Corbin Burnes News: Slots in for fifth game

Burnes is scheduled to make his first start of the regular season April 1 against the Yankees, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

It was only a mild surprise that Zac Gallen was named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter for Thursday's matchup with the Cubs, but the fact that Burnes won't start until the fifth game of the season is significantly more notable. The right-hander inked a six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona in November, but the organization apparently wants to give him a few extra days after the end of camp before sending him to the mound for his team debut. Burnes was dominant in his first five spring starts before being tagged for eight runs Friday versus the Brewers while having trouble with his cutter, though there's been no indication that outing is related to his positioning in the rotation.