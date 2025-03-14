RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Bobby Witt Claims the Top Spot

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
At the beginning of the offseason, Shohei Ohtani occupied the number one spot in our rankings, edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. That trio has remained in a tier of their own throughout the offseason, but the order has changed just days before the Dodgers and Cubs kick off regular season play in Tokyo. With Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitting that Ohtani's at-bats and steals will be down this year as he resumes pitching and requires more days off, none of us are willing to take him with the first-overall pick anymore. That said, none of us ranked him any lower than third, so it would be incorrect to say we're out on him.
With Ohtani falling to third, Bobby Witt has emerged as our new number one, albeit by the slimmest of margins over Aaron Judge. Both share the same median rank, but Witt gets a small edge by average rank. (We very nearly saw Witt tumble down the rankings as well, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the forearm by a pitch Wednesday against the Mariners.) Other movement in the first round includes Gunnar Henderson slipping to eighth due to his intercostal strain, Paul Skenes moving one spot ahead of Tarik Skubal, and Corbin Carroll continuing to creep up the board, passing Mookie Betts for 11th.
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff
If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.5
|1.5
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1.8
|1.5
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.8
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|4.3
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|5.3
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|5
|4
|7
|6
|7.3
|6.5
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|7
|6
|10
|6
|7
|6.8
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|8
|8
|6
|5
|8
|10.3
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|12
|14
|7
|8
|9
|11.5
|10
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|11
|7
|19
|9
|10
|10.8
|10.5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|13
|11
|9
|10
|11
|11.0
|10.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|6
|10
|17
|11
|12
|12.0
|12
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|9
|12
|12
|15
|13
|12.5
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|10
|18
|8
|14
|14
|14.3
|13.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|19
|15
|11
|12
|15
|15.5
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|21
|13
|15
|13
|16
|14.3
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|18
|9
|14
|16
|17
|15.5
|15
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|14
|16
|13
|19
|18
|16.8
|17
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|15
|17
|18
|17
|19
|18.8
|18.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|16
|19
|22
|18
|20
|19.8
|19
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|17
|21
|16
|25
|21
|23.0
|22.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|27
|20
|24
|21
|22
|24.8
|24
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|22
|31
|20
|26
|23
|26.0
|25
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|20
|34
|30
|20
|24
|31.3
|26
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|24
|22
|51
|28
|25
|30.8
|26.5
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|P
|26
|24
|46
|27
|26
|27.0
|27
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|31
|29
|25
|23
|27
|27.5
|27.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|23
|32
|26
|29
|28
|28.3
|28.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|34
|23
|34
|22
|29
|31.3
|30.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|28
|28
|33
|36
|30
|33.0
|31
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|29
|25
|45
|33
|31
|33.5
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|42
|27
|35
|30
|32
|34.0
|34
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|38
|30
|27
|41
|33
|41.8
|34.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|25
|74
|44
|24
|34
|33.8
|36
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|33
|39
|21
|42
|35
|38.8
|36.5
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|35
|33
|49
|38
|36
|36.5
|37
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|43
|26
|31
|46
|37
|42.3
|39.5
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|41
|55
|38
|35
|38
|39.3
|40
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|46
|40
|40
|31
|39
|47.8
|40
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|30
|35
|81
|45
|40
|41.3
|42.5
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|47
|38
|32
|48
|41
|53.5
|43.5
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|39
|48
|90
|37
|42
|47.5
|46
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|56
|36
|66
|32
|43
|48.8
|46
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|51
|41
|69
|34
|44
|45.3
|46.5
|Blake Snell
|LAD
|P
|32
|50
|56
|43
|45
|48.0
|46.5
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|44
|49
|39
|60
|46
|52.8
|48.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|50
|47
|42
|72
|47
|77.8
|48.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|53
|42
|172
|44
|48
|78.3
|48.5
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|36
|45
|180
|52
|49
|48.3
|49.5
|Corbin Burnes
|ARI
|P
|45
|37
|57
|54
|50
|48.3
|50.5
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|49
|53
|52
|39
|51
|53.0
|52
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|40
|57
|47
|68
|52
|61.8
|52.5
|Devin Williams
|NYY
|P
|54
|43
|99
|51
|53
|78.3
|53
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|37
|44
|170
|62
|54
|81.3
|54
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|55
|46
|171
|53
|55
|47.8
|54.5
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|59
|51
|23
|58
|56
|54.5
|54.5
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|52
|54
|55
|57
|57
|58.3
|54.5
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|57
|52
|75
|49
|58
|51.3
|57
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|63
|58
|28
|56
|59
|55.8
|58.5
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|58
|59
|29
|77
|60
|62.0
|63
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|71
|85
|37
|55
|61
|89.8
|63
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|60
|65
|173
|61
|62
|63.3
|64.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|84
|76
|53
|40
|63
|68.0
|65
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|65
|62
|80
|65
|64
|71.0
|65
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|66
|56
|98
|64
|65
|66.0
|66
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|82
|84
|48
|50
|66
|68.5
|67.5
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|48
|87
|92
|47
|67
|68.3
|68
|Willy Adames
|SF
|SS
|76
|60
|59
|78
|68
|75.3
|69.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|69
|70
|103
|59
|69
|75.8
|70.5
|Max Fried
|NYY
|P
|61
|80
|41
|121
|70
|78.8
|73.5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|68
|79
|68
|100
|71
|76.8
|75
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|62
|95
|71
|79
|72
|72.5
|76.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|80
|83
|54
|73
|73
|78.0
|76.5
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|97
|77
|62
|76
|74
|80.8
|76.5
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|100
|73
|70
|80
|75
|88.5
|77.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|67
|68
|132
|87
|76
|89.3
|78
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|81
|75
|73
|128
|77
|81.8
|78.5
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|90
|67
|107
|63
|78
|82.0
|79.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|64
|64
|95
|105
|79
|82.8
|83
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|70
|63
|96
|102
|80
|85.3
|83
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|96
|81
|79
|85
|81
|82.5
|84
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|91
|61
|77
|101
|82
|84.8
|84.5
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|74
|110
|60
|95
|83
|86.5
|85.5
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|93
|72
|78
|103
|84
|91.0
|85.5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|75
|118
|89
|82
|85
|80.0
|86.5
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|87
|111
|36
|86
|86
|92.8
|88.5
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|112
|82
|94
|83
|87
|86.3
|89.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|101
|78
|43
|123
|88
|87.3
|89.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|109
|104
|61
|75
|89
|92.8
|90.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|P
|72
|94
|87
|118
|90
|116.3
|92
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|77
|71
|210
|107
|91
|96.0
|92.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|88
|97
|128
|71
|92
|96.8
|92.5
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|85
|91
|117
|94
|93
|103.3
|93.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|142
|99
|88
|84
|94
|104.8
|93.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|86
|101
|163
|69
|95
|93.8
|94
|Will Smith (LAD)
|LAD
|C
|95
|69
|118
|93
|96
|124.8
|95
|Tanner Scott
|LAD
|P
|98
|86
|223
|92
|97
|103.3
|97.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|79
|116
|148
|70
|98
|102.3
|99
|Alex Bregman
|BOS
|3B
|110
|88
|84
|127
|99
|101.5
|99.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|116
|103
|91
|96
|100
|94.8
|100.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|105
|96
|67
|111
|101
|103.3
|101.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|144
|66
|136
|67
|102
|108.5
|103.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|89
|90
|138
|117
|103
|136.5
|104
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|92
|89
|249
|116
|104
|104.0
|106
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|130
|100
|112
|74
|105
|105.3
|106
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|111
|98
|108
|104
|106
|124.8
|109.5
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|73
|128
|207
|91
|107
|110.8
|110.5
|Roki Sasaki
|LAD
|P
|83
|108
|139
|113
|108
|114.3
|111.5
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|P
|168
|114
|109
|66
|109
|116.3
|111.5
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1B, OF
|104
|112
|111
|138
|110
|100.8
|112
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|115
|109
|50
|129
|111
|106.8
|113.5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|107
|124
|76
|120
|112
|133.5
|114
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|102
|93
|213
|126
|113
|129.8
|116.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|94
|139
|196
|90
|114
|144.8
|117
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|P
|120
|107
|238
|114
|115
|124.0
|119.5
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|78
|151
|179
|88
|116
|123.0
|120
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|160
|92
|130
|110
|117
|125.3
|121
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|146
|113
|127
|115
|118
|137.3
|123.5
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|114
|115
|188
|132
|119
|124.8
|126.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|131
|149
|97
|122
|120
|131.3
|130
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|99
|166
|126
|134
|121
|128.8
|130.5
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|159
|102
|93
|161
|122
|192.0
|131
|Trevor Megill
|MIL
|P
|124
|138
|398
|108
|123
|133.0
|131.5
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|149
|120
|121
|142
|124
|135.8
|131.5
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|132
|121
|159
|131
|125
|137.3
|131.5
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|156
|132
|131
|130
|126
|130.5
|132
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|108
|131
|150
|133
|127
|136.0
|132
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|140
|117
|124
|163
|128
|121.8
|132.5
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|139
|126
|64
|158
|129
|133.0
|133
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B, 3B
|125
|122
|141
|144
|130
|130.0
|133.5
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|WAS
|2B
|133
|134
|147
|106
|131
|139.5
|133.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|117
|209
|82
|150
|132
|139.8
|134
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|113
|105
|155
|186
|133
|149.0
|135.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|136
|135
|135
|190
|134
|150.0
|135.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|225
|147
|104
|124
|135
|138.8
|140
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|151
|129
|178
|97
|136
|146.5
|140
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|155
|119
|187
|125
|137
|141.8
|141.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|182
|144
|102
|139
|138
|147.5
|143.5
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|187
|127
|116
|160
|139
|159.3
|144
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|121
|140
|228
|148
|140
|137.8
|144.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|177
|136
|85
|153
|141
|144.5
|144.5
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|166
|123
|177
|112
|142
|146.5
|146
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|152
|157
|140
|137
|143
|149.0
|146
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|157
|199
|105
|135
|144
|154.3
|146.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|137
|141
|152
|187
|145
|129.5
|147
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|138
|156
|65
|159
|146
|148.5
|147
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|106
|188
|83
|217
|147
|174.5
|147
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|127
|106
|298
|167
|148
|140.5
|147.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|134
|161
|101
|166
|149
|175.3
|149
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|262
|142
|156
|141
|150
|169.8
|149.5
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|145
|154
|137
|243
|151
|136.5
|150.5
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|153
|148
|74
|171
|152
|152.0
|150.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|126
|133
|168
|181
|153
|149.3
|152.5
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|162
|130
|162
|143
|154
|157.3
|152.5
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|147
|158
|205
|119
|155
|168.5
|153.5
|Jeff Hoffman
|TOR
|P
|103
|204
|278
|89
|156
|149.3
|155
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|135
|181
|106
|175
|157
|152.5
|155
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|128
|159
|151
|172
|158
|155.0
|155
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|118
|167
|143
|192
|159
|139.3
|156
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|161
|173
|72
|151
|160
|157.5
|156
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|119
|145
|167
|199
|161
|155.8
|156.5
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|185
|177
|125
|136
|162
|161.8
|157
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|167
|143
|190
|147
|163
|159.5
|158.5
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|175
|165
|146
|152
|164
|159.5
|163.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|P
|172
|155
|230
|81
|165
|171.0
|166.5
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|158
|206
|175
|145
|166
|169.3
|167.5
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|P
|189
|178
|153
|157
|167
|180.3
|169
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|150
|125
|258
|188
|168
|170.8
|170
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|176
|164
|123
|220
|169
|166.8
|171.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|123
|182
|161
|201
|170
|170.0
|171.5
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|P
|169
|183
|154
|174
|171
|157.3
|173.5
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|154
|224
|58
|193
|172
|186.8
|176.5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|238
|179
|174
|156
|173
|182.0
|178.5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|216
|193
|164
|155
|174
|194.0
|178.5
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|165
|254
|166
|191
|175
|207.5
|180
|Carlos Estevez
|KC
|P
|192
|168
|361
|109
|176
|179.5
|181
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|141
|163
|199
|215
|177
|158.3
|182.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|205
|162
|63
|203
|178
|195.5
|183.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|174
|189
|241
|178
|179
|208.8
|183.5
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|P
|143
|221
|325
|146
|180
|209.3
|184
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|181
|187
|307
|162
|181
|180.3
|185
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|236
|191
|115
|179
|182
|202.5
|185.5
|Ryan Pressly
|CHC
|P
|218
|153
|340
|99
|183
|182.0
|186
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|196
|207
|176
|149
|184
|209.3
|186.5
|Kenley Jansen
|LAA
|P
|221
|152
|366
|98
|185
|184.5
|187
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|122
|174
|200
|242
|186
|208.5
|187
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|180
|146
|194
|314
|187
|193.5
|188
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|241
|172
|157
|204
|188
|184.3
|188.5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|P
|164
|186
|191
|196
|189
|184.3
|190
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|173
|223
|134
|207
|190
|193.3
|192.5
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|201
|248
|184
|140
|191
|193.3
|192.5
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|239
|185
|149
|200
|192
|191.0
|193.5
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|223
|202
|185
|154
|193
|187.0
|194.5
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|178
|211
|119
|240
|194
|205.8
|194.5
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|148
|241
|145
|289
|195
|201.0
|197
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|190
|237
|204
|173
|196
|184.5
|198.5
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|202
|195
|122
|219
|197
|183.8
|199
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|129
|203
|195
|208
|198
|187.5
|199.5
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|217
|251
|100
|182
|199
|198.5
|200.5
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|OF
|222
|171
|221
|180
|200
|188.0
|202
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|235
|169
|113
|235
|201
|202.3
|203
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|200
|243
|160
|206
|202
|183.8
|204.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|207
|216
|110
|202
|203
|217.3
|206.5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|292
|230
|183
|164
|204
|192.5
|208
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|199
|217
|120
|234
|205
|220.3
|208
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|264
|201
|202
|214
|206
|201.0
|210
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|198
|222
|133
|251
|207
|213.5
|210.5
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|209
|208
|212
|225
|208
|211.8
|212
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|188
|200
|235
|224
|209
|215.0
|212
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|260
|210
|214
|176
|210
|239.5
|212
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|P
|226
|198
|345
|189
|211
|215.3
|212.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|227
|212
|209
|213
|212
|197.5
|214
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|263
|276
|86
|165
|213
|216.8
|215.5
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|246
|190
|233
|198
|214
|211.8
|217.5
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|219
|235
|216
|177
|215
|211.5
|218
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WAS
|1B
|204
|232
|144
|266
|216
|213.3
|219.5
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|229
|213
|226
|185
|217
|228.0
|220
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|213
|227
|192
|280
|218
|228.5
|221
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|206
|205
|267
|236
|219
|234.3
|221
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|P
|214
|194
|301
|228
|220
|219.3
|222.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|233
|192
|240
|212
|221
|226.3
|223.5
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|251
|196
|263
|195
|222
|232.5
|226.5
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|215
|238
|203
|274
|223
|224.8
|227
|Justin Martinez
|ARI
|P
|212
|242
|276
|169
|224
|220.0
|227.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|193
|150
|275
|262
|225
|241.0
|228.5
|Kyle Finnegan
|FA
|P
|287
|170
|339
|168
|226
|219.0
|229
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|258
|160
|242
|216
|227
|223.8
|229
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|191
|219
|246
|239
|228
|253.5
|231
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|368
|247
|215
|184
|229
|218.5
|231.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|230
|175
|236
|233
|230
|235.3
|234
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|P
|208
|260
|198
|275
|231
|237.5
|234
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|211
|180
|302
|257
|232
|243.0
|234
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|257
|295
|211
|209
|233
|239.3
|235
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|256
|231
|232
|238
|234
|224.8
|235.5
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|170
|258
|227
|244
|235
|245.0
|235.5
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|291
|218
|234
|237
|236
|236.3
|237.5
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|P
|197
|246
|273
|229
|237
|239.3
|238
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|250
|257
|224
|226
|238
|240.8
|238
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|P
|184
|270
|206
|303
|239
|244.5
|242
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|297
|255
|229
|197
|240
|246.5
|242
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|247
|291
|237
|211
|241
|229.5
|245.5
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|271
|220
|142
|285
|242
|233.5
|245.5
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|329
|239
|114
|252
|243
|232.3
|246
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|308
|269
|129
|223
|244
|237.5
|246.5
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|273
|287
|220
|170
|245
|238.0
|247
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|244
|253
|250
|205
|246
|237.8
|247.5
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|179
|256
|239
|277
|247
|242.3
|247.5
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|P
|232
|263
|201
|273
|248
|240.0
|249
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|280
|233
|182
|265
|249
|262.0
|250.5
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|307
|240
|247
|254
|250
|272.3
|250.5
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|P
|253
|214
|374
|248
|251
|256.0
|251
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|P
|275
|225
|297
|227
|252
|260.3
|253.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|224
|259
|248
|310
|253
|239.0
|254
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|249
|176
|272
|259
|254
|255.5
|254
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|283
|252
|231
|256
|255
|235.3
|254.5
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|248
|137
|261
|295
|256
|249.3
|254.5
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|240
|330
|158
|269
|257
|246.5
|255.5
|Nestor Cortes
|MIL
|P
|195
|280
|262
|249
|258
|245.3
|257.5
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|P
|183
|283
|257
|258
|259
|264.0
|258
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|194
|228
|346
|288
|260
|242.8
|258.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|163
|264
|291
|253
|261
|267.8
|261.5
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|274
|249
|327
|221
|262
|264.0
|263
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|P
|286
|244
|255
|271
|263
|264.3
|263
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|252
|262
|279
|264
|264
|249.8
|264
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|267
|278
|193
|261
|265
|256.8
|267.5
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|268
|275
|217
|267
|266
|310.0
|269
|Jordan Romano
|PHI
|P
|220
|318
|508
|194
|267
|285.0
|272
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SF
|OF
|378
|261
|283
|218
|268
|280.3
|273.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|243
|331
|269
|278
|269
|274.3
|276
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|P
|259
|300
|293
|245
|270
|275.8
|276
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|234
|271
|317
|281
|271
|278.0
|276
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|P
|203
|357
|208
|344
|272
|285.0
|280.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|272
|289
|266
|313
|273
|282.0
|282.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|313
|250
|310
|255
|274
|287.3
|282.5
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|237
|282
|347
|283
|275
|274.3
|283
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|285
|281
|309
|222
|276
|280.8
|283.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|276
|337
|219
|291
|277
|281.3
|283.5
|A.J. Puk
|ARI
|P
|210
|272
|295
|348
|278
|290.8
|283.5
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|299
|226
|268
|370
|279
|296.8
|283.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|279
|288
|245
|375
|280
|289.8
|284
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TB
|SS
|242
|308
|349
|260
|281
|290.0
|285.5
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|281
|273
|316
|290
|282
|298.3
|286.5
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|405
|215
|286
|287
|283
|300.8
|287
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|P
|269
|360
|304
|270
|284
|296.5
|288.5
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|P
|323
|359
|254
|250
|285
|289.8
|289
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|245
|294
|284
|336
|286
|290.8
|290.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|266
|316
|313
|268
|287
|296.8
|292
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|231
|319
|265
|372
|288
|277.3
|292.5
|Willi Castro
|MIN
|2B, 3B, SS, OF
|301
|338
|186
|284
|289
|305.0
|293.5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|261
|236
|397
|326
|290
|312.5
|296
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|372
|304
|288
|286
|291
|297.3
|297.5
|Kirby Yates
|LAD
|P
|289
|229
|365
|306
|292
|283.3
|298
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|314
|348
|189
|282
|293
|305.5
|298
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|288
|265
|308
|361
|294
|310.0
|300.5
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|P
|293
|362
|277
|308
|295
|312.8
|302
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|P
|171
|358
|476
|246
|296
|533.3
|302.5
|Cam Smith
|HOU
|3B
|290
|245
|1283
|315
|297
|302.0
|303.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|300
|307
|285
|316
|298
|308.3
|305
|Jackson Jobe
|DET
|P
|376
|234
|392
|231
|299
|317.0
|308
|Nolan Schanuel
|LAA
|1B
|382
|277
|270
|339
|300
|292.5
|308.5
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|370
|284
|333
|183