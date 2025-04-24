PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 24

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings us a shorter slate, but there still a solid number of potentially profitable PrizePicks opportunities. We highlight four of our favorites below.

Garrett Crochet, BOS vs. SEA: More Than 6.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

Crochet has been as good as expected early this season, posting a 2-1 record, 1.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 0.3 HR/9 and 9.8 K/9 through his first five starts. The talented southpaw hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any start, and he's yet to allow a hit in 16 same-handed matchups while holding righty bats to a .194 average.

The Mariners are very good candidates to keep Crochet's season-opening hot streak going Thursday, as Seattle has a 29.1 percent strikeout rate alongside a .214 average, .298 wOBA and -2.7 wRAA versus left-handed pitching this season. Current Seattle hitters have also mustered just a .226 average and have struck out nine times in 35 career plate appearances against Crochet.

Crochet already has eight- and 11-strikeout tallies within his first five starts, and he also posted seven Ks versus his old White Sox squad his last time out. Last season, he recorded at least seven punchouts on 15 occasions, including a 13-strikeout showing against this same Mariners squad.

Keibert Ruiz, WAS vs. BAL: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Ruiz sports an excellent .325/.372/.450 slash line following Wednesday night's action, and he carried a tiny 9.8 percent strikeout rate and impressive .371 wOBA into that game as well. The veteran's penchant for a very high degree of contact makes him a formidable candidate for this prop in a matchup against Orioles southpaw Cade Povich, who's pitched to an 0-2 record, 6.38 ERA, .318 xBAA, .447 wOBA and 6.60 xERA.

Povich has given up a .397 average, .470 wOBA and 2.4 HR/9 to right-handed hitters thus far this season. In turn, Ruiz has a .304 average and .339 wOBA against left-handed pitching, and he owns a .444 average and .543 wOBA against the four-seam fastball when seeing it from left-handers, a pitch that is the one Povich throws most often to righty hitters.

Ruiz is averaging 2.3 hits + runs + RBI per game through his first 21 contests and has the matchup that could facilitate more success Thursday.

Nolan Schanuel, LAA vs. PIT: More Than 0.5 Hits

Schanuel had a quiet night in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates, but he still owns a solid .265/.333/.410 slash line through his first 23 games. Schanuel has a sub-15.0 percent strikeout rate and went into Wednesday's action with an elevated 23.5 percent line-drive rate.

Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski has gotten his season off to a nightmarish start, furnishing a 7.41 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, .316 xBA and .433 xSLG through his first four outings. He's had a particularly tough time against left-handed hitters, who've gotten to him for a .395 BAA and .459 wOBA.

There's been some misfortune involved in those numbers – Mlodzinski has also been victimized by a .485 BABIP in that split – but the struggles have also been the byproduct of the massive 35.3 percent line-drive rate he's surrendered to lefty bats.

Schanuel has a .288 average and .358 wOBA against right-handed pitching and at least one hit in 18 of 23 games, making this prop one that's very much in his wheelhouse.

Corbin Burnes, ARI vs. TB: More Than 17.5 Pitching Outs

Burnes' D-Backs tenure has gotten off to a rocky start, but given the right-hander's talent, it's no surprise he seems to be getting better with every start. After pitching to a 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 in his first two turns, he holds a 3.75 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over the 12 innings covering his next pair of outings, which were both quality starts.

Burnes now faces a Rays team he's befuddled frequently during his career, holding current Tampa Bay bats to a collective .204 average and .529 OPS in 53 career encounters. The Rays also went into Wednesday's action with a .224 average, .266 OBP, .267 wOBA and 73 wRC+ against right-handed pitching on the road.

Burnes has been an innings-eater throughout his career, and he's recorded at least 18 outs in his last two starts. Before Wednesday's seven-run tally, the Rays were averaging an AL-low 2.5 runs per road game, so the chances of Burnes hanging in long enough to cash this prop are high.

