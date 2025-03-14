RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Bobby Witt Claims the Top Spot

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

At the beginning of the offseason, Shohei Ohtani occupied the number one spot in our rankings, edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. That trio has remained in a tier of their own throughout the offseason, but the order has changed just days before the Dodgers and Cubs kick off regular season play in Tokyo. With Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitting that Ohtani's at-bats and steals will be down this year as he resumes pitching and requires more days off, none of us are willing to take him with the first-overall pick anymore. That said, none of us ranked him any lower than third, so it would be incorrect to say we're out on him.

With Ohtani falling to third, Bobby Witt has emerged as our new number one, albeit by the slimmest of margins over Aaron Judge. Both share the same median rank, but Witt gets a small edge by average rank. (We very nearly saw Witt tumble down the rankings as well, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the forearm by a pitch Wednesday against the Mariners.) Other movement in the first round includes Gunnar Henderson slipping to eighth due to his intercostal strain, Paul Skenes moving one spot ahead of Tarik Skubal, and Corbin Carroll continuing to creep up the board, passing Mookie Betts for 11th.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff