Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Roundtable: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

RotoWire Roundtable: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

Written by 
Erik Halterman 
Published on November 23, 2024

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

Offseason moves are just beginning to trickle in, and Opening Day is still about four months away, but the fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. The RotoWire Roundtable crew is ready to go as well, debuting our rankings in November for the second year in a row. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason.

One storyline to track at this early stage of draft season is the battle for the top spot. Two years ago, each of us settled on a different candidate, with Ronald Acuna, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez all earning votes. Acuna (Jeff's pick) wound up being the correct answer by a long shot, establishing the 40-70 club, and we (along with the rest of the fantasy world) all made him our unquestioned No. 1 heading into 2024. That didn't work out as planned, with Acuna playing just 49 games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. 

Shohei Ohtani wound up finishing as the top earner by some margin, establishing the 50-50 club in the process, so

Offseason moves are just beginning to trickle in, and Opening Day is still about four months away, but the fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. The RotoWire Roundtable crew is ready to go as well, debuting our rankings in November for the second year in a row. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason.

One storyline to track at this early stage of draft season is the battle for the top spot. Two years ago, each of us settled on a different candidate, with Ronald Acuna, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez all earning votes. Acuna (Jeff's pick) wound up being the correct answer by a long shot, establishing the 40-70 club, and we (along with the rest of the fantasy world) all made him our unquestioned No. 1 heading into 2024. That didn't work out as planned, with Acuna playing just 49 games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. 

Shohei Ohtani wound up finishing as the top earner by some margin, establishing the 50-50 club in the process, so you might expect him to follow in Acuna's footsteps as the unopposed top choice heading into 2025. Instead, we see an even split between Ohtani and Judge, with Ohtani's offseason shoulder surgery complicating the situation. Bobby Witt is in the mix as well, garnering three second-place votes to round out a top tier which has separated itself from the rest of the pack. Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Jose Ramirez and Gunnar Henderson make for a very tight second group battling for spots four through seven, but none of them made a dent in anyone's top three.

Did we get the first round right? Did we show enough love to your favorite sleeper? Let us know in the comments below.

Intro by Erik Halterman

RkAVGMedPlayerTeamPosJeffClayToddErik
11.81.5Shohei OhtaniLADDH, P1132
22.02Aaron JudgeNYYOF3311
32.32Bobby WittKCSS2223
45.56Juan SotoFAOF6466
56.06Elly De La CruzCINSS4884
66.06Jose RamirezCLE3B5748
78.56.5Gunnar HendersonBALSS16675
88.58Tarik SkubalDETP79513
99.09Kyle TuckerHOUOF91197
109.510Paul SkenesPITP851312
1110.810.5Mookie BettsLADSS, OF10121011
1216.313.5Fernando TatisSDOF2913149
1315.815Vladimir GuerreroTOR1B23101614
1414.515.5Julio RodriguezSEAOF17161510
1515.015.5Francisco LindorNYMSS14171217
1616.015.5Corbin CarrollARZOF15141916
1716.016.5Zack WheelerPHIP13151818
1816.016.5Yordan AlvarezHOUOF20181115
1918.319Jackson ChourioMILOF11241721
2020.019.5Freddie FreemanLAD1B12192920
2122.520.5Trea TurnerPHISS19202130
2223.522.5Bryce HarperPHI1B30212419
2326.824.5Austin RileyATL3B26233523
2427.027.5Jarren DuranBOSOF18352827
2528.027.5Rafael DeversBOS3B35223322
2629.027.5Logan GilbertSEAP39312224
2728.328Jackson MerrillSDOF27293126
2827.528.5Matt OlsonATL1B21273032
2937.830William ContrerasMILC28326328
3033.532.5Ketel MarteARZ2B44253629
3133.533.5Chris SaleATLP31303736
3239.334.5Corey SeagerTEXSS33362365
3335.336Emmanuel ClaseCLEP32284140
3436.536Pete AlonsoFA1B40433231
3543.037.5Jazz ChisholmNYY3B, OF22755025
3636.539Ronald AcunaATLOF42263939
3739.039Dylan CeaseSDP25455333
3843.841George KirbySEAP37344559
3944.542Framber ValdezHOUP34463860
4038.043Manny MachadoSD3B46412045
4142.345Jose AltuveHOU2B41492554
4248.845Jacob deGromTEXP67395138
4347.347Corbin BurnesFAP36336258
4447.547Michael HarrisATLOF54424846
4547.548.5Cole RagansKCP53445934
4645.849Marcell OzunaATLDH45592653
4750.849.5Garrett CrochetCWSP55674437
4848.550.5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADP24584369
4953.550.5Gerrit ColeNYYP50514766
5054.352Wyatt LangfordTEXOF62377642
5156.854Kyle SchwarberPHIDH56853452
5259.355.5Blake SnellFAP78486150
5363.355.5Josh HaderHOUP644710141
5452.556Ozzie AlbiesATL2B38566056
5554.858Brent RookerATHDH43732776
5665.360.5Ryan HelsleySTLP59538762
5763.065.5Teoscar HernandezFAOF60507171
5866.365.5Willy AdamesFASS70615579
5971.366.5Pablo LopezMINP526370100
6073.067.5Marcus SemienTEX2B577842115
6167.368.5CJ AbramsWASSS97647335
6271.569Oneil CruzPITSS, OF110389543
6365.870James WoodWASOF74667944
6474.370Max FriedFAP478654110
6576.071.5Luis CastilloSEAP495588112
6683.071.5Adley RutschmanBALC727113257
6774.072.5Bryan ReynoldsPITOF73817270
6881.373Sonny GraySTLP681215878
6971.574Michael KingSDP81578167
7090.875Seiya SuzukiCHCOF139767474
7189.375.5Devin WilliamsMILP651438663
7273.076Hunter GreeneCINP83698951
7378.076.5Bryce MillerSEAP87626697
7474.377.5Josh NaylorCLE1B619440102
7575.078Logan WebbSFP48886896
7675.080Brenton DoyleCOLOF76849347
7781.580Shota ImanagaCHCP88726799
7878.380.5Aaron NolaPHIP635210098
7979.383.5Anthony SantanderFAOF94745693
8083.884Bailey OberMINP98796989
8184.584Edwin DiazNYMP1066510364
8294.384Felix BautistaBALP866014982
8381.586Yainer DiazHOUC58968092
8491.587.5Freddy PeraltaMILP1076812368
8593.089.5Raisel IglesiasATLP511429881
8693.090Will SmithLADC897012291
8793.590Tanner BibeeCLEP114809486
8885.590.5Mason MillerATHP1214012061
8988.590.5Zac GallenARZP668992107
90108.593Royce LewisMIN3B1115419475
9185.893.5Christian WalkerFA1B8211046105
9293.593.5Randy ArozarenaSEAOF928310495
9393.593.5Ian HappCHCOF1041148373
94102.893.5Joe RyanMINP149997588
95102.098.5Spencer SteerCIN1B, OF1039211994
96102.599Reynaldo LopezATLP8512711187
97101.399.5Spencer SchwellenbachATLP1099897101
98106.399.5Hunter BrownHOUP9390136106
99110.0101.5Salvador PerezKCC, 1B7112316680
100113.0103Adolis GarciaTEXOF7513149197
10197.8104Justin SteeleCHCP9911964109
102100.0105.5Lawrence ButlerATHOF1418212948
103104.0105.5Matt McLainCINSS10210978127
10498.3106.5Jack FlahertyFAP13110311049
105116.8106.5Alex BregmanFA3B10810596158
106118.0106.5Triston CasasBOS1B16495109104
107114.3108.5Riley GreeneDETOF16810011772
108107.8111Cal RaleighSEAC7993130129
109122.0111.5Jordan WestburgBAL2B, 3B1269721055
110106.3115Zach NetoLAASS77118116114
111124.5115.5Willson ContrerasSTLC12510617790
112102.5116.5Christian YelichMILOF12011352125
113117.0117.5Dansby SwansonCHCSS12214885113
114125.5119Logan O'HoppeLAAC101107163131
115126.3119.5Bryan WooSEAP11587124179
116110.5120.5Tyler GlasnowLADP13710457144
117126.5121.5Nico HoernerCHC2B8016365198
118129.3122.5Vinnie PasquantinoKC1B169111134103
119124.3123.5Kevin GausmanTORP69102145181
120122.8125.5Robert SuarezSDP11213915783
121135.5125.5Grayson RodriguezBALP13411720685
122143.3127Shea LangeliersATHC119124200130
123144.8127.5Cody BellingerCHC1B, OF95112143229
124133.5128Ryan WalkerSFP129161127117
125124.0129Mike TroutLAAOF16113277126
126125.3129.5Junior CamineroTB3B136101141123
127141.0130Andres MunozSEAP116140188120
128124.8131Luis RobertCWSOF16077138124
129130.0131.5Cristopher SanchezPHIP15217384111
130131.0131.5Jhoan DuranMINP105144156119
131150.0135.5Luke WeaverCINP211138133118
132144.8136.5Shane McClanahanTB2B, SS128108198145
133147.3138.5Pete Crow-ArmstrongCHCOF140133179137
134148.3138.5Andres GimenezCLE2B138181139135
135148.5138.5Jake BurgerMIA1B, 3B204125113152
136148.3140.5J.T. RealmutoPHIC159122191121
137151.3140.5Kodai SengaNYMP146135108216
138151.5144Luis GarciaWASP23413415484
139150.3145.5Anthony VolpeNYYSS189136121155
140153.8145.5Zach EflinBALP84160131240
141166.5145.5Jasson DominguezNYYOF273149102142
142141.8146.5Lane ThomasCLEOF118156153140
143138.5147Seth LugoKCP100159135160
144151.5147Josh LoweTBOF200129112165
145163.0147.5Xander BogaertsSD2B, SS241155140116
146143.0150.5Alec BohmPHI3B144165106157
147148.8151Xavier EdwardsMIAOF91170202132
148150.0151Ryan PepiotTBP151151190108
149149.8152Ezequiel TovarCOLSS163141126169
150163.3152.5Spencer StriderATLP155145203150
151172.5153Dylan CrewsWASOF154152241143
152147.5154Mark VientosNYM2B19191186122
153160.3154Jared JonesPITP207126161147
154155.8154.5Carlos RodonNYYP177137160149
155155.5155.5Nick CastellanosPHIOF9622190215
156178.5156Alexis DiazCINP127116286185
157158.0157Steven KwanCLEOF157157105213
158168.3159.5Sean ManaeaSFP132158222161
159158.0160Tanner HouckBOSP147184173128
160175.3160.5Eugenio SuarezARZ3B123171150257
161160.0161Bryson StottPHI2B156166182136
162163.8161.5Brandon NimmoNYMOF135188118214
163165.8162.5Colton CowserBALOF143153172195
164149.3163Jeremy PenaHOUSS17318091153
165144.0164Kerry CarpenterDETOF16616482164
166161.0165Matt ChapmanSF3B174130184156
167151.8165.5Yusei KikuchiFAP18514619977
168151.3168Ceddanne RafaelaBOSSS, OF90179168168
169170.0169Brice TurangMIL2B162209176133
170187.5170.5Maikel GarciaKC2B, 3B275197144134
171158.3171Bo BichetteTORSS171120171171
172174.8171Brandon PfaadtARZP206183151159
173179.8172.5Shane BazTBP130128215246
174176.5174Taj BradleyTBP148168180210
175179.8178Masyn WinnSTLSS187169209154
176179.5178.5Kirby YatesATLC133115246224
177183.3178.5Victor RoblesWASP238211146138
178176.0179Roki SasakiFAP184174195151
179174.0180Nick PivettaFAP179190181146
180179.5182Cedric MullinsBALOF142212159205
181186.0186.5Tyler StephensonCINC198154217175
182185.3187.5Sandy AlcantaraMIAP192162204183
183212.3189Robbie RaySEAP150228323148
184190.3190Paul GoldschmidtFA1B188192148233
185194.3190.5Parker MeadowsDETOF205176255141
186193.3193Lucas ErcegKCP210177185201
187195.5193Nathan EovaldiFAP176194220192
188204.8194Brandon WoodruffMLWP249199189182
189180.0194.5Luis ArraezSD1B, 2B15823299231
190191.0196.5Tommy EdmanLADOF232201192139
191204.8196.5Wilyer AbreuBOSOF197257169196
192197.5198.5Luis GilNYYP178167226219
193208.0200.5Austin WellsNYYC186215257174
194198.8201.5Jake McCarthyARZOF199230162204
195208.8201.5Francisco AlvarezNYMC172147231285
196198.8202Taylor WardLAAOF254193137211
197196.3203Gleyber TorresFA2B190216142237
198185.8204Max MuncyLAD3B218220115190
199184.8204.5Nolan ArenadoSTL3B223222107187
200213.0207Porter HodgeCHCP225189254184
201223.0207George SpringerTOROF153247167325
202233.3207.5Heliot RamosSFP237178355163
203205.3208Ranger SuarezPHIP209243207162
204236.5208Clarke SchmidtNYYP333207197209
205210.8209.5Luis RengifoLAA2B, 3B220187237199
206205.0211.5Jurickson ProfarSDP219204128269
207225.5212.5Michael KopechCWSP291186225200
208224.5213Carlos CorreaMINSS302252174170
209213.0215Nick LodoloCINP244219211178
210205.0216.5Alec BurlesonSTLP251182114273
211209.5217Tyler FitzgeraldSFSS202237232167
212223.3217.5Bowden FrancisTORP267191213222
213205.5220Yandy DiazTB1B217223152230
214224.0220Jorge SolerLAAOF262217223194
215238.8220Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN1B222205218310
216228.8221David BednarPITP287206236186
217214.8222.5Lourdes GurrielARZOF216229147267
218228.0224Nick MartinezFAP193286178255
219230.8225Walker BuehlerFAP242208293180
220217.0227Ryan JeffersMINC235241219173
221237.3227Ha-Seong KimFASS203308187251
222227.0229Michael WachaKCP170244214280
223216.3229.5Zack GelofATH2B124224282235
224229.0229.5Kenley JansenFAP180195277264
225216.5230Colt KeithDET2B167225235239
226241.0230.5Ronel BlancoHOUP243218295208
227239.8231Keibert RuizWASC224214238283
228250.0233Connor WongBOSC231235230304
229245.3234Nestor CortesNYYP213300224244
230245.0235Michael TogliaCOLP274196319191
231238.5235.5Gabriel MorenoARZC201210261282
232244.3235.5Nathaniel LoweTEX1B221250165341
233222.8236.5Jose BerriosTORP117213260301
234222.5237.5Pete FairbanksTBP212150263265
235231.5238Tanner ScottFAP145305251225
236232.8239Justin MartinezARZP230248250203
237225.5240Garrett MitchellMILOF233256247166
238248.0240.5Yu DarvishSDP229185326252
239248.3240.5Sean MurphyATLC236231245281
240254.0240.5MacKenzie GoreWASP335200274207
241249.8241Jose CaballeroTAM2B3BSS289254228228
242246.0242Merrill KellyARZP194272212306
243247.8242Brady SingerCINP263301221206
244231.5242.5Josh JungTEX3B266175229256
245257.3245.5Jesus SanchezMIAOF361251240177
246245.8248Byron BuxtonMINOF304246183250
247235.5249Mitch KellerPITP181263256242
248250.8249Jeffrey SpringsTBP265233288217
249239.8253Connor NorbyBALOF280226164289
250246.5256.5Tyler O'NeillFAOF301172264249
251259.8257Kutter CrawfordBOSP272242284241
252263.8257Isaac ParedesCHC3B255259353188
253265.0257.5Ivan HerreraSTLC373288227172
254270.8257.5Matt WallnerMINOF175267393248
255255.5258Ryan McMahonCOL3B258258317189
256233.8259.5Erick FeddeWASOF113261258303
257250.3259.5Brendan DonovanSTL2B, OF324245158274
258256.8260.5Michael BuschCHC1B283238193313
259278.0261.5Rhys HoskinsMIL1B239284239350
260267.0264.5Christopher MorelTB2B, 3B305271234258
261261.8265.5Nolan JonesCOLOF165236351295
262259.5266Reese OlsonDETP313260272193
263265.0267Jonathan IndiaKC2B256330196278
264268.0267.5Carlos EstevezFAP226309311226
265278.0271.5Jake CronenworthSD1B, 2B281337262232
266265.0273Andrew VaughnCWS1B278280268234
267267.8274.5Lars NootbaarSTLOF310255294212
268251.3275.5Evan CarterTEXOF285266125329
269367.3275.5Noelvi MarteCIN3B253264665287
270272.3276J.D. MartinezFADH261304233291
271285.0276.5Brandon LoweTB2B276316271277
272269.0279Joc PedersonFADH311348170247
273277.3279.5Ryan MountcastleBAL1B277282201349
274284.5279.5Joey BartSFC250273329286
275280.3281.5Jonah HeimTEXC215319244343
276281.5281.5Ben JoyceLAAP365198361202
277297.3284.5Daulton VarshoTOROF260290279360
278276.5285.5Chris BassittTORP183302269352
279560.0285.5Ryne NelsonARZP2483231426243
280302.8286.5Joey OrtizMLWP252285386288
281292.3287.5A.J. PukARZP228275300366
282361.8289Jordan WalkerSTLOF284276593294
283292.0292Luis SeverinoFAP288249335296
284292.3292Brandon MarshPHIOF259295289326
285289.8293Trevor StoryBOSSS296234290339
286294.0295.5Matt VierlingDET3B, OF343298242293
287294.8295.5Alejandro KirkTORC257331307284
288301.5297Spencer TorkelsonDET1B282269343312
289313.8297.5Orion KerkeringPHIP398296299262
290299.3298Jeff HoffmanFAP374326270227
291293.3299.5Jackson HollidayBAL2B323203371276
292284.5300Jo AdellLAAOF362278322176
293300.0300.5Alex VerdugoFAOF309328292271
294320.8301Jason FoleyDETP415299303266
295300.0302.5TJ FriedlCINOF338253267342
296307.3302.5Ke'Bryan HayesPIT3B298307365259
297307.0305Griffin JaxMIN3B, SS375274243336
298311.8305Gavin WilliamsCLEP264227410346
299313.3305.5Jeimer CandelarioCIN1B, 3B382279332260
300314.8305.5Brayan BelloBOSP270291378320

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman
Erik Halterman is the Features Editor for RotoWire. He also co-hosts RotoWire Fantasy Baseball on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.
The Z Files: My New Approach to the Roundtable Rankings
The Z Files: My New Approach to the Roundtable Rankings
Farm Futures: Rookie Outfielder Rankings
Farm Futures: Rookie Outfielder Rankings
Offseason Deep Dives: Reynaldo Lopez
Offseason Deep Dives: Reynaldo Lopez
Offseason Deep Dives: Hunter Greene
Offseason Deep Dives: Hunter Greene