Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Bobby Witt Claims the Top Spot

RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Bobby Witt Claims the Top Spot

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Erik Halterman 
Clay Link 
Todd Zola 
Published on March 14, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

At the beginning of the offseason, Shohei Ohtani occupied the number one spot in our rankings, edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. That trio has remained in a tier of their own throughout the offseason, but the order has changed just days before the Dodgers and Cubs kick off regular season play in Tokyo. With Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitting that Ohtani's at-bats and steals will be down this year as he resumes pitching and requires more days off, none of us are willing to take him with the first-overall pick anymore. That said, none of us ranked him any lower than third, so it would be incorrect to say we're out on him.

With Ohtani falling to third, Bobby Witt has emerged as our new number one, albeit by the slimmest of margins over Aaron Judge. Both share the same median rank, but Witt gets a small edge by average rank. (We very nearly saw Witt tumble down the rankings as well, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the forearm by a pitch Wednesday against the Mariners.) Other movement in the first round includes Gunnar Henderson slipping to eighth due to his intercostal strain, Paul Skenes moving one spot ahead of Tarik Skubal, and Corbin Carroll continuing to creep up the board, passing Mookie Betts for 11th.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff

At the beginning of the offseason, Shohei Ohtani occupied the number one spot in our rankings, edging out Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. That trio has remained in a tier of their own throughout the offseason, but the order has changed just days before the Dodgers and Cubs kick off regular season play in Tokyo. With Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitting that Ohtani's at-bats and steals will be down this year as he resumes pitching and requires more days off, none of us are willing to take him with the first-overall pick anymore. That said, none of us ranked him any lower than third, so it would be incorrect to say we're out on him.

With Ohtani falling to third, Bobby Witt has emerged as our new number one, albeit by the slimmest of margins over Aaron Judge. Both share the same median rank, but Witt gets a small edge by average rank. (We very nearly saw Witt tumble down the rankings as well, but he escaped with nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the forearm by a pitch Wednesday against the Mariners.) Other movement in the first round includes Gunnar Henderson slipping to eighth due to his intercostal strain, Paul Skenes moving one spot ahead of Tarik Skubal, and Corbin Carroll continuing to creep up the board, passing Mookie Betts for 11th.

If you're new to the Roundtable Rankings or need a quick refresher, these rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players elicit widely varying opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.51.5Bobby WittKCSS1122
21.81.5Aaron JudgeNYYOF2311
32.83Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P3233
44.34Elly De La CruzCINSS4454
55.35Jose RamirezCLE3B5547
67.36.5Juan SotoNYMOF76106
76.87Kyle TuckerCHCOF8865
810.310Gunnar HendersonBALSS121478
911.510Paul SkenesPITP117199
1010.810.5Tarik SkubalDETP1311910
1111.010.5Corbin CarrollARIOF6101711
1212.012Mookie BettsLADSS, OF9121215
1312.512Francisco LindorNYMSS1018814
1414.313.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF19151112
1515.514Fernando TatisSDOF21131513
1614.315Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B1891416
1715.515Jackson ChourioMILOF14161319
1816.817Yordan AlvarezHOUOF15171817
1918.818.5Zack WheelerPHIP16192218
2019.819Trea TurnerPHISS17211625
2123.022.5Bryce HarperPHI1B27202421
2224.824Jarren DuranBOSOF22312026
2326.025Jackson MerrillSDOF20343020
2431.326William ContrerasMILC24225128
2530.826.5Garrett CrochetBOSP26244627
2627.027Logan GilbertSEAP31292523
2727.527.5Freddie FreemanLAD1B23322629
2828.328.5Austin RileyATL3B34233422
2931.330.5Matt OlsonATL1B28283336
3033.031Chris SaleATLP29254533
3133.532.5Ketel MarteARI2B42273530
3234.034Corey SeagerTEXSS38302741
3341.834.5Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF25744424
3433.836Manny MachadoSD3B33392142
3538.836.5Michael HarrisATLOF35334938
3636.537Rafael DeversBOS3B43263146
3742.339.5Pete AlonsoNYM1B41553835
3839.340Dylan CeaseSDP46404031
3947.840Emmanuel ClaseCLEP30358145
4041.342.5Ronald AcunaATLOF47383248
4153.543.5Oneil CruzPITSS, OF39489037
4247.546Cole RagansKCP56366632
4348.846Jacob deGromTEXP51416934
4445.346.5Blake SnellLADP32505643
4548.046.5Framber ValdezHOUP44493960
4652.848.5Teoscar HernandezLADOF50474272
4777.848.5Josh HaderHOUP534217244
4878.348.5Mason MillerATHP364518052
4948.349.5Corbin BurnesARIP45375754
5048.350.5Wyatt LangfordTEXOF49535239
5153.052Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP40574768
5261.852.5Devin WilliamsNYYP54439951
5378.353Raisel IglesiasATLP374417062
5481.354Ryan HelsleySTLP554617153
5547.854.5Jose AltuveHOU2B59512358
5654.554.5Ozzie AlbiesATL2B52545557
5758.354.5James WoodWASOF57527549
5851.357Marcell OzunaATLDH63582856
5955.858.5Brent RookerATHDH58592977
6062.063Kyle SchwarberPHIDH71853755
6189.863Edwin DiazNYMP606517361
6263.364.5CJ AbramsWASSS84765340
6368.065Pablo LopezMINP65628065
6471.065Michael KingSDP66569864
6566.066Brenton DoyleCOLOF82844850
6668.567.5Lawrence ButlerATHOF48879247
6768.368Willy AdamesSFSS76605978
6875.369.5Adley RutschmanBALC697010359
6975.870.5Max FriedNYYP618041121
7078.873.5Logan WebbSFP687968100
7176.875Yainer DiazHOUC62957179
7272.576.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF80835473
7378.076.5Seiya SuzukiCHCOF97776276
7480.876.5Anthony SantanderTOROF100737080
7588.577.5Junior CamineroTB3B676813287
7689.378Matt McLainCINSS817573128
7781.878.5Hunter GreeneCINP906710763
7882.079.5Luis CastilloSEAP646495105
7982.883Aaron NolaPHIP706396102
8085.383Bailey OberMINP96817985
8182.584Bryce MillerSEAP916177101
8284.884.5Josh NaylorARI1B741106095
8386.585.5Shota ImanagaCHCP937278103
8491.085.5Sonny GraySTLP751188982
8580.086.5Christian WalkerHOU1B871113686
8692.888.5Tanner BibeeCLEP112829483
8786.389.5Marcus SemienTEX2B1017843123
8887.389.5Ian HappCHCOF1091046175
8992.890.5Zac GallenARIP729487118
90116.392Felix BautistaBALP7771210107
9196.092.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B889712871
9296.892.5Cal RaleighSEAC859111794
93103.393.5Joe RyanMINP142998884
94104.893.5Willson ContrerasSTLC8610116369
9593.894Will Smith (LAD)LADC956911893
96124.895Tanner ScottLADP988622392
97103.397.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7911614870
98102.399Alex BregmanBOS3B1108884127
99101.599.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF1161039196
10094.8100.5Tyler GlasnowLADP1059667111
101103.3101.5Freddy PeraltaMILP1446613667
102108.5103.5Hunter BrownHOUP8990138117
103136.5104Royce LewisMIN3B9289249116
104104.0106Riley GreeneDETOF13010011274
105105.3106Spencer SchwellenbachATLP11198108104
106124.8109.5Andres MunozSEAP7312820791
107110.8110.5Roki SasakiLADP83108139113
108114.3111.5Jack FlahertyDETP16811410966
109116.3111.5Cody BellingerNYY1B, OF104112111138
110100.8112Christian YelichMILOF11510950129
111106.8113.5Justin SteeleCHCP10712476120
112133.5114Mark VientosNYM3B10293213126
113129.8116.5Jhoan DuranMINP9413919690
114144.8117Shane McClanahanTBP120107238114
115124.0119.5Ryan WalkerSFP7815117988
116123.0120Triston CasasBOS1B16092130110
117125.3121Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B146113127115
118137.3123.5Shea LangeliersATHC114115188132
119124.8126.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP13114997122
120131.3130Xavier EdwardsMIASS99166126134
121128.8130.5Ezequiel TovarCOLSS15910293161
122192.0131Trevor MegillMILP124138398108
123133.0131.5Dylan CrewsWASOF149120121142
124135.8131.5Mike TroutLAAOF132121159131
125137.3131.5Luis RobertCHWOF156132131130
126130.5132Logan O'HoppeLAAC108131150133
127136.0132Bo BichetteTORSS140117124163
128121.8132.5Adolis GarciaTEXOF13912664158
129133.0133Jake BurgerTEX1B, 3B125122141144
130130.0133.5Luis Garcia (WAS)WAS2B133134147106
131139.5133.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS11720982150
132139.8134Bryan WooSEAP113105155186
133149.0135.5Kodai SengaNYMP136135135190
134150.0135.5Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS225147104124
135138.8140Robert SuarezSDP15112917897
136146.5140J.T. RealmutoPHIC155119187125
137141.8141.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF182144102139
138147.5143.5Josh LoweTBOF187127116160
139159.3144Spencer StriderATLP121140228148
140137.8144.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS17713685153
141144.5144.5Jared JonesPITP166123177112
142146.5146Bryson StottPHI2B152157140137
143149.0146Brice TurangMIL2B157199105135
144154.3146.5Kevin GausmanTORP137141152187
145129.5147Kerry CarpenterDETOF13815665159
146148.5147Nick CastellanosPHIOF10618883217
147174.5147Alexis DiazCINP127106298167
148140.5147.5Alec BohmPHI3B134161101166
149175.3149Jasson DominguezNYYOF262142156141
150169.8149.5Zach EflinBALP145154137243
151136.5150.5Steven KwanCLEOF15314874171
152152.0150.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF126133168181
153149.3152.5Matt ChapmanSF3B162130162143
154157.3152.5Ryan PepiotTBP147158205119
155168.5153.5Jeff HoffmanTORP10320427889
156149.3155George KirbySEAP135181106175
157152.5155Seth LugoKCP128159151172
158155.0155Eugenio SuarezARI3B118167143192
159139.3156Jeremy PenaHOUSS16117372151
160157.5156Colton CowserBALOF119145167199
161155.8156.5Andres GimenezTOR2B185177125136
162161.8157Carlos RodonNYYP167143190147
163159.5158.5Masyn WinnSTLSS175165146152
164159.5163.5Yusei KikuchiLAAP17215523081
165171.0166.5Reynaldo LopezATLP158206175145
166169.3167.5Brandon PfaadtARIP189178153157
167180.3169Sandy AlcantaraMIAP150125258188
168170.8170Paul GoldschmidtNYY1B176164123220
169166.8171.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF123182161201
170170.0171.5Nick PivettaSDP169183154174
171157.3173.5Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15422458193
172186.8176.5Tanner HouckBOSP238179174156
173182.0178.5Tommy EdmanLADOF216193164155
174194.0178.5Isaac ParedesHOU3B165254166191
175207.5180Carlos EstevezKCP192168361109
176179.5181Taj BradleyTBP141163199215
177158.3182.5Nico HoernerCHC2B20516263203
178195.5183.5Austin WellsNYYC174189241178
179208.8183.5Robbie RaySFP143221325146
180209.3184Michael TogliaCOL1B181187307162
181180.3185Zach NetoLAASS236191115179
182202.5185.5Ryan PresslyCHCP21815334099
183182.0186Grayson RodriguezBALP196207176149
184209.3186.5Kenley JansenLAAP22115236698
185184.5187Shane BazTBP122174200242
186208.5187Tyler StephensonCINC180146194314
187193.5188Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF241172157204
188184.3188.5Nathan EovaldiTEXP164186191196
189184.3190Jake McCarthyARIOF173223134207
190193.3192.5Lane ThomasCLEOF201248184140
191193.3192.5Taylor WardLAAOF239185149200
192191.0193.5Victor RoblesSEAOF223202185154
193187.0194.5Gleyber TorresDET2B178211119240
194205.8194.5George SpringerTOROF148241145289
195201.0197Ranger SuarezPHIP190237204173
196184.5198.5Jurickson ProfarATLOF202195122219
197183.8199Cedric MullinsBALOF129203195208
198187.5199.5Garrett MitchellMILOF217251100182
199198.5200.5Heliot RamosSFOF222171221180
200188.0202Alec BurlesonSTLOF235169113235
201202.3203Max MuncyLAD3B200243160206
202183.8204.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B207216110202
203217.3206.5Carlos CorreaMINSS292230183164
204192.5208Yandy DiazTB1B199217120234
205220.3208Clarke SchmidtNYYP264201202214
206201.0210Lourdes GurrielARIOF198222133251
207213.5210.5Keibert RuizWASC209208212225
208211.8212Gabriel MorenoARIC188200235224
209215.0212Matt ShawCHC3B260210214176
210239.5212Walker BuehlerBOSP226198345189
211215.3212.5Ronel BlancoHOUP227212209213
212197.5214Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B26327686165
213216.8215.5Jorge SolerLAAOF246190233198
214211.8217.5Ryan JeffersMINC219235216177
215211.5218Nathaniel LoweWAS1B204232144266
216213.3219.5Nick LodoloCINP229213226185
217228.0220Connor WongBOSC213227192280
218228.5221Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B206205267236
219234.3221Spencer ArrighettiHOUP214194301228
220219.3222.5MacKenzie GoreWASP233192240212
221226.3223.5David BednarPITP251196263195
222232.5226.5Michael WachaKCP215238203274
223224.8227Justin MartinezARIP212242276169
224220.0227.5Pete FairbanksTBP193150275262
225241.0228.5Kyle FinneganFAP287170339168
226219.0229Tyler O'NeillBALOF258160242216
227223.8229Colt KeithDET2B191219246239
228253.5231Jesus SanchezMIAOF368247215184
229218.5231.5Parker MeadowsDETOF230175236233
230235.3234Erick FeddeSTLP208260198275
231237.5234Yu DarvishSDP211180302257
232243.0234Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B257295211209
233239.3235Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS256231232238
234224.8235.5Mitch KellerPITP170258227244
235245.0235.5Zack GelofATH2B291218234237
236236.3237.5Jesus LuzardoPHIP197246273229
237239.3238Bowden FrancisTORP250257224226
238240.8238Merrill KellyARIP184270206303
239244.5242Reese OlsonDETP297255229197
240246.5242Brady SingerCINP247291237211
241229.5245.5Connor NorbyMIA3B271220142285
242233.5245.5Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF329239114252
243232.3246Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B308269129223
244237.5246.5Ivan HerreraSTLC273287220170
245238.0247Ryan McMahonCOL3B244253250205
246237.8247.5Jose BerriosTORP179256239277
247242.3247.5Brandon WoodruffMILP232263201273
248240.0249Michael BuschCHC1B280233182265
249262.0250.5Byron BuxtonMINOF307240247254
250272.3250.5Max ScherzerTEXP253214374248
251256.0251Jeffrey SpringsATHP275225297227
252260.3253.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B224259248310
253239.0254Josh JungTEX3B249176272259
254255.5254Wilyer AbreuBOSOF283252231256
255235.3254.5Gavin WilliamsCLEP248137261295
256249.3254.5Jonathan IndiaKC2B240330158269
257246.5255.5Nestor CortesMILP195280262249
258245.3257.5Nick MartinezCINP183283257258
259264.0258Nolan JonesCOLOF194228346288
260242.8258.5Matt WallnerMINOF163264291253
261267.8261.5Jackson HollidayBAL2B274249327221
262264.0263Luis SeverinoATHP286244255271
263264.3263Evan CarterTEXOF252262279264
264249.8264Ryan MountcastleBAL1B267278193261
265256.8267.5Andrew VaughnCHW1B268275217267
266310.0269Jordan RomanoPHIP220318508194
267285.0272Jung Hoo LeeSFOF378261283218
268280.3273.5Alejandro KirkTORC243331269278
269274.3276Tobias MyersMILP259300293245
270275.8276Joey BartPITC234271317281
271278.0276Sean ManaeaNYMP203357208344
272285.0280.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC272289266313
273282.0282.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF313250310255
274287.3282.5Joey OrtizMIL3B237282347283
275274.3283Gavin LuxCIN2B285281309222
276280.8283.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B276337219291
277281.3283.5A.J. PukARIP210272295348
278290.8283.5Trevor StoryBOSSS299226268370
279296.8283.5Sean MurphyATLC279288245375
280289.8284Ha-Seong KimTBSS242308349260
281290.0285.5Jordan WalkerSTLOF281273316290
282298.3286.5JJ BledayATHOF405215286287
283300.8287Grant HolmesATLP269360304270
284296.5288.5Kumar RockerTEXP323359254250
285289.8289Brandon MarshPHIOF245294284336
286290.8290.5Brandon LoweTB2B266316313268
287296.8292Jonah HeimTEXC231319265372
288277.3292.5Willi CastroMIN2B, 3B, SS, OF301338186284
289305.0293.5Kutter CrawfordBOSP261236397326
290312.5296J.D. MartinezFADH372304288286
291297.3297.5Kirby YatesLADP289229365306
292283.3298Joc PedersonTEXDH314348189282
293305.5298TJ FriedlCINOF288265308361
294310.0300.5Lucas ErcegKCP293362277308
295312.8302Clay HolmesNYMP171358476246
296533.3302.5Cam SmithHOU3B2902451283315
297302.0303.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B300307285316
298308.3305Jackson JobeDETP376234392231
299317.0308Nolan SchanuelLAA1B382277270339
300292.5308.5Jo AdellLAAOF370284333183

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He is one of the hosts of the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast as well as RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on MLB Network Radio and RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Fantasy Sports Radio, both on SiriusXM.
Clay Link
Clay Link
Clay Link is the MLB Editor at RotoWire. Clay won the overall championship in The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational and finished top 10 in the NFBC Online Championship in 2018. He can be heard on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, MLB Network Radio and twice a week on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast during baseball season.
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB FAAB Factor: Cacti and Grapefruits
MLB FAAB Factor: Cacti and Grapefruits
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
College Baseball Betting Trends: Conference Winner Update
College Baseball Betting Trends: Conference Winner Update