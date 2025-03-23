Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Corbin Burnes headshot

Corbin Burnes News: Slots in for fifth game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 12:20pm

Burnes is scheduled to make his first start of the regular season April 1 against the Yankees, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

It was only a mild surprise that Zac Gallen was named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter for Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, but the fact that Burnes won't start until the fifth game of the season is significantly more notable. The right-hander inked a six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona in November, but the organization apparently wants to give him a few extra days after the end of camp before sending him to the mound for his team debut. Burnes was dominant in his first five spring starts before being tagged for eight runs Friday versus the Brewers while having trouble with his cutter, though there's been no indication that outing is related to his positioning in the rotation.

Corbin Burnes
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now