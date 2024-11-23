RotoWire Roundtable: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.
Offseason moves are just beginning to trickle in, and Opening Day is still about four months away, but the fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. The RotoWire Roundtable crew is ready to go as well, debuting our rankings in November for the second year in a row. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason.
One storyline to track at this early stage of draft season is the battle for the top spot. Two years ago, each of us settled on a different candidate, with Ronald Acuna, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez all earning votes. Acuna (Jeff's pick) wound up being the correct answer by a long shot, establishing the 40-70 club, and we (along with the rest of the fantasy world) all made him our unquestioned No. 1 heading into 2024. That didn't work out as planned, with Acuna playing just 49 games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.
Shohei Ohtani wound up finishing as the top earner by some margin, establishing the 50-50 club in the process, so you might expect him to follow in Acuna's footsteps as the unopposed top choice heading into 2025. Instead, we see an even split between Ohtani and Judge, with Ohtani's offseason shoulder surgery complicating the situation. Bobby Witt is in the mix as well, garnering three second-place votes to round out a top tier which has separated itself from the rest of the pack. Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Jose Ramirez and Gunnar Henderson make for a very tight second group battling for spots four through seven, but none of them made a dent in anyone's top three.
Did we get the first round right? Did we show enough love to your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.
Intro by Erik Halterman
|Rk
|AVG
|Med
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Jeff
|Clay
|Todd
|Erik
|1
|1.8
|1.5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH, P
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2.0
|2
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2.3
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KC
|SS
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5.5
|6
|Juan Soto
|FA
|OF
|6
|4
|6
|6
|5
|6.0
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|4
|8
|8
|4
|6
|6.0
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|5
|7
|4
|8
|7
|8.5
|6.5
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|16
|6
|7
|5
|8
|8.5
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|P
|7
|9
|5
|13
|9
|9.0
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|HOU
|OF
|9
|11
|9
|7
|10
|9.5
|10
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|P
|8
|5
|13
|12
|11
|10.8
|10.5
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SS, OF
|10
|12
|10
|11
|12
|16.3
|13.5
|Fernando Tatis
|SD
|OF
|29
|13
|14
|9
|13
|15.8
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|23
|10
|16
|14
|14
|14.5
|15.5
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|17
|16
|15
|10
|15
|15.0
|15.5
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|14
|17
|12
|17
|16
|16.0
|15.5
|Corbin Carroll
|ARZ
|OF
|15
|14
|19
|16
|17
|16.0
|16.5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|P
|13
|15
|18
|18
|18
|16.0
|16.5
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|20
|18
|11
|15
|19
|18.3
|19
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|11
|24
|17
|21
|20
|20.0
|19.5
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|12
|19
|29
|20
|21
|22.5
|20.5
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|19
|20
|21
|30
|22
|23.5
|22.5
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|30
|21
|24
|19
|23
|26.8
|24.5
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|26
|23
|35
|23
|24
|27.0
|27.5
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|18
|35
|28
|27
|25
|28.0
|27.5
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|35
|22
|33
|22
|26
|29.0
|27.5
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|P
|39
|31
|22
|24
|27
|28.3
|28
|Jackson Merrill
|SD
|OF
|27
|29
|31
|26
|28
|27.5
|28.5
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|21
|27
|30
|32
|29
|37.8
|30
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|28
|32
|63
|28
|30
|33.5
|32.5
|Ketel Marte
|ARZ
|2B
|44
|25
|36
|29
|31
|33.5
|33.5
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|P
|31
|30
|37
|36
|32
|39.3
|34.5
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|33
|36
|23
|65
|33
|35.3
|36
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|P
|32
|28
|41
|40
|34
|36.5
|36
|Pete Alonso
|FA
|1B
|40
|43
|32
|31
|35
|43.0
|37.5
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3B, OF
|22
|75
|50
|25
|36
|36.5
|39
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|42
|26
|39
|39
|37
|39.0
|39
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|P
|25
|45
|53
|33
|38
|43.8
|41
|George Kirby
|SEA
|P
|37
|34
|45
|59
|39
|44.5
|42
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|P
|34
|46
|38
|60
|40
|38.0
|43
|Manny Machado
|SD
|3B
|46
|41
|20
|45
|41
|42.3
|45
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|41
|49
|25
|54
|42
|48.8
|45
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|P
|67
|39
|51
|38
|43
|47.3
|47
|Corbin Burnes
|FA
|P
|36
|33
|62
|58
|44
|47.5
|47
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|54
|42
|48
|46
|45
|47.5
|48.5
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|P
|53
|44
|59
|34
|46
|45.8
|49
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|45
|59
|26
|53
|47
|50.8
|49.5
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|P
|55
|67
|44
|37
|48
|48.5
|50.5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|P
|24
|58
|43
|69
|49
|53.5
|50.5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|P
|50
|51
|47
|66
|50
|54.3
|52
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|62
|37
|76
|42
|51
|56.8
|54
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|56
|85
|34
|52
|52
|59.3
|55.5
|Blake Snell
|FA
|P
|78
|48
|61
|50
|53
|63.3
|55.5
|Josh Hader
|HOU
|P
|64
|47
|101
|41
|54
|52.5
|56
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|38
|56
|60
|56
|55
|54.8
|58
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|43
|73
|27
|76
|56
|65.3
|60.5
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|P
|59
|53
|87
|62
|57
|63.0
|65.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|FA
|OF
|60
|50
|71
|71
|58
|66.3
|65.5
|Willy Adames
|FA
|SS
|70
|61
|55
|79
|59
|71.3
|66.5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|P
|52
|63
|70
|100
|60
|73.0
|67.5
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|57
|78
|42
|115
|61
|67.3
|68.5
|CJ Abrams
|WAS
|SS
|97
|64
|73
|35
|62
|71.5
|69
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SS, OF
|110
|38
|95
|43
|63
|65.8
|70
|James Wood
|WAS
|OF
|74
|66
|79
|44
|64
|74.3
|70
|Max Fried
|FA
|P
|47
|86
|54
|110
|65
|76.0
|71.5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|P
|49
|55
|88
|112
|66
|83.0
|71.5
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|72
|71
|132
|57
|67
|74.0
|72.5
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|73
|81
|72
|70
|68
|81.3
|73
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|P
|68
|121
|58
|78
|69
|71.5
|74
|Michael King
|SD
|P
|81
|57
|81
|67
|70
|90.8
|75
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|139
|76
|74
|74
|71
|89.3
|75.5
|Devin Williams
|MIL
|P
|65
|143
|86
|63
|72
|73.0
|76
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|P
|83
|69
|89
|51
|73
|78.0
|76.5
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|P
|87
|62
|66
|97
|74
|74.3
|77.5
|Josh Naylor
|CLE
|1B
|61
|94
|40
|102
|75
|75.0
|78
|Logan Webb
|SF
|P
|48
|88
|68
|96
|76
|75.0
|80
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|76
|84
|93
|47
|77
|81.5
|80
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|P
|88
|72
|67
|99
|78
|78.3
|80.5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|P
|63
|52
|100
|98
|79
|79.3
|83.5
|Anthony Santander
|FA
|OF
|94
|74
|56
|93
|80
|83.8
|84
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|P
|98
|79
|69
|89
|81
|84.5
|84
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|P
|106
|65
|103
|64
|82
|94.3
|84
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|P
|86
|60
|149
|82
|83
|81.5
|86
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|58
|96
|80
|92
|84
|91.5
|87.5
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|P
|107
|68
|123
|68
|85
|93.0
|89.5
|Raisel Iglesias
|ATL
|P
|51
|142
|98
|81
|86
|93.0
|90
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|89
|70
|122
|91
|87
|93.5
|90
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|P
|114
|80
|94
|86
|88
|85.5
|90.5
|Mason Miller
|ATH
|P
|121
|40
|120
|61
|89
|88.5
|90.5
|Zac Gallen
|ARZ
|P
|66
|89
|92
|107
|90
|108.5
|93
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|111
|54
|194
|75
|91
|85.8
|93.5
|Christian Walker
|FA
|1B
|82
|110
|46
|105
|92
|93.5
|93.5
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|92
|83
|104
|95
|93
|93.5
|93.5
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|104
|114
|83
|73
|94
|102.8
|93.5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|P
|149
|99
|75
|88
|95
|102.0
|98.5
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1B, OF
|103
|92
|119
|94
|96
|102.5
|99
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|P
|85
|127
|111
|87
|97
|101.3
|99.5
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|P
|109
|98
|97
|101
|98
|106.3
|99.5
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|P
|93
|90
|136
|106
|99
|110.0
|101.5
|Salvador Perez
|KC
|C, 1B
|71
|123
|166
|80
|100
|113.0
|103
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|75
|131
|49
|197
|101
|97.8
|104
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|P
|99
|119
|64
|109
|102
|100.0
|105.5
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|141
|82
|129
|48
|103
|104.0
|105.5
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|102
|109
|78
|127
|104
|98.3
|106.5
|Jack Flaherty
|FA
|P
|131
|103
|110
|49
|105
|116.8
|106.5
|Alex Bregman
|FA
|3B
|108
|105
|96
|158
|106
|118.0
|106.5
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|164
|95
|109
|104
|107
|114.3
|108.5
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|168
|100
|117
|72
|108
|107.8
|111
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|79
|93
|130
|129
|109
|122.0
|111.5
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B, 3B
|126
|97
|210
|55
|110
|106.3
|115
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|77
|118
|116
|114
|111
|124.5
|115.5
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|125
|106
|177
|90
|112
|102.5
|116.5
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|120
|113
|52
|125
|113
|117.0
|117.5
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|122
|148
|85
|113
|114
|125.5
|119
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|101
|107
|163
|131
|115
|126.3
|119.5
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|P
|115
|87
|124
|179
|116
|110.5
|120.5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|P
|137
|104
|57
|144
|117
|126.5
|121.5
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|80
|163
|65
|198
|118
|129.3
|122.5
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KC
|1B
|169
|111
|134
|103
|119
|124.3
|123.5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|P
|69
|102
|145
|181
|120
|122.8
|125.5
|Robert Suarez
|SD
|P
|112
|139
|157
|83
|121
|135.5
|125.5
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|P
|134
|117
|206
|85
|122
|143.3
|127
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|119
|124
|200
|130
|123
|144.8
|127.5
|Cody Bellinger
|CHC
|1B, OF
|95
|112
|143
|229
|124
|133.5
|128
|Ryan Walker
|SF
|P
|129
|161
|127
|117
|125
|124.0
|129
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|161
|132
|77
|126
|126
|125.3
|129.5
|Junior Caminero
|TB
|3B
|136
|101
|141
|123
|127
|141.0
|130
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|P
|116
|140
|188
|120
|128
|124.8
|131
|Luis Robert
|CWS
|OF
|160
|77
|138
|124
|129
|130.0
|131.5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|P
|152
|173
|84
|111
|130
|131.0
|131.5
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|P
|105
|144
|156
|119
|131
|150.0
|135.5
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|P
|211
|138
|133
|118
|132
|144.8
|136.5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|2B, SS
|128
|108
|198
|145
|133
|147.3
|138.5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|140
|133
|179
|137
|134
|148.3
|138.5
|Andres Gimenez
|CLE
|2B
|138
|181
|139
|135
|135
|148.5
|138.5
|Jake Burger
|MIA
|1B, 3B
|204
|125
|113
|152
|136
|148.3
|140.5
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|159
|122
|191
|121
|137
|151.3
|140.5
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|P
|146
|135
|108
|216
|138
|151.5
|144
|Luis Garcia
|WAS
|P
|234
|134
|154
|84
|139
|150.3
|145.5
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|189
|136
|121
|155
|140
|153.8
|145.5
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|P
|84
|160
|131
|240
|141
|166.5
|145.5
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|273
|149
|102
|142
|142
|141.8
|146.5
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|118
|156
|153
|140
|143
|138.5
|147
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|P
|100
|159
|135
|160
|144
|151.5
|147
|Josh Lowe
|TB
|OF
|200
|129
|112
|165
|145
|163.0
|147.5
|Xander Bogaerts
|SD
|2B, SS
|241
|155
|140
|116
|146
|143.0
|150.5
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|144
|165
|106
|157
|147
|148.8
|151
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|OF
|91
|170
|202
|132
|148
|150.0
|151
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|P
|151
|151
|190
|108
|149
|149.8
|152
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|163
|141
|126
|169
|150
|163.3
|152.5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|P
|155
|145
|203
|150
|151
|172.5
|153
|Dylan Crews
|WAS
|OF
|154
|152
|241
|143
|152
|147.5
|154
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|2B
|191
|91
|186
|122
|153
|160.3
|154
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|P
|207
|126
|161
|147
|154
|155.8
|154.5
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|P
|177
|137
|160
|149
|155
|155.5
|155.5
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|96
|221
|90
|215
|156
|178.5
|156
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|P
|127
|116
|286
|185
|157
|158.0
|157
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|157
|157
|105
|213
|158
|168.3
|159.5
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|P
|132
|158
|222
|161
|159
|158.0
|160
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|P
|147
|184
|173
|128
|160
|175.3
|160.5
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARZ
|3B
|123
|171
|150
|257
|161
|160.0
|161
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|156
|166
|182
|136
|162
|163.8
|161.5
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|135
|188
|118
|214
|163
|165.8
|162.5
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|143
|153
|172
|195
|164
|149.3
|163
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|173
|180
|91
|153
|165
|144.0
|164
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|166
|164
|82
|164
|166
|161.0
|165
|Matt Chapman
|SF
|3B
|174
|130
|184
|156
|167
|151.8
|165.5
|Yusei Kikuchi
|FA
|P
|185
|146
|199
|77
|168
|151.3
|168
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SS, OF
|90
|179
|168
|168
|169
|170.0
|169
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|162
|209
|176
|133
|170
|187.5
|170.5
|Maikel Garcia
|KC
|2B, 3B
|275
|197
|144
|134
|171
|158.3
|171
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|171
|120
|171
|171
|172
|174.8
|171
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARZ
|P
|206
|183
|151
|159
|173
|179.8
|172.5
|Shane Baz
|TB
|P
|130
|128
|215
|246
|174
|176.5
|174
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|P
|148
|168
|180
|210
|175
|179.8
|178
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|187
|169
|209
|154
|176
|179.5
|178.5
|Kirby Yates
|ATL
|C
|133
|115
|246
|224
|177
|183.3
|178.5
|Victor Robles
|WAS
|P
|238
|211
|146
|138
|178
|176.0
|179
|Roki Sasaki
|FA
|P
|184
|174
|195
|151
|179
|174.0
|180
|Nick Pivetta
|FA
|P
|179
|190
|181
|146
|180
|179.5
|182
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|142
|212
|159
|205
|181
|186.0
|186.5
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|198
|154
|217
|175
|182
|185.3
|187.5
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|P
|192
|162
|204
|183
|183
|212.3
|189
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|P
|150
|228
|323
|148
|184
|190.3
|190
|Paul Goldschmidt
|FA
|1B
|188
|192
|148
|233
|185
|194.3
|190.5
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|205
|176
|255
|141
|186
|193.3
|193
|Lucas Erceg
|KC
|P
|210
|177
|185
|201
|187
|195.5
|193
|Nathan Eovaldi
|FA
|P
|176
|194
|220
|192
|188
|204.8
|194
|Brandon Woodruff
|MLW
|P
|249
|199
|189
|182
|189
|180.0
|194.5
|Luis Arraez
|SD
|1B, 2B
|158
|232
|99
|231
|190
|191.0
|196.5
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|232
|201
|192
|139
|191
|204.8
|196.5
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|197
|257
|169
|196
|192
|197.5
|198.5
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|P
|178
|167
|226
|219
|193
|208.0
|200.5
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|186
|215
|257
|174
|194
|198.8
|201.5
|Jake McCarthy
|ARZ
|OF
|199
|230
|162
|204
|195
|208.8
|201.5
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|172
|147
|231
|285
|196
|198.8
|202
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|254
|193
|137
|211
|197
|196.3
|203
|Gleyber Torres
|FA
|2B
|190
|216
|142
|237
|198
|185.8
|204
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|218
|220
|115
|190
|199
|184.8
|204.5
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|223
|222
|107
|187
|200
|213.0
|207
|Porter Hodge
|CHC
|P
|225
|189
|254
|184
|201
|223.0
|207
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|153
|247
|167
|325
|202
|233.3
|207.5
|Heliot Ramos
|SF
|P
|237
|178
|355
|163
|203
|205.3
|208
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|P
|209
|243
|207
|162
|204
|236.5
|208
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|P
|333
|207
|197
|209
|205
|210.8
|209.5
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B, 3B
|220
|187
|237
|199
|206
|205.0
|211.5
|Jurickson Profar
|SD
|P
|219
|204
|128
|269
|207
|225.5
|212.5
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|P
|291
|186
|225
|200
|208
|224.5
|213
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|302
|252
|174
|170
|209
|213.0
|215
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|P
|244
|219
|211
|178
|210
|205.0
|216.5
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|P
|251
|182
|114
|273
|211
|209.5
|217
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SF
|SS
|202
|237
|232
|167
|212
|223.3
|217.5
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|P
|267
|191
|213
|222
|213
|205.5
|220
|Yandy Diaz
|TB
|1B
|217
|223
|152
|230
|214
|224.0
|220
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|262
|217
|223
|194
|215
|238.8
|220
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|222
|205
|218
|310
|216
|228.8
|221
|David Bednar
|PIT
|P
|287
|206
|236
|186
|217
|214.8
|222.5
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARZ
|OF
|216
|229
|147
|267
|218
|228.0
|224
|Nick Martinez
|FA
|P
|193
|286
|178
|255
|219
|230.8
|225
|Walker Buehler
|FA
|P
|242
|208
|293
|180
|220
|217.0
|227
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|235
|241
|219
|173
|221
|237.3
|227
|Ha-Seong Kim
|FA
|SS
|203
|308
|187
|251
|222
|227.0
|229
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|P
|170
|244
|214
|280
|223
|216.3
|229.5
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|124
|224
|282
|235
|224
|229.0
|229.5
|Kenley Jansen
|FA
|P
|180
|195
|277
|264
|225
|216.5
|230
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|167
|225
|235
|239
|226
|241.0
|230.5
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|P
|243
|218
|295
|208
|227
|239.8
|231
|Keibert Ruiz
|WAS
|C
|224
|214
|238
|283
|228
|250.0
|233
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|231
|235
|230
|304
|229
|245.3
|234
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|P
|213
|300
|224
|244
|230
|245.0
|235
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|P
|274
|196
|319
|191
|231
|238.5
|235.5
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARZ
|C
|201
|210
|261
|282
|232
|244.3
|235.5
|Nathaniel Lowe
|TEX
|1B
|221
|250
|165
|341
|233
|222.8
|236.5
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|P
|117
|213
|260
|301
|234
|222.5
|237.5
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|P
|212
|150
|263
|265
|235
|231.5
|238
|Tanner Scott
|FA
|P
|145
|305
|251
|225
|236
|232.8
|239
|Justin Martinez
|ARZ
|P
|230
|248
|250
|203
|237
|225.5
|240
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|233
|256
|247
|166
|238
|248.0
|240.5
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|P
|229
|185
|326
|252
|239
|248.3
|240.5
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|236
|231
|245
|281
|240
|254.0
|240.5
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|P
|335
|200
|274
|207
|241
|249.8
|241
|Jose Caballero
|TAM
|2B3BSS
|289
|254
|228
|228
|242
|246.0
|242
|Merrill Kelly
|ARZ
|P
|194
|272
|212
|306
|243
|247.8
|242
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|P
|263
|301
|221
|206
|244
|231.5
|242.5
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|266
|175
|229
|256
|245
|257.3
|245.5
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|361
|251
|240
|177
|246
|245.8
|248
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|304
|246
|183
|250
|247
|235.5
|249
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|P
|181
|263
|256
|242
|248
|250.8
|249
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|P
|265
|233
|288
|217
|249
|239.8
|253
|Connor Norby
|BAL
|OF
|280
|226
|164
|289
|250
|246.5
|256.5
|Tyler O'Neill
|FA
|OF
|301
|172
|264
|249
|251
|259.8
|257
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|P
|272
|242
|284
|241
|252
|263.8
|257
|Isaac Paredes
|CHC
|3B
|255
|259
|353
|188
|253
|265.0
|257.5
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|373
|288
|227
|172
|254
|270.8
|257.5
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|175
|267
|393
|248
|255
|255.5
|258
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|258
|258
|317
|189
|256
|233.8
|259.5
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|OF
|113
|261
|258
|303
|257
|250.3
|259.5
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2B, OF
|324
|245
|158
|274
|258
|256.8
|260.5
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|283
|238
|193
|313
|259
|278.0
|261.5
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|239
|284
|239
|350
|260
|267.0
|264.5
|Christopher Morel
|TB
|2B, 3B
|305
|271
|234
|258
|261
|261.8
|265.5
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|165
|236
|351
|295
|262
|259.5
|266
|Reese Olson
|DET
|P
|313
|260
|272
|193
|263
|265.0
|267
|Jonathan India
|KC
|2B
|256
|330
|196
|278
|264
|268.0
|267.5
|Carlos Estevez
|FA
|P
|226
|309
|311
|226
|265
|278.0
|271.5
|Jake Cronenworth
|SD
|1B, 2B
|281
|337
|262
|232
|266
|265.0
|273
|Andrew Vaughn
|CWS
|1B
|278
|280
|268
|234
|267
|267.8
|274.5
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|310
|255
|294
|212
|268
|251.3
|275.5
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|285
|266
|125
|329
|269
|367.3
|275.5
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|253
|264
|665
|287
|270
|272.3
|276
|J.D. Martinez
|FA
|DH
|261
|304
|233
|291
|271
|285.0
|276.5
|Brandon Lowe
|TB
|2B
|276
|316
|271
|277
|272
|269.0
|279
|Joc Pederson
|FA
|DH
|311
|348
|170
|247
|273
|277.3
|279.5
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|277
|282
|201
|349
|274
|284.5
|279.5
|Joey Bart
|SF
|C
|250
|273
|329
|286
|275
|280.3
|281.5
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|215
|319
|244
|343
|276
|281.5
|281.5
|Ben Joyce
|LAA
|P
|365
|198
|361
|202
|277
|297.3
|284.5
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|260
|290
|279
|360
|278
|276.5
|285.5
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|P
|183
|302
|269
|352
|279
|560.0
|285.5
|Ryne Nelson
|ARZ
|P
|248
|323
|1426
|243
|280
|302.8
|286.5
|Joey Ortiz
|MLW
|P
|252
|285
|386
|288
|281
|292.3
|287.5
|A.J. Puk
|ARZ
|P
|228
|275
|300
|366
|282
|361.8
|289
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|284
|276
|593
|294
|283
|292.0
|292
|Luis Severino
|FA
|P
|288
|249
|335
|296
|284
|292.3
|292
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|259
|295
|289
|326
|285
|289.8
|293
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|296
|234
|290
|339
|286
|294.0
|295.5
|Matt Vierling
|DET
|3B, OF
|343
|298
|242
|293
|287
|294.8
|295.5
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|257
|331
|307
|284
|288
|301.5
|297
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|282
|269
|343
|312
|289
|313.8
|297.5
|Orion Kerkering
|PHI
|P
|398
|296
|299
|262
|290
|299.3
|298
|Jeff Hoffman
|FA
|P
|374
|326
|270
|227
|291
|293.3
|299.5
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|323
|203
|371
|276
|292
|284.5
|300
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|362
|278
|322
|176
|293
|300.0
|300.5
|Alex Verdugo
|FA
|OF
|309
|328
|292
|271
|294
|320.8
|301
|Jason Foley
|DET
|P
|415
|299
|303
|266
|295
|300.0
|302.5
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|338
|253
|267
|342
|296
|307.3
|302.5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|298
|307
|365
|259
|297
|307.0
|305
|Griffin Jax
|MIN
|3B, SS
|375
|274
|243
|336
|298
|311.8
|305
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|P
|264
|227
|410
|346
|299
|313.3
|305.5
|Jeimer Candelario
|CIN
|1B, 3B
|382
|279
|332
|260
|300
|314.8
|305.5
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|P
|270
|291
|378
|320