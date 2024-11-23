RotoWire Roundtable: 2025 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings

This article is part of our RotoWire Roundtable series.

One storyline to track at this early stage of draft season is the battle for the top spot. Two years ago, each of us settled on a different candidate, with Ronald Acuna , Trea Turner , Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez all earning votes. Acuna (Jeff's pick) wound up being the correct answer by a long shot, establishing the 40-70 club, and we (along with the rest of the fantasy world) all made him our unquestioned No. 1 heading into 2024. That didn't work out as planned, with Acuna playing just 49 games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Offseason moves are just beginning to trickle in, and Opening Day is still about four months away, but the fantasy baseball draft season is already underway. The RotoWire Roundtable crew is ready to go as well, debuting our rankings in November for the second year in a row. These rankings combine four individual sets — from Jeff Erickson, Clay Link, Todd Zola and Erik Halterman — into one table, which is sorted by median ranking. The goal here is to provide additional information beyond a mere ordered list by also showing which players are viewed similarly across the board and which players generate a variety of opinions. These rankings assume 5x5 rotisserie scoring, with 14 hitters (including two catchers) and nine pitchers in the lineup. We'll update this list throughout the offseason.

Shohei Ohtani wound up finishing as the top earner by some margin, establishing the 50-50 club in the process, so you might expect him to follow in Acuna's footsteps as the unopposed top choice heading into 2025. Instead, we see an even split between Ohtani and Judge, with Ohtani's offseason shoulder surgery complicating the situation. Bobby Witt is in the mix as well, garnering three second-place votes to round out a top tier which has separated itself from the rest of the pack. Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Jose Ramirez and Gunnar Henderson make for a very tight second group battling for spots four through seven, but none of them made a dent in anyone's top three.

Intro by Erik Halterman