandon WoodruffMILP228265201273
246257.0246.5Jeffrey SpringsATHP270221314223
247268.5248Jesus SanchezMIAOF370241208255
248274.0248.5Max ScherzerTEXP252210389245
249237.3249Royce LewisMIN3B249263249188
250249.3250Brady SingerCINP245290255207
251259.8250Byron BuxtonMINOF305234247253
252229.0251Gavin WilliamsCLEP246134280256
253258.8251Rhys HoskinsMIL1B219254248314
254237.5252.5Josh JungTEX3B247172273258
255239.8254Jose BerriosTORP174251257277
256251.3254Jonathan IndiaKC2B239330167269
257251.5255.5Matt WallnerMINOF202259293252
258248.0256A.J. PukARIP206270274242
259262.0256Nolan JonesCOLOF190224346288
260264.3256Jackson HollidayBAL2B269243329216
261244.5259Ryan MountcastleBAL1B264258196260
262252.5262Nestor CortesMILP191278295246
263260.0262Wilyer AbreuBOSOF278246225291
264253.8266Andrew VaughnCHW1B265273210267
265248.3267Nick MartinezCINP178281277257
266263.3267Luis SeverinoATHP280239263271
267285.0271Jung Hoo LeeSFOF380256286218
268279.3272.5Alejandro KirkTORC241331267278
269274.0273Lars NootbaarSTLOF292244306254
270272.0275Joey BartPITC230269308281
271272.3276Brandon MarshPHIOF243294288264
272284.0277Francisco AlvarezNYMC267287266316
273283.3277.5Evan CarterTEXOF271257284321
274270.0279Gavin LuxCIN2B279279305217
275286.3281.5Joey OrtizMIL3B235280347283
276278.0282Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B272337211292
277293.5283Kirby YatesLADP282284345263
278287.5283.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF277271312290
279280.0284Grant HolmesATLP232298320270
280290.0284.5Trevor StoryBOSSS299222270369
281298.3288.5JJ BledayATHOF405211290287
282289.3289Brandon LoweTB2B263316310268
283346.8289.5Cam SmithHOU3B251261557318
284295.5292Jonah HeimTEXC227319265371
285297.8292.5Kumar RockerTEXP324359261247
286300.5292.5TJ FriedlCINOF281260304357
287366.3295Hayden BirdsongSFP294249626296
288282.5296.5Joc PedersonTEXDH311348189282
289314.0298J.D. MartinezFADH374304292286
290487.3298Tomoyuki SuganoBALP2861067296300
291304.3298.5Lucas ErcegKCP288362258309
292310.8303.5Jackson JobeDETP378229409227
293321.5304Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B389307289301
294317.0306.5Nolan SchanuelLAA1B384275271338
295291.8308Jo AdellLAAOF372282334179
296306.5309Ha-Seong KimTBSS310308349259
297339.5313Jonathan ArandaTB1B296523209330
298310.8313.5Sean MurphyATLC341286242374
299319.5314.5Nolan GormanSTL2B298425224331
300324.8314.5Chris BassittTORP327302276394

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
