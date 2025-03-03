Corbin Carroll Injury: Day-to-day with back issue

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Carroll (back) is considered day-to-day, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Carroll had to be removed from Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rangers due to back tightness. The outfielder said after the contest that he was unconcerned about the injury, and Lovullo's comments Monday confirm that it's considered minor. Carroll has been excellent so far this spring, going 6-for-12 with three home runs and a pair of stolen bases.